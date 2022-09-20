Read full article on original website
NFTs Offer Cultural and Crypto Bridge for Newcomers Who Want Out of Fiat
Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are inextricably tied to blockchain technology and the wider crypto ecosystem by the nature of their technical design. In the early days of the technology, this meant there was a significant overlap between the community of people who created and collected NFTs and those with an interest in what had previously been the primary use case for blockchains — cryptocurrency.
Fondy Integrates With ClearBank to Provide eCommerce Merchants Faster Payments, More Control
Embedded banking and real-time clearing firm ClearBank is integrating with one-stop payment platform Fondy to bring eCommerce marketplaces a seamless solution to manage and control their money flow. Both companies are based in the United Kingdom. The new integration gives merchants a streamlined shop payment solution that offers acceptance of...
German VC Firm Visionaries Club Raises €400M to Improve Supply Chains, B2B Finance
Berlin-based VC firm Visionaries Club has raised a new €400 million fund to invest in B2B technology, a press release said. It will be divided into three funds: “a €150m seed fund; a €200m early growth fund to invest in startups post-Series B; and a new so-called Tomorrow Fund of €50m, which will focus on science and technology investments at pre-seed and seed,” the report said.
Nasdaq to Launch Crypto Custody Service for Institutional Investors
Nasdaq has announced a new business, Nasdaq Digital Assets, which will promote institutional participation in digital assets, a press release said Tuesday (Sept. 20). This will provide “trusted and institutional-grade solutions” which will focus on custody, liquidity and integrity. Nasdaq Digital Assets will begin by developing a cryptocurrency...
PayPal Partners With GIIN, Telus, Visa on Impact Investing Project
A newly-launched initiative aims to link corporations’ money and know-how with impact investing practices to make it easier to meet environmental and social assurances as well as shareholder and business objectives. The corporate impact investing initiative is being launched by PayPal and the Global Impact Investing Network (GIIN), along...
Today in the Connected Economy: PayPal, Visa, Tackle Impact Investing
Today in the connected economy, PayPal, the Visa Foundation, the Global Impact Investing Network (GIIN) and the Telus Pollinator Fund for Good team for an impact investing initiative. Also, embedded banking company ClearBank integrates with one-stop payment platform Fond and PYMNTS looks at the growth in demand for connected vehicles...
Flutterwave Adds Google Pay Integration for African Businesses
Pan-African payment platform Flutterwave has announced a Google Pay integration that will allow merchants using Flutterwave for business, the San Francisco-based firm’s eCommerce platform, to accept the payment method. In a Thursday (Sept. 22) press release, Flutterwave stated that Google Pay users in supported countries across the world can...
Blockchain Weekly: New Tools for EMEA Crypto Trading, Use Cases Expand Beyond Currency
In the story of blockchain, the initial emphasis on currency still maintains a firm grip on the public imagination of the technology. Yet proponents of non-monetary use cases have long talked up the potential of smart contracts and tokenization to transform a wide variety of processes. For instance, Owen Odia,...
FinTechs Package Financial Tools for EMEA Freelance, Gig Workers
For its latest banking offering, Revolut recently launched Revolut Pro, a dedicated income, payment and expense management account for freelancers, sole traders, contractors and self-employed individuals looking to manage their business funds. Alongside the recently-launched Revolut Reader, a lightweight point of sale (POS) terminal suitable for freelancers and small businesses,...
EMEA FinTech NORD.Investments, Mastercard Team on Open Banking Payments
Mastercard company Aiia is collaborating with NORD.Investments to allow more open banking payments in Denmark’s largest independent digital investment advisor platform, a press release from Mastercard said. The customers for NORD.Investments have seen challenges while adding funds to the investment platform, with the process involving going through the online...
Wire Transfers First to Go When B2B Firms Adopt Real-Time Payments
When companies add real-time transactions to their B2B payments mix, wire transfers and regular ACH are the typically the first methods to get displaced. Among the firms that receive real-time payments, the use of wire transfers is 5.9% lower than it is among firms that do not receive them, according to the September edition of “Real-Time Payments,” a PYMNTS and The Clearing House collaboration.
Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX Asking Backers for Up To $1B at $32B Valuation
Sam Bankman-Fried is reportedly in talks with investors to follow up a January funding round with a bigger infusion of capital for his cryptocurrency conglomerate FTX. The CEO and founder of the second-largest exchange is asking investors to back FTX with as much as $1 billion to keep his company’s valuation at approximately $32 billion, CNBC reported on Thursday (Sept. 22) citing unnamed sources with insider information.
CommentSold Adds POS Built on Stripe to Handle Omnichannel Payments
Live video commerce solution CommentSold has added a point-of-sale (POS) system built on financial infrastructure platform Stripe to its suite of solutions for retail businesses. CommentSold is deploying the in-person payments solution Stripe Terminal in order to power its POS system, help online merchants augment their live selling revenue and...
ShipStation, Coupang Partner to Help Merchants Enter S. Korean Market
Cloud-based eCommerce shipping solution ShipStation has partnered with South Korean online retailer Coupang to make it easier for businesses to enter new markets with efficient cross-border fulfillment. With the partnership, ShipStation has become the first U.S. shipping partner to integrate with Coupang, enabling the shipping software provider’s U.S.-based merchants to...
SEC Ethereum Lawsuit Asserts Control Over Most Crypto Blockchains
Earlier this week, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) buried a very broad and very big jurisdiction claim 69 paragraphs down in a lawsuit about a 2018 initial coin offering (ICO) it claimed was an unregistered securities offering. The case involves an ICO for SPRK tokens issued by the Sparkster...
LAW・
Remofirst Raises Funds Round Toward Helping Companies Build Remote Teams
Remofirst, an employer of record provider, has announced a $14.1 million seed round, a press release said. The company helps other companies build global remote teams, letting them hire talent in countries where they don’t have an entity. The services include onboarding, payroll benefits, taxes and local compliance. Remofirst’s...
Bank of America Walks Back Digital Dollar Predictions
Bank of America strategists are revising an earlier prediction that the U.S. would issue a digital dollar by the end of the decade. According to a Bloomberg News report Friday (Sept. 23), BofA strategists Alkesh Shah and Andrew Moss say earlier projections that the digital dollar would be unveiled between 2025 and 2030 were too optimistic, as the concept was still being studied.
Today in the Connected Economy: Nasdaq Keeps Closer Eye on IPOs
Today in the connected economy, Nasdaq is reportedly examining companies’ initial public offerings (IPOs) after some companies saw massive gains and big drops in quick succession. Also, buy now, pay later brand Affirm begins offering its services to Amazon customers in Canada, and the Department of Justice looks to...
Demand for Chips, Partnerships Surge as Cars Become Ultimate Mobile Payments Device
The connected economy has hit the road, transforming what happens and is turning all manner of vehicles into mobile commerce endpoints. At the center of it all lies the technology to underpin that transformation — and the partnerships, too, between FIs, providers and OEMs in the bid to disrupt everything from paying at the pump to parking.
