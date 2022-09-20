ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brawley, CA

calexicochronicle.com

Calexico PD Seeks Info on Body at E. Rivera and Highway 98

CALEXICO — More than 48 hours after an anonymous daytime report led Calexico police to a deceased male on the side of the road at East Rivera Street and Highway 98 on the eastern edge of the city, authorities on Friday afternoon, Sept. 23, were still looking for answers.
CALEXICO, CA
KYMA News 11

Two bodies found in Yuma County

According to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO), two bodies were located around County 13th street and Avenue F on Thursday, September 22, 2022. The post Two bodies found in Yuma County appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
KYMA News 11

nbcpalmsprings.com

Mother, Grandmother Accused in 5-Year-Old Boy’s Death Due in Court

(CNS) – The mother and grandmother of a 5-year-old boy who died in Coachella are slated to be arraigned Wednesday on a murder charge and multiple counts of abuse against other children. Vanessa Cervantes Rangel, 37, and Hilaria Rangel, 55, were charged Friday along with the boy’s aunt, Miriam...
COACHELLA, CA
calexicochronicle.com

Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Sept. 14-20

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Sept. 14 to Sept. 20. 6:47 p.m.: A semi-truck was blocking traffic in the middle of Highway 78 and 111 outside Brawley. 10:01 p.m.: A woman, her mother, and her boyfriend...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
thedesertreview.com

Canopy construction at the Calexico West Port of Entry to impact vehicle traffic

CALEXICO — The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced the start of a 12-month construction phase to install a canopy over the northbound vehicle inspection lanes at the Calexico West Land Port of Entry (LPOE). The installation of the 395-foot-long canopy will require phased closure of northbound vehicle inspection lanes to ensure the safety of workers and the traveling public, according to the press release.
CALEXICO, CA
thedesertreview.com

Calexico Border to close 5 lanes for one year

CALEXICO - Calexico City Manager Esperanza Collio Warren announced that the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will be closing 5 lanes for up to a full year during the latest meeting of the Calexico City Council last Wednesday, September 21. Warren said the closures are due to scheduled construction and a new border schedule is anticipated to go into effect Monday 26.
CALEXICO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Imperial County’s Use of Psychiatric Holds Appears to Violate State Law

Imperial County officials routinely keep people on psychiatric holds for longer than 72 hours, often in ill-equipped facilities and without a formal hearing that’s required by law, an inewsource investigation found. Data shows the county has continued to record dozens of such cases each year despite consultants warning officials...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Holtville Farmers Market, An Evening of Firsts

HOLTVILLE — Mostly comprised of either political or colorful crafts booths, a single vendor at last week’s farmers market stood out against the others for its foreboding décor: Witch Your Soul. The booth was simple, featuring only a small table with a black tablecloth covered in homemade...
HOLTVILLE, CA
thedesertreview.com

Imperial Valley Youth for Christ stirs up hearts on fire

BRAWLEY — Hundreds of youth gathered under one roof to worship and pray over the entire valley Wednesday, Sept. 22 at Gateway Church of Brawley. Imperial Valley Youth for Christ (YFC) hosted their annual Pre-Pole Rally event where they bring together dozens of youth groups from various local churches to praise God in worship and share moments of prayer dedicated to their schools, local government, families, friends, and neighborhoods. This year’s theme for the event was “AFLAME: Never let the fire in your heart go out. Keep it alive.”
BRAWLEY, CA
kyma.com

City of El Centro opportunity to serve. Vacancies coming soon

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of El Centro has two scheduled vacancies with term expiring on October 3, 2026. For further context, applications can be obtained from the City Clerk's office, located at City Hall, 1275 Main St. However, you can also print off the application at www.cityofelcentro.org.
EL CENTRO, CA
calexicochronicle.com

Downtown’s Iconic Water Tower to Be Replaced

CALEXICO — An iconic part of Calexico’s identity is to receive a modern makeover. Specifically, Calexico’s water tower is to be replaced with a fake one whose exterior will be void of any of the wireless equipment that is currently visible but still retain the “Welcome to the City of Calexico” message.
CALEXICO, CA

