I am a full-time resident of Chilmark and was dismayed to read the Letter to the Editor by Eric Glasgow, Lack of Trust, in the Sept. 16, 2022 issue of the Vineyard Gazette. I admit that I don’t know the full details of why the Trustees of Reservations (TTOR) decided not to put forth or consider any proposals about a lease extension or the future stewardship of the Glasgows’ Grey Barn and Farm at their recent board meeting.

CHILMARK, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO