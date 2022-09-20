ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

EMEA Daily: Adyen Launches POS Terminals; End of UK Paper Banknotes

Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Adyen has launched its own line of POS terminals and the U.K. prepares to phase out paper bills at the end of the month. The Amsterdam-based global payments company Adyen Friday (Sept. 23) launched two point-of-sale (POS) terminals — the NYC1 and AMS1.
WORLD
pymnts

Bank of America Walks Back Digital Dollar Predictions

Bank of America strategists are revising an earlier prediction that the U.S. would issue a digital dollar by the end of the decade. According to a Bloomberg News report Friday (Sept. 23), BofA strategists Alkesh Shah and Andrew Moss say earlier projections that the digital dollar would be unveiled between 2025 and 2030 were too optimistic, as the concept was still being studied.
MARKETS
pymnts

EMEA FinTech NORD.Investments, Mastercard Team on Open Banking Payments

Mastercard company Aiia is collaborating with NORD.Investments to allow more open banking payments in Denmark’s largest independent digital investment advisor platform, a press release from Mastercard said. The customers for NORD.Investments have seen challenges while adding funds to the investment platform, with the process involving going through the online...
PERSONAL FINANCE
pymnts

Spanish Bank Sabadell Begins Discussions to Sell Payments Arm

Spanish financial services company Banco Sabadell is in discussions to sell its payments business and has thus far received bids from three companies, according to published reports. The Barcelona-based bank has gotten offers from American financial services firm Fiserv, the French company Worldline and Italy's Nexi in a deal valued...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emea#Retail Banking#Digital Banking#Business Industry#Linus Banking#Linus Business#Emea Daily#Eu#The European Union#French#Psg Equity
pymnts

ShipStation, Coupang Partner to Help Merchants Enter S. Korean Market

Cloud-based eCommerce shipping solution ShipStation has partnered with South Korean online retailer Coupang to make it easier for businesses to enter new markets with efficient cross-border fulfillment. With the partnership, ShipStation has become the first U.S. shipping partner to integrate with Coupang, enabling the shipping software provider’s U.S.-based merchants to...
RETAIL
pymnts

Square Lets Sellers in Canada Offer BNPL Through Afterpay

Square has launched its first integration with Afterpay in Canada, offering buy now, pay later (BNPL) functionality to sellers using Square’s eCommerce products. “The integration will enable Square sellers in Canada to offer Afterpay’s BNPL experience to their customers, helping them attract new shoppers and drive incremental revenue,” Square said in a news release Thursday (Sept. 22).
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
Country
Afghanistan
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
Place
Europe
Country
Egypt
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Poland
Country
Sweden
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Country
Vietnam
Country
Switzerland
pymnts

Citi to Cut Lending to Private Equity Firms

Citigroup is undertaking drastic cutbacks on the amount of money it lends to private equity firms and other asset managers as big banks try to adhere to strict new regulations on capital. The lending in question is what’s called subscription-line financing, the Financial Times (FT) reported Friday (Sept. 23). Citi...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Flutterwave Adds Google Pay Integration for African Businesses

Pan-African payment platform Flutterwave has announced a Google Pay integration that will allow merchants using Flutterwave for business, the San Francisco-based firm’s eCommerce platform, to accept the payment method. In a Thursday (Sept. 22) press release, Flutterwave stated that Google Pay users in supported countries across the world can...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Today in the Connected Economy: PayPal, Visa, Tackle Impact Investing

Today in the connected economy, PayPal, the Visa Foundation, the Global Impact Investing Network (GIIN) and the Telus Pollinator Fund for Good team for an impact investing initiative. Also, embedded banking company ClearBank integrates with one-stop payment platform Fond and PYMNTS looks at the growth in demand for connected vehicles...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Smart Retail Brands Drive ‘Phygital’ Shopping Experience in the UAE

In the United Arab Emirates (UAE), retailers are increasingly denying the distinction between online and in-store shopping, and the country has emerged as one of the world’s most advanced in terms of the “phygital” retail experience. Consumers in the UAE are among the most willing to embrace...
RETAIL
pymnts

Use of Paper Banknotes in UK Ends Sept. 30

Sept. 30 marks the end of an era for British money as the Bank of England (BoE) will be withdrawing the legal tender status of paper 20-pound and 50-pound banknotes. After this date, businesses will no longer be accepting these banknotes as payment, according to a BoE announcement. They will be replaced by new polymer notes.
ECONOMY
pymnts

FinTechs Package Financial Tools for EMEA Freelance, Gig Workers

For its latest banking offering, Revolut recently launched Revolut Pro, a dedicated income, payment and expense management account for freelancers, sole traders, contractors and self-employed individuals looking to manage their business funds. Alongside the recently-launched Revolut Reader, a lightweight point of sale (POS) terminal suitable for freelancers and small businesses,...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Affirm to Extend BNPL Option to Amazon Customers in Canada

Payment network Affirm’s buy now, pay later (BNPL) option, which is currently available to Amazon customers in the United States, will soon be offered to the retailer’s customers in Canada as well. Within the next month, eligible customers on Amazon.ca will be offered BNPL in both English and...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Congress Drills Bank Brass on Authorized Push Payments Fraud

The top brass of the country’s seven biggest financial institutions faced lawmakers in a second meeting on Capitol Hill about accountability, consumer protection, and compliance, with private peer-to-peer payment network Zelle emerging as a hot-button issue. Zelle has been in the hot seat over authorized push payment fraud and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
pymnts

PayPal Partners With GIIN, Telus, Visa on Impact Investing Project

A newly-launched initiative aims to link corporations’ money and know-how with impact investing practices to make it easier to meet environmental and social assurances as well as shareholder and business objectives. The corporate impact investing initiative is being launched by PayPal and the Global Impact Investing Network (GIIN), along...
BUSINESS
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
25K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy