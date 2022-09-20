Read full article on original website
Related
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman has the cure to tame high inflation: A massive wave of Russian immigration
Bill Ackman, chief executive officer of Pershing Square Capital Management, has an idea for fighting inflation. The Federal Reserve has been aggressively raising interest rates in hopes of cooling the economy and taming inflation, which remained near a 40-year high in August at 8.3%. Their goal is to reduce demand...
Engadget
VW's latest concept is a self-driving travel pod that can replace short flights
Many automakers dream of self-driving cars that are effectively lounges on wheels, but VW is taking things one step further. The brand has unveiled a Gen.Travel "design study" EV that it hopes could replace short flights. The four-person travel pod would be completely autonomous (that is, SAE Level 5) and revolve around a modular interior that can be customized for each trip. Businesspeople could work at a conference table during a ride, while red-eye travellers could use two seats that convert into beds.
Engadget
SpaceX wants to put Starlink internet on rural school buses
Starlink satellite internet access has already spread to boats and RVs, and now it might accompany your child on the way home from class. SpaceX told the FCC in a filing that it's piloting Starlink aboard school buses in the rural US. The project would keep students connected during lengthy rides (over an hour in the pilot), ensuring they can complete internet-related homework in a timely fashion even if broadband is slow or non-existent at home.
Comments / 2