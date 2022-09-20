ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Comments / 0

Related
Central Illinois Proud

Wanted man arrested during traffic stop in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested a 25-year-old wanted man who they said attempted to run away from officers during a traffic stop Saturday night. According to Peoria Police Sergeant Amy Dotson, Joshua L. Alexander-Perry was arrested on multiple charges and had four active warrants. Three of those warrants came out of Peoria County, totaling $22,000 while a fourth no bond warrant for armed violence came out of DuPage County.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Yankaway found guilty for role in 2019 shooting

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man is found guilty in connection with a shooting that happened three years ago. 26-year-old Jatterius Yankaway was convicted Thursday of attempted first degree murder, aggravated battery, and unlawful use of a weapon. Police say the arrest is connected to a shooting on...
PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

Peoria sees 19th homicide of 2022

A 25-year-old man is Peoria's 19th homicide victim of 2022. Peoria Police Sgt. Amy Dotson said officers responded to a report of someone shot in the 900 block of S. Greenlawn just before 1 a.m. Saturday. The man was found in an alley behind a house. He was pronounced dead...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria man convicted of 2019 attempted murder

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man arrested more than two years ago for a shooting the year prior has been convicted of attempted murder. Peoria County Court records indicate a jury this week also found Jatterius Yankaway, 26, guilty of Aggravated Battery, and Possession of a Weapon by a Felon.
PEORIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peoria, IL
City
Seneca, IL
State
Wisconsin State
State
Maryland State
Peoria, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria’s 19th homicide of 2022 under investigation

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was killed in Peoria Saturday morning in what police are calling the city’s 19th homicide of 2022, according to Public Information Officer Semone Roth. Just before 1 a.m. Saturday, police were called to the intersection of S. Greenlawn Avenue and W. Ann...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Man killed overnight in Peoria’s 19th homicide of the year

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man was shot to death in the early hours of the weekend on Peoria’s southside. According to a release by the Peoria Police Department, officers responded to South Greenlawn around 1:00 a.m. Saturday on a report of someone shot. That’s where they found a man in an alley. The 25-year-old victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aggravated Assault#Behrends#Indiana Avenues#Foid
25newsnow.com

Family of missing Peoria girl says the search continues

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Five years ago, then 20-year-old Alexis Scott went missing, and to this day hasn’t been found. But that doesn’t mean her friends and family have stopped looking. On Saturday in Laura Bradley Park, loved ones of Scott gathered to celebrate her life and...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria police sergeant recognized as ‘Las Primeras’ in Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria police sergeant gained special recognition Thursday. According to a Peoria police Facebook post, Sgt. Ruth Sandoval was recognized as one of “Las Primeras” in law enforcement in Illinois. She was recognized during the first annual Latinas in Law Enforcement Scholarship Fundraising...
PEORIA, IL
starvedrock.media

Kernan Man Headed To Prison For Firing Gun During A Scuffle

A fight that included shots being fired near Streator has landed one man in prison. Twenty-eight-year-old Steven Shelly of Kernan was given 4 years in prison for aggravated discharge of a firearm. He will get nearly a full year knocked off his sentence for time spent in the La Salle County Jail.
STREATOR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria man facing years in federal prison on gun charge

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was sentenced to 28 months in federal prison Wednesday. According to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office Central District of Illinois, 26-year-old Arnez J. Salazar was sentenced for unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. On...
PEORIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
1470 WMBD

Man sent to federal prison for gun crime

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man could have been given a lot more time in prison than he was on a felony gun crime. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says a federal judge Wednesday sentenced Arnez Salazar, 26, to two years and four months (28 months) in prison after pleading guilty in May to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
PEORIA, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Man asks for $25, later accused of breaking into home on East Fifth Street, Galesburg

GALESBURG — A Galesburg man was arrested on multiple charges after allegedly breaking into a home Sunday night. Police were first called to the home, in the 600 block of East Fifth Street, at 3:48 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, officers spoke to the resident, who explained that the suspect, a 36-year-old Galesburg man, was not wanted. She told police that he had come over and asked for $25 from her. She said he made verbal threats to break her windows with a baseball bat. He was still sitting in the garage while officers were there, and according to the police report, the resident then convinced him to leave as he was uncooperative with officers.
GALESBURG, IL
1470 WMBD

Overnight shooting in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police were called to the area of Spring and NE Adams Streets around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday on reports of multiple gunshots. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth said an adult male victim was transported by private vehicle to a local hospital. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

No suspect yet in early morning shooting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One man is in the hospital after shots were fired in Peoria early Thursday morning, and police do not yet have a suspect. Peoria Police officers responded to the 300 block of Spring St. to multiple gunshots at 12:46 a.m. following a Shot Spotter alert of 13 shots fired. At the scene, they discovered multiple vehicles that had been hit with gunfire.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

No suspects located in Peoria armed robbery

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police are still investigating an armed robbery Tuesday night of a local business by four masked suspects. Peoria police officers reported to a business on the 2300 block of W. Starr just before 10 p.m. Tuesday after a report of armed robbery with shots fired.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Adult male being treated after shots fired in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One adult male is in the hospital after shots were fired in Peoria, Thursday morning. Peoria Police officers responded to the 300 block of Spring St. to multiple gunshots at 12:46 a.m. According to Peoria Police PIO, Semone Roth, the victim was transported by private...
PEORIA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy