Read full article on original website
Related
Central Illinois Proud
Wanted man arrested during traffic stop in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested a 25-year-old wanted man who they said attempted to run away from officers during a traffic stop Saturday night. According to Peoria Police Sergeant Amy Dotson, Joshua L. Alexander-Perry was arrested on multiple charges and had four active warrants. Three of those warrants came out of Peoria County, totaling $22,000 while a fourth no bond warrant for armed violence came out of DuPage County.
25newsnow.com
Yankaway found guilty for role in 2019 shooting
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man is found guilty in connection with a shooting that happened three years ago. 26-year-old Jatterius Yankaway was convicted Thursday of attempted first degree murder, aggravated battery, and unlawful use of a weapon. Police say the arrest is connected to a shooting on...
wcbu.org
Peoria sees 19th homicide of 2022
A 25-year-old man is Peoria's 19th homicide victim of 2022. Peoria Police Sgt. Amy Dotson said officers responded to a report of someone shot in the 900 block of S. Greenlawn just before 1 a.m. Saturday. The man was found in an alley behind a house. He was pronounced dead...
1470 WMBD
Peoria man convicted of 2019 attempted murder
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man arrested more than two years ago for a shooting the year prior has been convicted of attempted murder. Peoria County Court records indicate a jury this week also found Jatterius Yankaway, 26, guilty of Aggravated Battery, and Possession of a Weapon by a Felon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1470 WMBD
25-year-old killed as police investigate Peoria’s 19th homicide of 2022
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police have been investigating the city’s 19th homicide of the year following a shooting reported overnight. Officers say the initial report came in around 12:54 a.m. Saturday of a person shot off South Greenlawn and West Ann Street in South Peoria. A release issued...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria’s 19th homicide of 2022 under investigation
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was killed in Peoria Saturday morning in what police are calling the city’s 19th homicide of 2022, according to Public Information Officer Semone Roth. Just before 1 a.m. Saturday, police were called to the intersection of S. Greenlawn Avenue and W. Ann...
25newsnow.com
Man killed overnight in Peoria’s 19th homicide of the year
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man was shot to death in the early hours of the weekend on Peoria’s southside. According to a release by the Peoria Police Department, officers responded to South Greenlawn around 1:00 a.m. Saturday on a report of someone shot. That’s where they found a man in an alley. The 25-year-old victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
25newsnow.com
Man arrested in connection with Thursday shooting; facing litany of charges, says police
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police say a man was arrested in connection with an early Thursday shooting that left one person injured. Police say Deshawn L. Early, 30, was identified as one of the suspects in that shooting and had four active warrants and several open cases in Peoria and Bartonville.
IN THIS ARTICLE
25newsnow.com
Family of missing Peoria girl says the search continues
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Five years ago, then 20-year-old Alexis Scott went missing, and to this day hasn’t been found. But that doesn’t mean her friends and family have stopped looking. On Saturday in Laura Bradley Park, loved ones of Scott gathered to celebrate her life and...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria police sergeant recognized as ‘Las Primeras’ in Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria police sergeant gained special recognition Thursday. According to a Peoria police Facebook post, Sgt. Ruth Sandoval was recognized as one of “Las Primeras” in law enforcement in Illinois. She was recognized during the first annual Latinas in Law Enforcement Scholarship Fundraising...
starvedrock.media
Kernan Man Headed To Prison For Firing Gun During A Scuffle
A fight that included shots being fired near Streator has landed one man in prison. Twenty-eight-year-old Steven Shelly of Kernan was given 4 years in prison for aggravated discharge of a firearm. He will get nearly a full year knocked off his sentence for time spent in the La Salle County Jail.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man facing years in federal prison on gun charge
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was sentenced to 28 months in federal prison Wednesday. According to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office Central District of Illinois, 26-year-old Arnez J. Salazar was sentenced for unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. On...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1470 WMBD
Man sent to federal prison for gun crime
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man could have been given a lot more time in prison than he was on a felony gun crime. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says a federal judge Wednesday sentenced Arnez Salazar, 26, to two years and four months (28 months) in prison after pleading guilty in May to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
25newsnow.com
‘He died for me’: Brother of homicide victim in Peoria speaks out
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A visitor to Peoria critically hurt in a shooting Tuesday night died soon after, marking the city’s 18th homicide of the year. Now, new details on the victim are emerging, including his roots tied to the same place he was shot. Christopher Tillman, 46,...
aledotimesrecord.com
Man asks for $25, later accused of breaking into home on East Fifth Street, Galesburg
GALESBURG — A Galesburg man was arrested on multiple charges after allegedly breaking into a home Sunday night. Police were first called to the home, in the 600 block of East Fifth Street, at 3:48 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, officers spoke to the resident, who explained that the suspect, a 36-year-old Galesburg man, was not wanted. She told police that he had come over and asked for $25 from her. She said he made verbal threats to break her windows with a baseball bat. He was still sitting in the garage while officers were there, and according to the police report, the resident then convinced him to leave as he was uncooperative with officers.
1470 WMBD
Overnight shooting in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police were called to the area of Spring and NE Adams Streets around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday on reports of multiple gunshots. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth said an adult male victim was transported by private vehicle to a local hospital. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Central Illinois Proud
No suspect yet in early morning shooting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One man is in the hospital after shots were fired in Peoria early Thursday morning, and police do not yet have a suspect. Peoria Police officers responded to the 300 block of Spring St. to multiple gunshots at 12:46 a.m. following a Shot Spotter alert of 13 shots fired. At the scene, they discovered multiple vehicles that had been hit with gunfire.
Central Illinois Proud
No suspects located in Peoria armed robbery
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police are still investigating an armed robbery Tuesday night of a local business by four masked suspects. Peoria police officers reported to a business on the 2300 block of W. Starr just before 10 p.m. Tuesday after a report of armed robbery with shots fired.
Central Illinois Proud
Adult male being treated after shots fired in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One adult male is in the hospital after shots were fired in Peoria, Thursday morning. Peoria Police officers responded to the 300 block of Spring St. to multiple gunshots at 12:46 a.m. According to Peoria Police PIO, Semone Roth, the victim was transported by private...
Comments / 0