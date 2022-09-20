Read full article on original website
Daily Advocate
Green Wave boys’ golf place second in road tri-match
SPRINGFIELD — The Greenville boys’ golf team finished right in the middle of a tri-match on Sept. 22. at Locust Hills Golf Club. The Green Wave competed against Troy High School and Piqua High School. Troy finished first with a 166. Greenville finished with a 181 and Piqua was just behind Greenville with a 184.
Daily Advocate
Football scores from week six
Here are the football scores from around Darke County in Week 6:
Daily Advocate
Franklin Monroe goes down swinging against Newton
ARCANUM — Franklin Monroe High School lost in a close match to undefeated Newton High School at home. The Lady Jets gave Newton all they could handle, but just couldn’t get the set wins. “We knew it was going to be a battle. We just wanted to give...
Daily Advocate
Trojans and Lady Patriots first place winners at WOAC tournament
RICHMOND — It’s postseason time for the WOAC. All the boys’ and girls’ teams met at the Richmond Elks’ Country Club to compete in the conference tournament. The Arcanum High School boys’ team were the big winners as they placed first in the tournament and are the 2022 WOAC regular season co-champions. They share the title with Newton High School. They scored a 342 as a team.
Daily Advocate
Versailles couldn’t stop the run; lose to Marion Local 27-7
VERSAILLES — Versailles High School football fought until the end, but couldn’t get on the scoreboard often to lose 27-7 to Marion Local High School. Head coach Ryan Jones said his team practiced well this week, some of the best this year. They just couldn’t make enough plays to separate themselves from Marion Local.
Daily Advocate
High School football preview week six
We have officially reached the halfway point of the football season. Five weeks are in the books with five more to go for the regular season. There is one very important match up this week. Versailles High School hosts Marion Local, a game that will have implications on the MAC standings and playoff standings. In the most recent state high school football polls, Marion Local was voted number one in Division VI. Versailles was voted fifth in the same division.
Sidney Daily News
Vernons to add 2 local funeral homes
URBANA — A family-owned funeral home is increasing its ability to provide premier end-of-life services to families across Champaign and Miami counties. Effective Jan. 1, 2023, the ownership of Atkins-Shively Funeral Home and the Suber-Shively Funeral Home will be transferred into the care of the Vernon family, who have operated funeral homes in the area for nearly 20 years.
Daily Advocate
Lady Tigers’ golf lose on the road to Troy
TROY — Versailles’ girls golf dropped their second match of the season against Troy High School in a non-conference match up at Miami Shores Golf Course on Sept. 20. The Lady Tigers lost 184-199 against the MVL team. Ella Porter led the team and was the co-medalist of...
Daily Advocate
Local Briefs
GREENVILLE — Brian Brown (chairman), Delores Ely (chairwoman), and Chris Norris (member) will meet as the Personnel and Public Relations Committee on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 9:30 a.m., in the Basement Classroom. The Committee will have a meeting with Main Street Greenville (MSG) to discuss downtown development. Committee meets at...
Trenton man orders breakfast sandwich, robs Dunkin’
On the morning of Sept. 12, Ronald Runyon ordered a sandwich from the Dunkin' Donuts located at 2430 Kings Mills Road.
OVI checkpoint to be held in Butler Co. tonight
OXFORD — The Butler County OVI Task Force announced an OVI checkpoint will be held tonight in the City of Oxford. The checkpoint will be held on from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., according to the Butler Co. OVI Task Force. >>Off-duty police officer in Hamilton arrested on OVI...
Auglaize County farm honored for conservation
REYNOLDSBURG – The Ohio Department of Agriculture recognized five families as winners of the 2022 Conservation Farm Family Awards at the Farm Science Review in London. The five families honored were Settlage Farm, Auglaize County; Baltes Farm, Mahoning County; Felumlee family, Claylick Run Farm, Licking County; Branstrator Farm, Warren County; and Brown Family Farm, Highland County.
Hundreds of Ohio National Guard members deploy from Dayton
"It's about teamwork, about the soldier next to you and being able to be vulnerable and lean on one another,” said LTC Cousins. “We're all going to have hard days, so leaning on each other is a skill we have to develop."
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy Beautification Award winner announced
TROY — The Troy City Beautification Committee provides for two awards throughout the “growing months,” to recognize the efforts of property owners in Troy to make our community more beautiful. The purpose of the Green Thumb Award is to recognize the landscaping efforts of property owners in...
Coldwater middle school teacher, coach dies
According to a district statement, Harlamert taught science at Coldwater Middle School for 27 years and was a Coldwater High School baseball coach for 26 years.
Daily Advocate
Commissioners set public hearing for Versailles well field CDBG Grant
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Thursday to discuss a public hearing and jet fuel. Commissioner Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were present. In a matter of examination and allowance of bills, there is $94,656.81 in the general fund and $567,349.04 in the outside...
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records
Hanz A. Darby, 24, of Wapakoneta, found guilty of criminal mischief*. Sentence: 60 days jail. 48 days suspended. $150 fine. Cortlend T. Banks, 29, of Lima, found guilty of obstructing official business. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $150 fine; found guilty of DUS. Sentence: 180 days jail. 177 days suspended. $150 fine.
Careflight called to rollover crash; Lanes reopen
One person was injured in the crash and brought to a local hospital via Careflight. No cause for the crash has been released at this time.
Taco Bell trying new menu options in Ohio
Taco Bell will be testing a new menu item in Ohio next month: a meatless "steak" quesadilla.
Lima News
Defendants arraigned in Allen County Common Pleas Court
LIMA — The following individuals have entered pleas of not guilty in Allen County Common Pleas Court following their indictments by a recent session of the grand jury:. Tilmond Sanders, 68, of Lima, charged with two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and single counts of having weapons under disability and unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnanace.
