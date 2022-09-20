Read full article on original website
Related
Live Updates: Packers at Buccaneers in Week 3 Showdown
The Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will square off in a huge early-season showdown on Sunday. Follow along all day for updates.
Uiagalelei, offense boost No. 5 Clemson in key ACC stretch
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A year of criticism didn’t shake DJ Uiagalelei’s belief that he could lead an offense capable of putting up big numbers for Clemson. He and his teammates proved that in a shootout road win against a ranked opponent. It’s a good thing, too, considering the No. 5 Tigers’ margin for error in an Atlantic Coast Conference it dominated for six years looks slimmer than usual. “I feel like every time I step on the field, I definitely have that confidence,” Uiagalelei said after Saturday’s 51-45 double-overtime win at Wake Forest. “And I feel like as an offense, I feel like very time we step on the field, I think we can just get better and better and better.” The Tigers (4-0, 1-0 ACC) stayed in the same spot in Sunday’s new AP Top 25 poll after the wild win. Clemson compiled 559 total yards and converted 16 of 23 third downs (69.6%), with those 16 conversions breaking a program record that had stood since 1983. Uiagalelei threw for 371 yards and a career-high five passing scores to go with 52 yards rushing.
thecomeback.com
Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
Performer for Super Bowl LVII halftime show reportedly revealed (UPDATED)
UPDATE: TMZ was told by sources that Swift is NOT lined up to play the halftime show. The halftime show for last season’s Super Bowl was considered by many to be the greatest ever assembled, and the NFL will have a tough time topping it. Taylor Swift may be up for the challenge.
NFL・
RELATED PEOPLE
Seahawks Short-Handed in Secondary vs. Falcons
In a surprise, Seattle deactivated cornerback Sidney Jones, further depleting a secondary group already down two other veteran defenders heading into Sunday's matchup with Atlanta.
Rihanna to headline the next Super Bowl halftime show
NEW YORK (AP) — Rihanna will take center stage at February’s Super Bowl halftime show. The singer, who declined to perform in the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show out of solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, will headline the 2023 Super Bowl, the NFL announced Sunday along with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation and Apple Music. Rihanna posted an image on Instagram of an arm outstretched holding an NFL football. “Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn,” Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, whose Roc Nation is an executive producer of the show, said in a statement. “A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment.” The Super Bowl will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 12. After years of Pepsi’s sponsorship, the upcoming halftime show will be sponsored by Apple Music.
Ravens elevate WR Webb and LB Copeland from practice squad
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens have promoted wide receiver Raleigh Webb and linebacker Brandon Copeland from the team's practice squad.The Ravens made the announcement Saturday evening on the team's Twitter account.Copeland, 31, is a Carroll County native. He signed with the Raven's practice squad a few days ago.Head coach John Harbaugh said during a press conference on Sept. 21 that Copeland was "one who kind of sort of got away."Copeland spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons, playing 16 games, three of them starts, and recording 39 combined tackles, two quarterback hits and four tackles for loss.In his six-year career, Copeland played for the Detroit Lions, New York Jets and New England Patriots before joining Atlanta in 2021.A native of Sykesville, Copeland starred at the Gilman School before going on to play with the Penn Quakers at the college level.The Ravens signed Copeland as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and placed him on the practice squad coming out of training camp, but he was released in September and caught on with the Tennessee Titans.
Comments / 0