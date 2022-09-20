Read full article on original website
Bitcoin Miner Cipher Looks to Sell Up to $250M in Stock
Cipher Mining (CIFR) is looking to sell up to $250 million in stock from time to time in what is known as an "at-the-market” (ATM) offering. Bitcoin miners have been struggling this year as the price of bitcoin has dropped by about 60% and energy prices soar across the world. Despite these headwinds, some of them are back on the market to raise capital needed to fund their development. Earlier on Friday, miner Iris Energy (IREN) announced a deal with investment bank B. Riley to sell up to $100 million of equity.
Troubled Data Center Compute North Struggled With Crypto Winter. Then Its Relationship With a Major Lender Soured
Compute North’s bankruptcy filing was caused by trouble dealing with one of its biggest lenders – Generate Capital – along with market headwinds and supply-chain disruptions, according to the newly appointed chief financial officer of the operator of data centers used by crypto miners. The company’s Chapter...
How Crypto Sectors Are Trading Through the Dollar Strength 'Tsunami'
Conventional wisdom holds that if the dollar is stronger, assets such as cryptocurrencies get cheaper. Yet is that really the case?. This past week, the Federal Reserve did exactly what most people predicted: It raised the fed funds rate by 75 basis points – for the third time in a row. For months now, consumer prices have surged at a rate not seen since the fourth season of Diff’rent Strokes – so raising borrowing costs, it’s hoped, will make money a little more expensive and thus cool the hot economy.
The ETH Merge Did Little to Energize a Tepid NFT Market
As Ethereum continues its reign as one of the dominant blockchains for launching non-fungible tokens (NFTs), some speculated that its milestone transition from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake last week would help reinvigorate an NFT market that’s been trending downward for the better part of two months. But data shows little movement in either direction despite major improvements to the blockchain’s energy use, speed and scalability.
Bitcoin Miner Marathon Digital Downgraded at BTIG on Headwinds From Compute North’s Bankruptcy
Marathon Digital (MARA) has one less bull on Wall Street after BTIG's Gregory Lewis downgraded the stock from buy to neutral following Compute North's bankruptcy filing. A crypto mining data center provider, Compute North is the primary host for Marathon's mining rigs, noted Lewis in a note to clients, and the upcoming restructuring is likely to slow Marathon's hash capacity growth in the near-term.
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman has the cure to tame high inflation: A massive wave of Russian immigration
Bill Ackman, chief executive officer of Pershing Square Capital Management, has an idea for fighting inflation. The Federal Reserve has been aggressively raising interest rates in hopes of cooling the economy and taming inflation, which remained near a 40-year high in August at 8.3%. Their goal is to reduce demand...
Market Wrap: Bitcoin Drops Below $19K Amid Ongoing Volatility
Bitcoin and ether both traded lower on Friday following Thursday’s mild increase. Both digital assets continue to trade sideways, as they lack a substantive catalyst to push prices higher. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price fell 4% on moderate volume on Friday, following a 5% increase on Thursday. The largest cryptocurrency by...
Canadian Digital Asset Brokerages Coinsquare and CoinSmart to Merge
Coinsquare said late Thursday it's signed a deal to purchase peer CoinSmart for a combination of cash and stock. Consolidation is the word in crypto as trading platforms and exchanges grapple with global competition alongside the ongoing market downturn. Earlier this year in Canada, Kevin O'Leary-backed WonderFi rolled up crypto platforms Bitbuy and Coinberry.
Binance Hired Compliance SVP From Rival Crypto Exchange Kraken
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance hired Steven Christie as its senior vice president (SVP) of compliance from rival Kraken, according to Binance founder Changpeng "CZ" Zhao. CZ tweeted that Christie joined Binance "a few months ago" and that the firm is still planning to hire "a few hundred more compliance people." Christie...
Kraken: How to Get Started on the Crypto Exchange
Kraken is a centralized crypto exchange co-founded by Jesse Powell and Thanh Luu in 2011, making it one of the oldest exchanges in the space. Powell, who has made headlines for his “anti-woke” workplace stance, recently stepped down as the company’s CEO. Kraken’s current chief operating officer, Dave Ripley, will take over as CEO once someone is hired to fill Ripley's position.
