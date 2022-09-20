ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Fall-themed events in the Sacramento area

By Megan Camponovo
FOX40
FOX40
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MlGzV_0i3JXenv00

Correction: An alert that was sent from the FOX40 app that included this article incorrectly identified the start of the fall season. The fall season begins in 2022 on Thursday, September 22.

SACRAMENTO (KTXL) — With fall beginning on Thursday, Sept. 22, there are various events in the Sacramento area to celebrate the season.

Here is a list of some fall events happening in the area:

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

News & Headlines from FOX 40

Dixon

In Dixon, Cool Patch Pumpkins, which is home to the World’s Largest Corn Maze , opens on Saturday, Sept. 24, and will stay open until Oct. 31. They are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily with weather permitting.

This year the maze is 40 acres and is built from over 3 million stocks of corn.

According to Cool Patch Pumpkins, the maze is different every year and completely unique. This year the theme of the maze is farming and the dedication surrounding being a modern-day farmer.

Inside the maze, there is a hidden image, so while navigating through the maze, people can attempt to figure out the design they are trying to solve.

It can take anywhere from 30 minutes to 2 hours to complete the maze and depending on how much preparation you do beforehand.

Camino

In 1951, Floyd Bolster retired on a ranch in Camino that had 10 acres of apple trees.  This 10-acre farm would one day turn into the tourist destination known as Apple Hill.

Apple Hill started with 16 ranchers and now there are over 50 ranchers that have wineries, vineyards, and even Christmas trees.

There are a variety of different apples and apple-flavored products throughout all the ranches in Apple Hill, each filled with different family-fun activities. There are many places for picnics throughout

According to Apple Hill, the oldest apple tree in El Dorado County can be found at Larsen’s Ranch in the Rhode Island Greening.

California is home to the world’s largest corn maze: How you can visit

Elk Grove

Elk Grove will be hosting its 28th Annual Pumpkin Festival over the first weekend in October to kick off the fall season. The event will be on both Saturday, Oct. 1, and Sunday, Oct. 2, with different events starting at various times throughout the day.

Since 1994, giant pumpkin growers across California have come to Elk Grove to compete in the Giant Pumpkin & Produce Weigh-Off. In 2021, Leonardo Urena won for the fourth year in a row for his 1,623-pound pumpkin.

Along with the pumpkin weigh-off, there will be carnival rides, inflatables, arts and crafts, various vendors and food trucks, various contests, and a pumpkin patch. There will be musical acts and other entertainers throughout the weekend. During the Pumpkin Regatta, some of the pumpkins that were featured in the weigh-off will be carved into boats and then paddled across the lake.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRA.com

Weekend things to do in the Sacramento region for Sept. 23-25

From the Farm-to-Fork festival to the wild west coming to Northern California and Country in the Park, there's plenty to do this weekend across the Sacramento region. Weather-wise, KCRA 3's Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan says it will be a beautiful weekend. Watch the full weekend forecast in the video player above.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

What does the word Sacramento mean?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Although Sacramento is known as the capital of the Golden State, its definition has a religious meaning.   Like many cities in California, Sacramento’s name is Spanish.  Sacramento translates to Sacrament in English. A sacrament is a religious ceremony or ritual, such as a baptism, held to be a means of divine […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Roseville Family Fest on Vernon Street Town Square

Free annual event includes kid zones, vendors, food and more!. Roseville, Calif.- The annual return of Roseville Family Fest happens September 24, 2022 in Roseville at Vernon Street Town Square. Grab the family and come out to the event featuring 2 kid zones, 50+ vendors, live performances, food trucks, truck...
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Sacramento among top coffee cities in America

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento coffee lovers rejoice.  Sacramento is among the best coffee cities nationwide, according to personal finance website WalletHub.  The company ranked the capital city at No. 9, ahead of cities like San Diego (No. 13), Long Beach (No. 14), Los Angeles (No. 16), and Oakland (No. 23). San Francisco was the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Government
City
Elk Grove, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
FOX40

Bats force Davis school to postpone homecoming

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — Bats found inside Davis Senior High School’s North Gym have caused the district to postpone the schools homecoming, according to the Davis Joint Unified School District. The district said that bats were found in the gym on Friday and that an evaluation by Yolo County Animal Control determined the bats could […]
DAVIS, CA
Mountain Democrat

Visit to Apple Hill turns sour

Reno, Nev., resident John Buzzell, 50, has been coming to the popular El Dorado County destination of Apple Hill since childhood but the memories he returned home with after a visit this past weekend weren’t so sweet. Saturday morning he woke up to find his and his wife Theresa...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Tree#Local Life#Arts And Crafts#Pumpkin#Travel Info#What To Do#Food Truck#Apple Hill
FOX40

Carmichael woman crowned State Queen Mrs. California Heartshine

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — In February, Shlanda Breeden was crowned State Queen Mrs. California HeartShine and will be representing California next year in the run for National Queen. Breeden is a community leader and animal advocate, and she partners with the Canine for Cancer Association. She has been using her title to provide information to […]
CARMICHAEL, CA
CBS Sacramento

Woman facing hefty bill to repair public sidewalk in front of her Sacramento home

SACRAMENTO - A Sacramento woman just got a surprise bill in the thousands to fix the sidewalk in front of her house.People have long told us they think city taxes should cover sidewalk repairs. But these bills are going out, right when inflation is hitting people hard."I was floored," said homeowner Jill Fox. Fox noticed this spray-painted arrow on the sidewalk where it's slightly raised.Then this notice arrived in July, saying she had to fix the defective sidewalk by mid-September or the city would do it, costing her almost $4,000. She had no idea that Sacramento homeowners are responsible for the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Sports
rosevilletoday.com

Knee Deep Brewing in Auburn: A perfect craft brew stop

Update 2022: Sampling some of California’s best craft beers. Auburn, Calif. – Last time we joined the gang over at Knee Deep Brewing, they were busy gearing up the launch of an onsite event center and rolling out what is now Hola Senor, their tasty Mexican Style Lager.
AUBURN, CA
FOX40

Multiple city, county ordinances impacting unhoused encampments take effect

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two Sacramento County ordinances and a City of Sacramento ordinance all impacting the area’s unhoused population took effect at the end of this week. The first of the two Sacramento County ordinances, both passed in August, prohibits camping in the American River Parkway and the Dry Creek Parkway between one hour […]
KCRA.com

New Folsom sport venue could join competitive sports landscape

FOLSOM, Calif. — A team of sports venue leaders announced a vision for a new Folsom sports and entertainment venue that they said could create jobs and an economic boost. The proposal is titled, "The Folsom Ranch Project." "This announcement is three years in the making and 15 years...
FOLSOM, CA
FOX40

FOX40

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy