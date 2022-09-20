ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Cowboys' Gallup, Giants' Thibodeaux, Ojulari ready to help

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Help may be on the way for the somewhat undermanned Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants heading into their NFC East showdown on Monday night. Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup and Giants outside linebackers Azeez Ojulari and Kayvon Thibodeaux seemingly are ready to make their 2022 debuts after missing the opening two games.
DALLAS, TX
SFGate

Hurricanes are reeling, and the honeymoon is over

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami is on a two-game losing streak, plus has some major injury problems, a disgruntled fan base and quite possibly a quarterback controversy. The honeymoon for the Hurricanes is officially over. Miami’s 45-31 loss to Middle Tennessee State on Saturday did more than knock...
NFL
CBS Baltimore

Ravens elevate WR Webb and LB Copeland from practice squad

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens have promoted wide receiver Raleigh Webb and linebacker Brandon Copeland from the team's practice squad.The Ravens made the announcement Saturday evening on the team's Twitter account.Copeland, 31, is a Carroll County native. He signed with the Raven's practice squad a few days ago.Head coach John Harbaugh said during a press conference on Sept. 21 that Copeland was "one who kind of sort of got away."Copeland spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons, playing 16 games, three of them starts, and recording 39 combined tackles, two quarterback hits and four tackles for loss.In his six-year career, Copeland played for the Detroit Lions, New York Jets and New England Patriots before joining Atlanta in 2021.A native of Sykesville, Copeland starred at the Gilman School before going on to play with the Penn Quakers at the college level.The Ravens signed Copeland as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and placed him on the practice squad coming out of training camp, but he was released in September and caught on with the Tennessee Titans.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy