swlexledger.com
DDI Technology opens expanded corporate headquarters in Irmo
Irmo, SC 09/22/2022 - DDI Technology (“DDI”) a leading electronic lien and title technology firm and a subsidiary of IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA), a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers, announces the grand opening of its newly expanded corporate offices in Irmo, South Carolina. Now with 35% more office space, the modern headquarters will accommodate over 200 people, satisfying DDI’s current needs and preparing it for future expansion.
One man dead in fall after fleeing from Cayce police officers
Cayce, SC 09/24/2022 (Paul Kirby) – One man is dead after fleeing from Cayce police officers very early Saturday morning. According to City of Cayce's spokesperson Ashley Hunter, the fleeing suspect died from a fall. Hunter said at approximately 1:30 a.m. on September 24, 2022, an officer with the...
