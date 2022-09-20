Fall-themed events in the Sacramento area

Correction: An alert that was sent from the FOX40 app that included this article incorrectly identified the start of the fall season. The fall season begins in 2022 on Thursday, September 22.

SACRAMENTO (KTXL) — With fall beginning on Thursday, Sept. 22, there are various events in the Sacramento area to celebrate the season.

Here is a list of some fall events happening in the area:

Dixon

In Dixon, Cool Patch Pumpkins, which is home to the World’s Largest Corn Maze , opens on Saturday, Sept. 24, and will stay open until Oct. 31. They are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily with weather permitting.

This year the maze is 40 acres and is built from over 3 million stocks of corn.

According to Cool Patch Pumpkins, the maze is different every year and completely unique. This year the theme of the maze is farming and the dedication surrounding being a modern-day farmer.

Inside the maze, there is a hidden image, so while navigating through the maze, people can attempt to figure out the design they are trying to solve.

It can take anywhere from 30 minutes to 2 hours to complete the maze and depending on how much preparation you do beforehand.

Camino

In 1951, Floyd Bolster retired on a ranch in Camino that had 10 acres of apple trees. This 10-acre farm would one day turn into the tourist destination known as Apple Hill.

Apple Hill started with 16 ranchers and now there are over 50 ranchers that have wineries, vineyards, and even Christmas trees.

There are a variety of different apples and apple-flavored products throughout all the ranches in Apple Hill, each filled with different family-fun activities. There are many places for picnics throughout

According to Apple Hill, the oldest apple tree in El Dorado County can be found at Larsen’s Ranch in the Rhode Island Greening.

Elk Grove

Elk Grove will be hosting its 28th Annual Pumpkin Festival over the first weekend in October to kick off the fall season. The event will be on both Saturday, Oct. 1, and Sunday, Oct. 2, with different events starting at various times throughout the day.

Since 1994, giant pumpkin growers across California have come to Elk Grove to compete in the Giant Pumpkin & Produce Weigh-Off. In 2021, Leonardo Urena won for the fourth year in a row for his 1,623-pound pumpkin.

Along with the pumpkin weigh-off, there will be carnival rides, inflatables, arts and crafts, various vendors and food trucks, various contests, and a pumpkin patch. There will be musical acts and other entertainers throughout the weekend. During the Pumpkin Regatta, some of the pumpkins that were featured in the weigh-off will be carved into boats and then paddled across the lake.

