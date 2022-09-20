ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, OH

Daily Advocate

Green Wave boys’ golf place second in road tri-match

SPRINGFIELD — The Greenville boys’ golf team finished right in the middle of a tri-match on Sept. 22. at Locust Hills Golf Club. The Green Wave competed against Troy High School and Piqua High School. Troy finished first with a 166. Greenville finished with a 181 and Piqua was just behind Greenville with a 184.
GREENVILLE, OH
Daily Advocate

Franklin Monroe goes down swinging against Newton

ARCANUM — Franklin Monroe High School lost in a close match to undefeated Newton High School at home. The Lady Jets gave Newton all they could handle, but just couldn’t get the set wins. “We knew it was going to be a battle. We just wanted to give...
PITSBURG, OH
Daily Advocate

Trojans and Lady Patriots first place winners at WOAC tournament

RICHMOND — It’s postseason time for the WOAC. All the boys’ and girls’ teams met at the Richmond Elks’ Country Club to compete in the conference tournament. The Arcanum High School boys’ team were the big winners as they placed first in the tournament and are the 2022 WOAC regular season co-champions. They share the title with Newton High School. They scored a 342 as a team.
ARCANUM, OH
Daily Advocate

Versailles couldn’t stop the run; lose to Marion Local 27-7

VERSAILLES — Versailles High School football fought until the end, but couldn’t get on the scoreboard often to lose 27-7 to Marion Local High School. Head coach Ryan Jones said his team practiced well this week, some of the best this year. They just couldn’t make enough plays to separate themselves from Marion Local.
VERSAILLES, OH
Daily Advocate

High School football preview week six

We have officially reached the halfway point of the football season. Five weeks are in the books with five more to go for the regular season. There is one very important match up this week. Versailles High School hosts Marion Local, a game that will have implications on the MAC standings and playoff standings. In the most recent state high school football polls, Marion Local was voted number one in Division VI. Versailles was voted fifth in the same division.
VERSAILLES, OH
Sidney Daily News

Vernons to add 2 local funeral homes

URBANA — A family-owned funeral home is increasing its ability to provide premier end-of-life services to families across Champaign and Miami counties. Effective Jan. 1, 2023, the ownership of Atkins-Shively Funeral Home and the Suber-Shively Funeral Home will be transferred into the care of the Vernon family, who have operated funeral homes in the area for nearly 20 years.
URBANA, OH
Daily Advocate

Lady Tigers’ golf lose on the road to Troy

TROY — Versailles’ girls golf dropped their second match of the season against Troy High School in a non-conference match up at Miami Shores Golf Course on Sept. 20. The Lady Tigers lost 184-199 against the MVL team. Ella Porter led the team and was the co-medalist of...
TROY, OH
Daily Advocate

Local Briefs

GREENVILLE — Brian Brown (chairman), Delores Ely (chairwoman), and Chris Norris (member) will meet as the Personnel and Public Relations Committee on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 9:30 a.m., in the Basement Classroom. The Committee will have a meeting with Main Street Greenville (MSG) to discuss downtown development. Committee meets at...
GREENVILLE, OH
WHIO Dayton

OVI checkpoint to be held in Butler Co. tonight

OXFORD — The Butler County OVI Task Force announced an OVI checkpoint will be held tonight in the City of Oxford. The checkpoint will be held on from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., according to the Butler Co. OVI Task Force. >>Off-duty police officer in Hamilton arrested on OVI...
OXFORD, OH
The Lima News

Auglaize County farm honored for conservation

REYNOLDSBURG – The Ohio Department of Agriculture recognized five families as winners of the 2022 Conservation Farm Family Awards at the Farm Science Review in London. The five families honored were Settlage Farm, Auglaize County; Baltes Farm, Mahoning County; Felumlee family, Claylick Run Farm, Licking County; Branstrator Farm, Warren County; and Brown Family Farm, Highland County.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Troy Beautification Award winner announced

TROY — The Troy City Beautification Committee provides for two awards throughout the “growing months,” to recognize the efforts of property owners in Troy to make our community more beautiful. The purpose of the Green Thumb Award is to recognize the landscaping efforts of property owners in...
TROY, OH
Daily Advocate

Commissioners set public hearing for Versailles well field CDBG Grant

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Thursday to discuss a public hearing and jet fuel. Commissioner Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were present. In a matter of examination and allowance of bills, there is $94,656.81 in the general fund and $567,349.04 in the outside...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records

Hanz A. Darby, 24, of Wapakoneta, found guilty of criminal mischief*. Sentence: 60 days jail. 48 days suspended. $150 fine. Cortlend T. Banks, 29, of Lima, found guilty of obstructing official business. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $150 fine; found guilty of DUS. Sentence: 180 days jail. 177 days suspended. $150 fine.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Defendants arraigned in Allen County Common Pleas Court

LIMA — The following individuals have entered pleas of not guilty in Allen County Common Pleas Court following their indictments by a recent session of the grand jury:. Tilmond Sanders, 68, of Lima, charged with two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and single counts of having weapons under disability and unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnanace.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH

