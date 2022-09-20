Read full article on original website
Nasdaq to Launch Crypto Custody Service for Institutional Investors
Nasdaq has announced a new business, Nasdaq Digital Assets, which will promote institutional participation in digital assets, a press release said Tuesday (Sept. 20). This will provide “trusted and institutional-grade solutions” which will focus on custody, liquidity and integrity. Nasdaq Digital Assets will begin by developing a cryptocurrency...
SEC Ethereum Lawsuit Asserts Control Over Most Crypto Blockchains
Earlier this week, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) buried a very broad and very big jurisdiction claim 69 paragraphs down in a lawsuit about a 2018 initial coin offering (ICO) it claimed was an unregistered securities offering. The case involves an ICO for SPRK tokens issued by the Sparkster...
LAW・
Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX Asking Backers for Up To $1B at $32B Valuation
Sam Bankman-Fried is reportedly in talks with investors to follow up a January funding round with a bigger infusion of capital for his cryptocurrency conglomerate FTX. The CEO and founder of the second-largest exchange is asking investors to back FTX with as much as $1 billion to keep his company’s valuation at approximately $32 billion, CNBC reported on Thursday (Sept. 22) citing unnamed sources with insider information.
Today in Crypto: Crypto Winter Prompts Crypto Firms CEO Exodus; Canada's Trudeau, New Tory Head Fight over Crypto
Coinbase has registered with the Dutch Central Bank to be a crypto service provider, which will let it offer all its retail, institutional and ecosystem products in the Netherlands, a blog post said. Coinbase thinks regulation is an “enabler” for the crypto industry which can make for clear rules which...
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman has the cure to tame high inflation: A massive wave of Russian immigration
Bill Ackman, chief executive officer of Pershing Square Capital Management, has an idea for fighting inflation. The Federal Reserve has been aggressively raising interest rates in hopes of cooling the economy and taming inflation, which remained near a 40-year high in August at 8.3%. Their goal is to reduce demand...
Report: Incoming CEO Says Kraken Doesn’t Plan to Register With SEC
Although the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has identified some tokens as securities and called for cryptocurrency platforms to register with the agency as exchanges, crypto exchange Kraken reportedly does not plan to delist the tokens or register with the SEC. Instead, Kraken’s incoming CEO, Dave Ripley, said the company...
Bank of America Walks Back Digital Dollar Predictions
Bank of America strategists are revising an earlier prediction that the U.S. would issue a digital dollar by the end of the decade. According to a Bloomberg News report Friday (Sept. 23), BofA strategists Alkesh Shah and Andrew Moss say earlier projections that the digital dollar would be unveiled between 2025 and 2030 were too optimistic, as the concept was still being studied.
Nvidia, Deloitte Beat Meta to Punch With Enterprise VR Offering
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg may talk a lot about business being done in the social media giant’s future metaverse, but companies like graphics chipmaker Nvidia and consulting giant Deloitte are already doing it. On Sept. 20, Nvidia announced the launch of its Nvidia Omniverse Cloud, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) —...
Report: Nasdaq Looking More Closely at IPOs After Big Ups and Downs
Nasdaq is reportedly upping its scrutiny of small-cap companies’ initial public offerings (IPOs) after some new listings made massive gains followed by similarly big drops. The stock exchange is looking more closely at companies across industries and countries, and some firms have reacted to the resulting uncertainty by delaying their IPO plans, Bloomberg reported Thursday (Sept. 22), citing unnamed sources.
Today in Crypto: US House Stablecoin Bill Won't Include Digital Dollar Push, Report Says; Bank CEOs Tell US Lawmakers They Won't Finance Crypto Miners
Central Bank of Iran said it will begin a pilot launch of its central bank digital currency, the crypto-rial, on Thursday (Sept. 22), a press release said. The crypto-rial’s goal will be to turn banknotes into programmable entity, and it will reportedly be high security. The crypto-rial is designed so it’s easy to track, so even if the data on the smart phones are hacked, the crypto-rial can’t be tracked.
German VC Firm Visionaries Club Raises €400M to Improve Supply Chains, B2B Finance
Berlin-based VC firm Visionaries Club has raised a new €400 million fund to invest in B2B technology, a press release said. It will be divided into three funds: “a €150m seed fund; a €200m early growth fund to invest in startups post-Series B; and a new so-called Tomorrow Fund of €50m, which will focus on science and technology investments at pre-seed and seed,” the report said.
PayPal Partners With GIIN, Telus, Visa on Impact Investing Project
A newly-launched initiative aims to link corporations’ money and know-how with impact investing practices to make it easier to meet environmental and social assurances as well as shareholder and business objectives. The corporate impact investing initiative is being launched by PayPal and the Global Impact Investing Network (GIIN), along...
EMEA Daily: Adyen Launches POS Terminals; End of UK Paper Banknotes
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Adyen has launched its own line of POS terminals and the U.K. prepares to phase out paper bills at the end of the month. The Amsterdam-based global payments company Adyen Friday (Sept. 23) launched two point-of-sale (POS) terminals — the NYC1 and AMS1.
Special Events Platform Carats & Cake Raises $10.6M
Carats & Cake, a financial operating system for the events industry, has raised $10.6 million in Series A funding. “With this latest financing, we plan to thoughtfully build out our product, engineering, and sales teams as we continue to support properties with purpose-built tools," founder and CEO Jess Conroy said in a news release Thursday (Sept. 22).
If You're Worried About Stocks, You Need To Look At Buffer ETFs
These ETFs are designed to provide much needed downside protection.
Flutterwave Adds Google Pay Integration for African Businesses
Pan-African payment platform Flutterwave has announced a Google Pay integration that will allow merchants using Flutterwave for business, the San Francisco-based firm’s eCommerce platform, to accept the payment method. In a Thursday (Sept. 22) press release, Flutterwave stated that Google Pay users in supported countries across the world can...
HSBC Ventures Pours $35M Into Mobile Money App Monese for Expansion
Monese has announced a $35 million investment from HSBC, which now sees Monese’s total raised to $208 million, a press release said. Both companies are looking at expanding their digital banking possibilities, with HSBC’s investment part of a “broader, strategic partnership” to focus on Monese’s cloud-based Platform as a Service business.
Payoneer Adds First Chief Platform Officer, Forms New Division
Commerce technology company Payoneer has hired Assaf Ronen, a veteran of SoFi, Amazon and Microsoft, to lead a newly established division that integrates Payoneer’s technology, product and high value service units. Ronen has become the company’s first chief platform officer and will head its new platform division, according to...
ShipStation, Coupang Partner to Help Merchants Enter S. Korean Market
Cloud-based eCommerce shipping solution ShipStation has partnered with South Korean online retailer Coupang to make it easier for businesses to enter new markets with efficient cross-border fulfillment. With the partnership, ShipStation has become the first U.S. shipping partner to integrate with Coupang, enabling the shipping software provider’s U.S.-based merchants to...
FinTechs Package Financial Tools for EMEA Freelance, Gig Workers
For its latest banking offering, Revolut recently launched Revolut Pro, a dedicated income, payment and expense management account for freelancers, sole traders, contractors and self-employed individuals looking to manage their business funds. Alongside the recently-launched Revolut Reader, a lightweight point of sale (POS) terminal suitable for freelancers and small businesses,...
