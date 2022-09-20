Read full article on original website
Zelis Completes Payer Compass Deal That Expands Out-of-Network Healthcare Services
Healthcare payments and pricing company Zelis has completed its acquisition of Payer Compass, which provides reimbursement and claims pricing, administration and processing solutions for healthcare companies, a press release said. This will let Zelis expand its solutions for out-of-network healthcare services for clients. “We’re thrilled to complete the acquisition of...
Smart Retail Brands Drive ‘Phygital’ Shopping Experience in the UAE
In the United Arab Emirates (UAE), retailers are increasingly denying the distinction between online and in-store shopping, and the country has emerged as one of the world’s most advanced in terms of the “phygital” retail experience. Consumers in the UAE are among the most willing to embrace...
Blockchain Weekly: New Tools for EMEA Crypto Trading, Use Cases Expand Beyond Currency
In the story of blockchain, the initial emphasis on currency still maintains a firm grip on the public imagination of the technology. Yet proponents of non-monetary use cases have long talked up the potential of smart contracts and tokenization to transform a wide variety of processes. For instance, Owen Odia,...
Flutterwave Adds Google Pay Integration for African Businesses
Pan-African payment platform Flutterwave has announced a Google Pay integration that will allow merchants using Flutterwave for business, the San Francisco-based firm’s eCommerce platform, to accept the payment method. In a Thursday (Sept. 22) press release, Flutterwave stated that Google Pay users in supported countries across the world can...
HSBC Ventures Pours $35M Into Mobile Money App Monese for Expansion
Monese has announced a $35 million investment from HSBC, which now sees Monese’s total raised to $208 million, a press release said. Both companies are looking at expanding their digital banking possibilities, with HSBC’s investment part of a “broader, strategic partnership” to focus on Monese’s cloud-based Platform as a Service business.
Demand for Chips, Partnerships Surge as Cars Become Ultimate Mobile Payments Device
The connected economy has hit the road, transforming what happens and is turning all manner of vehicles into mobile commerce endpoints. At the center of it all lies the technology to underpin that transformation — and the partnerships, too, between FIs, providers and OEMs in the bid to disrupt everything from paying at the pump to parking.
ShipStation, Coupang Partner to Help Merchants Enter S. Korean Market
Cloud-based eCommerce shipping solution ShipStation has partnered with South Korean online retailer Coupang to make it easier for businesses to enter new markets with efficient cross-border fulfillment. With the partnership, ShipStation has become the first U.S. shipping partner to integrate with Coupang, enabling the shipping software provider’s U.S.-based merchants to...
Retailers Sharpen in-House Ads as Brand Service That Also Brings Fresh Revenue
In some ways, a new ad platform launched today (Sept. 22) by alcohol eCommerce site Drizly is the retail industry equivalent of a dating service. Like many of its peers and rivals, the Drizly Ads suite of products is using sales data and analytics to introduce brands to customers in hopes that they hit it off and form a long-term relationship.
Spanish Bank Sabadell Begins Discussions to Sell Payments Arm
Spanish financial services company Banco Sabadell is in discussions to sell its payments business and has thus far received bids from three companies, according to published reports. The Barcelona-based bank has gotten offers from American financial services firm Fiserv, the French company Worldline and Italy's Nexi in a deal valued...
Remofirst Raises Funds Round Toward Helping Companies Build Remote Teams
Remofirst, an employer of record provider, has announced a $14.1 million seed round, a press release said. The company helps other companies build global remote teams, letting them hire talent in countries where they don’t have an entity. The services include onboarding, payroll benefits, taxes and local compliance. Remofirst’s...
Achieve Launches New Digital Personal Finance Tool
Personal finance company Achieve has launched a new product suite this month that is designed to get people on a better financial path, moving them from a position of financial struggle to one that is financially thriving, according to a press release Thursday (Sept. 22). Achieve is combining innovative technology...
Cloud-Banking Firm Mambu, Metoda Finance Team to Offer Banking Compliance in Italy
Italy’s Metoda Finance has partnered with German cloud-banking platform Mambu to improve regulatory compliance for Italian financial institutions (FIs) making the digital transformation, a press release said Thursday (Sept. 22). The collaboration will offer a suite of regulation-driven banking technology solutions, which will be integrated with Mambu’s software-as-a-service (SaaS)...
German VC Firm Visionaries Club Raises €400M to Improve Supply Chains, B2B Finance
Berlin-based VC firm Visionaries Club has raised a new €400 million fund to invest in B2B technology, a press release said. It will be divided into three funds: “a €150m seed fund; a €200m early growth fund to invest in startups post-Series B; and a new so-called Tomorrow Fund of €50m, which will focus on science and technology investments at pre-seed and seed,” the report said.
FinTechs Package Financial Tools for EMEA Freelance, Gig Workers
For its latest banking offering, Revolut recently launched Revolut Pro, a dedicated income, payment and expense management account for freelancers, sole traders, contractors and self-employed individuals looking to manage their business funds. Alongside the recently-launched Revolut Reader, a lightweight point of sale (POS) terminal suitable for freelancers and small businesses,...
Today in the Connected Economy: PayPal, Visa, Tackle Impact Investing
Today in the connected economy, PayPal, the Visa Foundation, the Global Impact Investing Network (GIIN) and the Telus Pollinator Fund for Good team for an impact investing initiative. Also, embedded banking company ClearBank integrates with one-stop payment platform Fond and PYMNTS looks at the growth in demand for connected vehicles...
Boost, Robobai Partner to Accelerate Payments Optimization
B2B payment processing company Boost Payment Solutions has partnered with automated intelligence software provider Robobai to help enterprise businesses accelerate payments optimization and to provide those across the supply chain with streamlined disbursement processes. With the partnership, Boost’s straight-through B2B payments processing solution will be provided to customers of Robobai,...
CommentSold Adds POS Built on Stripe to Handle Omnichannel Payments
Live video commerce solution CommentSold has added a point-of-sale (POS) system built on financial infrastructure platform Stripe to its suite of solutions for retail businesses. CommentSold is deploying the in-person payments solution Stripe Terminal in order to power its POS system, help online merchants augment their live selling revenue and...
Affirm to Extend BNPL Option to Amazon Customers in Canada
Payment network Affirm’s buy now, pay later (BNPL) option, which is currently available to Amazon customers in the United States, will soon be offered to the retailer’s customers in Canada as well. Within the next month, eligible customers on Amazon.ca will be offered BNPL in both English and...
Square Lets Sellers in Canada Offer BNPL Through Afterpay
Square has launched its first integration with Afterpay in Canada, offering buy now, pay later (BNPL) functionality to sellers using Square’s eCommerce products. “The integration will enable Square sellers in Canada to offer Afterpay’s BNPL experience to their customers, helping them attract new shoppers and drive incremental revenue,” Square said in a news release Thursday (Sept. 22).
Markaaz, Nav Partner to Offer SMBs Curated Financing Options
Markaaz and Nav Technologies have partnered to enable members of Markaaz’s small business networking community to access Nav’s curated financing options. With the partnership, Markaaz members can go to the Markaaz Dashboard to find a range of embedded financing solutions that Nav’s artificial intelligence (AI) technology has customized for them based on real-time qualification data, according to a Thursday (Sept. 22) press release.
