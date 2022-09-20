Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Union kicks off its bicentennial with special brunch
JACKSON, Tenn. –Local college hosts President’s Brunch. Union University is having events all day today, starting with the university’s President’s Brunch. The event took place at the G.M. Savage Memorial Chapel and started at 10 a.m. The brunch had a great turnout with a sold out...
WBBJ
Union University kicks off Bicentennial celebration with service in chapel
JACKSON, Tenn. — Union University kicks off their 200 year celebration with a church service in the chapel. “Alumni, former faculty and staff, former students have come back and we are celebrating that today and this weekend,” said Todd Brady, VP of Union University Ministries. Brady says as...
WBBJ
Suicide prevention volunteers present ‘Signs of Hope’ to Jackson travelers
JACKSON, Tenn. — A West Tennessee organization spreads awareness of suicide prevention by holding signs at busy intersections in Jackson. The month of September is dedicated to suicide awareness. The Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network (TSPN) hosted its annual volunteer-driven campaign to spread suicide prevention awareness, called “Signs of Hope.”...
WBBJ
Habitat for Humanity holds ‘Volunteer Build Day’ in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — A new dream is coming to life thanks to Habitat for Humanity. Habitat for Humanity acts as a bridge for first-time homeowners, and those who are willing to donate items, time, and money in order for the dream of buying a first home to become a reality.
WBBJ
JMC Library hosts 4th annual Book Fest
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local library hosts annual author event. The Jackson-Madison County Library held their 4th annual Book Fest event today. This year’s event was a huge success with around 100 people in attendance. The event welcomed 26 authors from West Tennessee and the surrounding area. Authors were...
WBBJ
44th Annual Chester County BBQ returns to Henderson
HENDERSON, Tenn. — One county welcomes an annual festival back to town. The 44th Annual Chester County BBQ Festival returns with plenty of vendors taking the streets. But what everyone was there for was, of course: the barbecue. Attendees could get bbq from Freed-Hardeman Lion’s Pride Dining and Hunts...
WBBJ
A West TN town celebrates Fall with festival fun
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. –A West Tennessee town host its Fall Festival. The City of Humboldt celebrated their 13th annual Downtown Fall Festival today. This fun-filled festival had plenty of games for the children, food vendors, merchandise for sale, crafts booths, and many more activities for the community. The festival took...
WBBJ
High schoolers build career connections at program hosted at Lane College
JACKSON, Tenn. — They say it’s not just what you know, but who you know, and a local college is giving students the opportunity to build those connections. Students get a jump start on career tips with a shake of the hand. Local high school students participated in...
WBBJ
Mural honoring musician Gil Scott-Heron unveiled in downtown Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson community honors a world-renowned musician. A new mural was revealed in downtown Jackson in honor of Gil Scott-Heron on Friday morning. Prior to becoming a musician, author, and poet, Gil Scott-Heron spent most of his formative years here in Jackson, were he was one of the first three African American students to integrate Tigrett Middle School.
WBBJ
Annual RIFA event happens next week
JACKSON, Tenn. –RIFA is gearing up for its annual contest event. RIFA has recently announced that the 17th annual “Canstruction” event will be held this year at 6pm on Thursday, September 29, at Carl Perkins Civic Center. The event features several teams competing to construct unique sculptures out of canned food items.
WBBJ
Construction set to begin on FHU dining hall, new Chick Fil A on campus
CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — A local university holds a groundbreaking as they prepare to upgrade the dining hall. Freed-Hardeman University is getting a Chick-Fil-A on its campus. The restaurant will face main street and not only be available to students, but the community as well. Construction begins in the...
WBBJ
Rural counties will soon have accessible internet
HUNTINGDON, Tenn.– Soon, several Tennessee counties will have access to internet with the help of a multi million dollar grant through the state of Tennessee. “Tennessee emergency broadband fund american rescue plan and this was a fantastic grant opportunity for the state of Tennessee where I believe there were 447 million dollars total distributed in grants for broadband projects,” says Myles Kamisher Kosh.
WBBJ
World famous musician honored by community concert
JACKSON, Tenn.– A world-renowned musician was celebrated in Jackson this weekend. Friday morning, Gil Scott-Heron was celebrated with a mural reveal and then with a special concert event on Saturday evening in Jackson. James E. Cherry, President of the Griot Collective of West TN, shares the importance of having...
WBBJ
Ms. LaRae A. Simpson
Ms. LaRae A. Simpson was born on July 28, 1984, in Jackson, Tennessee. She departed this life on September 19, 2022. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Humboldt, TN. She will lie in state at the Church from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Open Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 23, 2022 at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at Rosehill Cemetery in Humboldt, TN.
WBBJ
Adoption event finds homes for local dogs in need
JACKSON, Tenn. –Homes for Dogs Project comes to Jackson. An event took place today in Jackson, where you could give a dog a loving home by adopting them. The event took place from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. at the Coldwell Banker Barnes which is located at 327 North Parkway in Jackson.
WBBJ
Jacksonians enjoy a symphony under the stars
JACKSON, Tenn.–One orchestra gives a classical twist on some well known hits. An annual event comes to one local church’s lawn. The Starlight Symphony is an annual favorite in Jackson, with music from movie soundtracks, all the way to classical favorites. Sherry Freeman, Executive Director of Jackson Symphony...
WBBJ
Additional arrest announced in ongoing drug investigation in Carroll County
MCKENZIE, Tenn. — A McKenzie man is behind bars as a result of an ongoing drug investigation. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 41-year-old Marcus Glenn is facing counts of possession of schedule II drugs with intent to sale and deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. The TBI...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 09/22/22 – 09/23/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/22/22 and 7 a.m. on 09/23/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
