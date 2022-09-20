Central Bank of Iran said it will begin a pilot launch of its central bank digital currency, the crypto-rial, on Thursday (Sept. 22), a press release said. The crypto-rial’s goal will be to turn banknotes into programmable entity, and it will reportedly be high security. The crypto-rial is designed so it’s easy to track, so even if the data on the smart phones are hacked, the crypto-rial can’t be tracked.

