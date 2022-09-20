Read full article on original website
Omaha doctors encourage everyone to be on top of their polio vaccinations
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Polio hasn’t been in the news much for decades. However, it has become a hot topic again after doctors confirmed a case in New York. Many people are now asking if they got the polio vaccine as a kid, and if they’re still protected.
Thursday Sept. 22 COVID-19 update: Iowa deaths surpass 10,000
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Nebraska data snapshot. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides COVID-19 data updates...
Nebraska Task Force One conducting searches in Puerto Rico
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A total of 45 firefighters from Omaha, Lincoln and other departments make up a team called Nebraska Task Force 1. Friday is day three of their efforts in Puerto Rico. They are conducting rapid search operations. The team is accompanied by a couple of doctors, as...
Nebraska DHHS selects three Medicaid health plans
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three health plans have been selected after bids for Nebraskans in Heritage Health in an announcement from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Friday. Molina Healthcare of Nebraska, Nebraska Total Care, and United HealthCare of the Midlands were the selected Medicaid health plans for...
Warhorse Casino is first of its kind in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Friday afternoon the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission gave approval for a brand new industry to operate in the state. On a unanimous vote, commissioners gave Warhorse Casino in Lincoln a license to operate. Commissioners recognized the moment and made sure to mark the day for...
Nebraska Rep. Flood calling for Chinese tech investigation
Nebraska opens first casino in Lincoln
Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s first casino is expected to open Saturday morning in the Capital City, pending approval by the state gaming commission. A temporary casino, located at the Lincoln Race Course Thoroughbred track, is scheduled to open at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with more than 400 slot machines ready to go. “We have every expectation that […] The post Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Nebraska Commissioner of Education Matthew Blomstedt announces departure
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Commissioner of Education is stepping down early next year. Matthew Blomstedt will step down from his position as the Nebraska Commissioner of Education on Jan. 3, 2023. Blomstedt has worked as the Commissioner of Education since Jan. 2, 2014. According to the Nebraska Office...
Nebraska Gaming Commission approves first casino in the state
On Friday, the Nebraska Gaming Commission approved WarHorse Casino’s gaming application at a hearing on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s east campus.
After buying fraudulent diploma, Iowa man worked for years as a nurse
A central Iowa man worked as a state-licensed nurse for four years after purchasing a fraudulent nursing degree from an alleged diploma mill, according to state regulators. In January 2018, Enome Massango of West Des Moines filed an application with the Iowa Board of Nursing, seeking a license as an LPN, or licensed practical nurse. […] The post After buying fraudulent diploma, Iowa man worked for years as a nurse appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
BREAKING: Bike Walk Nebraska terminating partnership with Metro Smart Cities
Fall in Nebraska: AppleJack Festival kicks off second weekend
NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a sure sign of Fall in Nebraska: AppleJack Festival continues this weekend at Arbor Day Farm. “The AppleJack Festival weekends brings out the best of what the farm has to offer,” an Arbor Day Farm spokeswoman said in the release. For this...
Nebraska firefighters train for natural gas fires
O’NEILL, Neb. (WOWT) - This week dozens of firefighters got some training on natural gas fires. According to natural gas utility Black Hills Energy, more than 40 firefighters from O’Neill and other nearby communities attended training for natural gas fire safety. Black Hills Energy conducted the training. They...
California woman arrested in Nebraska after State Troopers find 20 pounds of cocaine
YORK, Neb. (WOWT) - A California Woman was arrested after the Nebraska State Patrol says she was found with 20 pounds of cocaine. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, a trooper allegedly saw a driver following another too closely on I-80 near York. The trooper did a traffic stop and...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Nebraska
Here's where you can find it and what to order.
Nebraska Pardons Board says no pardon for Earnest Jackson
Despite having support from the victim's family and thousands of community members, Earnest Jackson was denied a pardon on Monday afternoon in Lincoln.
The Old I-74 Bridge To Be Taken Down In The Most Boring Way
The new I-74 Mississippi River Bridge has been fully open for quite awhile. Every time you drive over the new I-74 bridge, you're reminded of the old, ugly, narrow, green bridge that we used to get to Illinois and Iowa. The Iowa and Illinois departments of transportation have announced how they are going to say "goodbye" to the old bridge and it's going to be very anticlimactic.
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your family or friends, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't.
Vegetable products sold at Kroger recalled over listeria threat
CONLEY, Ga. (WHNT) — Several ready-to-eat vegetable products are being recalled over the possibility of listeria contamination, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday. The GHGA company is recalling various products, including diced veggies, salsa and dips after the firm was notified that a single sample of a...
