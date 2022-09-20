Irmo, SC 09/22/2022 - DDI Technology (“DDI”) a leading electronic lien and title technology firm and a subsidiary of IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA), a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers, announces the grand opening of its newly expanded corporate offices in Irmo, South Carolina. Now with 35% more office space, the modern headquarters will accommodate over 200 people, satisfying DDI’s current needs and preparing it for future expansion.

IRMO, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO