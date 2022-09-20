OCEANSIDE — The North County Transit District has taken a Coaster F40 locomotive out of service and shipped it to a railroad museum in Campo, it was announced today. Plans for the donation of the 282,000-pound train engine to the Pacific Southwest Railway Museum Association in the southeastern San Diego County community began nearly five years ago and is intended to preserve some of the history of locomotion in the region.

