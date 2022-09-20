Ms. LaRae A. Simpson was born on July 28, 1984, in Jackson, Tennessee. She departed this life on September 19, 2022. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Humboldt, TN. She will lie in state at the Church from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Open Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 23, 2022 at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at Rosehill Cemetery in Humboldt, TN.

HUMBOLDT, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO