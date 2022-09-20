We have officially reached the halfway point of the football season. Five weeks are in the books with five more to go for the regular season. There is one very important match up this week. Versailles High School hosts Marion Local, a game that will have implications on the MAC standings and playoff standings. In the most recent state high school football polls, Marion Local was voted number one in Division VI. Versailles was voted fifth in the same division.

VERSAILLES, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO