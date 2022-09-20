ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: 4-month-old rescued from collapsed building in Jordan

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z6hSv_0i3JWeGe00

AMMAN (WFLA) — A 4-month-old girl was saved from a building collapse in Jordan, according to authorities.

Storyful reported that the baby was one of the victims rescued from a collapsed residential building in Amman.

Jordan Civil Defense said at least 14 people were killed, and 10 others were injured in the incident.

However, the baby girl was lucky to have survived the collapse and was found “sleeping peacefully” in her carriage under layers of rubble, 26 hours after the collapse on Sept. 13.

It was only when rescue personnel lifted the 4-month-old out of the rubble that she began to cry, prompting the people at the scene to burst into joy.

#Accident#Jordan Civil Defense#Nexstar Media Inc
