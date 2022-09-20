ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selmer, TN

WBBJ

Union kicks off its bicentennial with special brunch

JACKSON, Tenn. –Local college hosts President’s Brunch. Union University is having events all day today, starting with the university’s President’s Brunch. The event took place at the G.M. Savage Memorial Chapel and started at 10 a.m. The brunch had a great turnout with a sold out...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Suicide prevention volunteers present ‘Signs of Hope’ to Jackson travelers

JACKSON, Tenn. — A West Tennessee organization spreads awareness of suicide prevention by holding signs at busy intersections in Jackson. The month of September is dedicated to suicide awareness. The Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network (TSPN) hosted its annual volunteer-driven campaign to spread suicide prevention awareness, called “Signs of Hope.”...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

JMC Library hosts 4th annual Book Fest

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local library hosts annual author event. The Jackson-Madison County Library held their 4th annual Book Fest event today. This year’s event was a huge success with around 100 people in attendance. The event welcomed 26 authors from West Tennessee and the surrounding area. Authors were...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

44th Annual Chester County BBQ returns to Henderson

HENDERSON, Tenn. — One county welcomes an annual festival back to town. The 44th Annual Chester County BBQ Festival returns with plenty of vendors taking the streets. But what everyone was there for was, of course: the barbecue. Attendees could get bbq from Freed-Hardeman Lion’s Pride Dining and Hunts...
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

A West TN town celebrates Fall with festival fun

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. –A West Tennessee town host its Fall Festival. The City of Humboldt celebrated their 13th annual Downtown Fall Festival today. This fun-filled festival had plenty of games for the children, food vendors, merchandise for sale, crafts booths, and many more activities for the community. The festival took...
HUMBOLDT, TN
#West Tennessee#The Coon Creek Site
WBBJ

Mural honoring musician Gil Scott-Heron unveiled in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson community honors a world-renowned musician. A new mural was revealed in downtown Jackson in honor of Gil Scott-Heron on Friday morning. Prior to becoming a musician, author, and poet, Gil Scott-Heron spent most of his formative years here in Jackson, were he was one of the first three African American students to integrate Tigrett Middle School.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Annual RIFA event happens next week

JACKSON, Tenn. –RIFA is gearing up for its annual contest event. RIFA has recently announced that the 17th annual “Canstruction” event will be held this year at 6pm on Thursday, September 29, at Carl Perkins Civic Center. The event features several teams competing to construct unique sculptures out of canned food items.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Rural counties will soon have accessible internet

HUNTINGDON, Tenn.– Soon, several Tennessee counties will have access to internet with the help of a multi million dollar grant through the state of Tennessee. “Tennessee emergency broadband fund american rescue plan and this was a fantastic grant opportunity for the state of Tennessee where I believe there were 447 million dollars total distributed in grants for broadband projects,” says Myles Kamisher Kosh.
TENNESSEE STATE
NewsBreak
Education
WBBJ

World famous musician honored by community concert

JACKSON, Tenn.– A world-renowned musician was celebrated in Jackson this weekend. Friday morning, Gil Scott-Heron was celebrated with a mural reveal and then with a special concert event on Saturday evening in Jackson. James E. Cherry, President of the Griot Collective of West TN, shares the importance of having...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Ms. LaRae A. Simpson

Ms. LaRae A. Simpson was born on July 28, 1984, in Jackson, Tennessee. She departed this life on September 19, 2022. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Humboldt, TN. She will lie in state at the Church from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Open Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 23, 2022 at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at Rosehill Cemetery in Humboldt, TN.
HUMBOLDT, TN
WBBJ

Adoption event finds homes for local dogs in need

JACKSON, Tenn. –Homes for Dogs Project comes to Jackson. An event took place today in Jackson, where you could give a dog a loving home by adopting them. The event took place from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. at the Coldwell Banker Barnes which is located at 327 North Parkway in Jackson.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Jacksonians enjoy a symphony under the stars

JACKSON, Tenn.–One orchestra gives a classical twist on some well known hits. An annual event comes to one local church’s lawn. The Starlight Symphony is an annual favorite in Jackson, with music from movie soundtracks, all the way to classical favorites. Sherry Freeman, Executive Director of Jackson Symphony...
JACKSON, TN

