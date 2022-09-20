ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Layton, UT

Layton High School student stabs classmate

By Ryan Bittan
ABC4
ABC4
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j6DPm_0i3JXgZN00

LAYTON, Utah ( ABC4 ) – A Layton High School student was stabbed by one of his classmates on Tuesday, according to the Layton Police Department.

The incident reportedly happened around 12:30 p.m. at Layton Commons Park, across the street from Layton High School.

3-year-old girl falls 20 feet from open window in West Jordan

Police say two groups of students met in the park, and a fight ensued between two boys.

One of the boys allegedly pulled out a small knife and stabbed the victim in the upper abdomen.

The suspect, a 16-year-old boy, ran from the scene but has since been taken into custody.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

ABC4 Daily News

The victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition and is expected to survive.

Three schools — Layton High, Central Davis Jr. High and Crestview Elementary — were placed on lock-out status due to the incident, but have since resumed normal school activity.

No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 9

B Blessed
4d ago

Utah is turning into little LA another crap hole

Reply(3)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksl.com

West Valley man charged with raping woman at Cedar City concert

CEDAR CITY — A West Valley man was charged Friday with raping a woman at an outdoor festival concert in Cedar City last year. Robert Jacob Garcia, 23, is charged in 5th District Court with rape and object rape, first-degree felonies; and two counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.
CEDAR CITY, UT
ABC4

Fight leads to teen student stabbed near Layton High School

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A student remains in the hospital and a suspect in custody following a stabbing Tuesday afternoon near Layton High School. Police say it happened just around 12:30 pm at Layton Commons Park across the street from the school. Police say two groups of students met in the park, and a […]
LAYTON, UT
ABC4

School District finds ‘no evidence’ of SLC teacher accused of discrimination

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Representatives of Granite School District have reportedly found no legal violations in an investigation of a fourth grade teacher at William Penn Elementary who allegedly posted a social media video where she expressed “very disconcerting” information regarding her classroom and students.  Sometime before or during Aug. of 2022, the teacher […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Family reveals name of man killed in Roy motorcycle-vehicle collision

ROY, Utah, Sept. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The family of a man who died Monday after an oncoming vehicle turned in front of his motorcycle, blocking his path and causing a collision, is paying tribute to its lost love one. Ronnie Holkan, who went by R.J., is remembered...
ROY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Layton, UT
City
West Jordan, UT
West Jordan, UT
Crime & Safety
Layton, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
ksl.com

Teen who tried to take school officer's gun last year arrested in new gun case, police say

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Cottonwood Heights police have arrested a 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man they say gave the boy a gun. That same boy was arrested a year ago and accused of attacking a school resource officer at Brighton High School and trying to take her gun, according to a police booking affidavit. The investigation into what the 16-year-old intended to do with the gun he obtained, or whether he had made any threats on social media, was underway Friday, according to Cottonwood Heights police.
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT
ABC4

Ogden police officers learning to strengthen their emotional intelligence

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Police work continues to evolve across the country and it’s no different here in Utah. The Ogden Police Department is spending the week being trained by the RITE Academy which focuses on social, racial and emotional intelligence. How does that improve police work? According to the academy, “Employees with emotional intelligence regulate themselves […]
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

Weber Co. Crime Scene Investigator sent to prison

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – A Weber County crime scene investigator who was charged on two separate occasions, first for the sexual exploitation of a minor and later for the sexual abuse of that same minor, was sentenced on Wednesday.  Marc Swain was sentenced by Judge Michael Direda of the Second District Court on Sept. 21, […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stabs#Violent Crime#Layton High School#Crestview#Nexstar Media Inc
Daily Mail

A 21-year old University of Utah student was arrested after she threatened to detonate a nuclear reactor that is located on campus if the college lost to San Diego State

A student at the University of Utah was taken into custody Wednesday after she allegedly threatened to detonate a nuclear reactor kept inside one of the campus' science buildings - if the school's football team didn't win its game last week. The 21-year-old female suspect, identified as Meredith Miller, was...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Man attacks school bus driver, threatens students

SUNSET, Utah (ABC4) – A Sunset man was arrested Friday, September 16 for allegedly attacking a school bus driver and threatening to kill everyone on the bus, police say. A Sunset Police Officer was dispatched to the area of 1850 North 75 West in reference to an assault Friday. The school bus driver reportedly explained […]
SUNSET, UT
kslnewsradio.com

What’s behind random acts of violence in Utah?

SALT LAKE CITY — In an act of random violence, a 15-year-old intruder opens an unlocked door and stabs a sleeping couple at 3:50 a.m. Tuesday in Taylorsville. Detectives said the boy was a stranger to the couple and entered the home with the intent to cause violence. In...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
upr.org

Salt Lake man arrested after firing a gun at 3 minors

Salt Lake City police say 21-year-old Siupapa Muliaga shot at a group of juveniles near 170 West and 200 North on Thursday around 1:30am. Muliaga was booked into the Salt Lake County jail and charged with felony discharge of a firearm and illegal discharge of a firearm. According to police,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Utah fugitive wanted with criminal history dating back to juvenile days

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — This week’s At Large: Utah’s Fugitives focuses on a parolee with a criminal history dating back to when he was a juvenile. Mario Ricky Fernandez, 40, has had a penchant for burglarizing homes and stealing cars for more than a decade and is on the Metro Gang Unit’s Ten Most Wanted list. The MGU has Fernandez listed as a top priority due to his extensive criminal history and gang affiliation.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Ogden Police looking for suspect who hit officer with car

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The Ogden Police Department is looking for an auto theft suspect who they say intentionally hit an officer with a vehicle. According to the Ogden Police Department this happened on September 21 around 9:00 p.m. In a statement to ABC4, the police department stated: “Members of the police department located a […]
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

Road rage chase leads to assault, man booked in jail

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A man is in jail after a road rage chase that ended with the assault of a 16-year-old driver and a 20-year-old passenger near Washington Terrace late Wednesday night. The man was identified as 22-year-old Anthony Downs. According to court documents, a 16-year-old boy was...
WASHINGTON TERRACE, UT
ABC4

ABC4

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy