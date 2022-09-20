Read full article on original website
NCTD donates 141-ton locomotive to Campo train museum
OCEANSIDE — The North County Transit District has taken a Coaster F40 locomotive out of service and shipped it to a railroad museum in Campo, it was announced today. Plans for the donation of the 282,000-pound train engine to the Pacific Southwest Railway Museum Association in the southeastern San Diego County community began nearly five years ago and is intended to preserve some of the history of locomotion in the region.
Carlsbad Strawberry Company wins appeal to keep attractions
CARLSBAD — After more than a year of wrangling over land-use and zoning definitions, the Carlsbad Strawberry Company will continue offering many of its recreational activities, including face painting, stage performances, free games and inflatable bounce houses for seasonal uses. Jimmy Ukegawa, owner of the Carlsbad Strawberry Company, a...
Assistance League hosts Operation School Bell
CAMP PENDLETON — Assistance League Rancho San Dieguito (ALRSD) together with six other Southern California Chapters held an Operation School Bell® event at Camp Pendleton on Aug. 13 and Aug. 14. This was the 18th consecutive year and benefited 485 children. The “drive through” Operation School Bell event...
Encinitas takes first steps toward smoking ban in public areas
ENCINITAS — City staff will explore a smoking ban in Encinitas, with the possibility of future public safety ordinances to come out of the city’s Environmental Commission. The Encinitas City Council voted unanimously on Sept. 21, with Councilmember Kellie Hinze absent, to initiate a code amendment that would ban smoking of all tobacco products in public areas.
Carlsbad mayor worried over city’s financial future, projected $10M deficit
CARLSBAD — With less than three months left in his political career, Mayor Matt Hall is voicing his concerns over the direction of a city he’s helped govern for nearly 30 years. The highest priority for Hall is the city of Carlsbad racing toward a projected $10 million...