Market Wrap: Bitcoin Holds Over $19K, Continues Wild Ride
Bitcoin pushed higher on Wednesday, reversing course after a roller coaster day of trading on Thursday. Bitcoin’s (BTC) rose 4.5% on Thursday, following a 2% decline on Wednesday. The relatively mild 2% Wednesday loss obscures a wild ride as bitcoin traded in a $1,600 range (8% of the current price) over approximately six hours. As markets digested the totality of Tuesday’s interest rate increase, initial optimism related to the hike only being 75 basis points yielded to the reality of the Federal Reserve’s increasingly hawkish long-term outlook.
CFO of Insolvent Crypto Lender Voyager Resigns
The chief financial officer of crypto lender Voyager, which filed for bankruptcy in July, is leaving to pursue other opportunities, the company announced Friday. CFO Ashwin Prithipaul will leave Voyager after a transition period, with Voyager CEO Stephen Ehrlich handling Prithipaul’s duties for an interim period, the company said.
Bitcoin Miner Iris Energy Signs $100M Equity Deal With B. Riley
Bitcoin miner Iris Energy (IREN) signed a deal to sell up to $100 million in equity to investment bank B. Riley over the next two years, marking the bank's second big investment in the industry that is facing serious market headwinds. In July, B. Riley signed a similar deal in...
First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Hanging Tough as Stocks Slide
Prices Point: Bitcoin slid on Friday after gaining 5.1% on Thursday, but overall, the cryptocurrency has been resilient under tough market conditions. Market Move: Ethereum miners have $319 million in ether that they theoretically could start dumping, which would weigh on the price. Chart of the Day: The discount between...
Hacks Aren’t Stopping in the Crypto Industry; Here’s How One New Project Plans to Solve This
It feels like a daily occurrence that we read the news or scroll through Twitter to find another malicious attack within Web3. In the first half of 2022 alone, bad actors netted a staggering $1.9 billion in crypto hacks; up 60% from the year before. Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols are...
Crypto-Mixing Service Tornado Cash Code Is Back on GitHub
Code repositories for the Ethereum-based mixer Tornado Cash were relisted on GitHub on Thursday. The U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets (OFAC) banned Americans last month from using Tornado Cash, a decentralized privacy service that mixes cryptocurrencies together to obfuscate the original address. The mixer was blacklisted and designated under the Specially Designated National list because the North Korean hacking group Lazarus had used it in the past.
US IRS Can Issue Summons to Bank Serving Crypto Broker SFOX Customers in Search of Tax Evaders
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) can issue a "John Doe" summons to a bank that provided services for customers of cryptocurrency prime broker SFOX, a New York judge ordered Thursday. The ruling will allow the tax agency to continue looking for potential tax evaders in an ongoing probe. The summons...
Ethereum Merge Vastly Increased Stakefish’s Profile, but 25% of Its Employees Are Gone Anyway
On the very day that the Ethereum Merge dramatically elevated the importance of validators in the blockchain’s ecosystem, one of the biggest ones – stakefish – was beset with chaos. More than 25% of its workforce, according to people familiar with the matter, was either laid off...
Accessing the Data Driving DeFi
DeFi is one of the most exciting investment innovations since hedge funds emerged in the 1980s, with their promise of uncorrelated, absolute returns – what became known as “alpha.” The inner workings of hedge funds initially seemed inscrutable to those on the outside, but soon a common data set emerged. Information on the strategies, the AUMs, the fees and the performance became aggregated and comparable, and with that a new asset class was born.
Cardano’s Vasil Upgrade Marks an Important Milestone in the Blockchain’s Evolution
The average crypto watcher, aware that Ethereum has just completed its long-awaited transition to a proof-of-stake validating system, may be wondering what the overall takeaway is from the Vasil hard fork upgrade on the Cardano blockchain that happened at 21:44 UTC on Thursday, Sept. 22. I(t is expected to finalize in five days, on Sept. 27.)
