OSHA, construction company and unions enter partnership to protect workers from potential hazards at Mayo expansion project

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A new partnership seeks to protect workers from potential construction hazards during Mayo Clinic’s expansion project in La Crosse.

The partnership, announced by the U.S. Department of Labor Tuesday, includes OSHA, Knutson Construction and labor unions working on the construction of Mayo Clinic’s bed tower project. The goal of the partnership is to eliminate serious workplace hazards and prevent injuries.

“This partnership will help to implement collaboration with employers and employees to address hazards and protect everyone working at the site,” said OSHA Area Director Chad Greenwood. “Workplace safety demands prior planning, the right equipment and workers who are fully trained on hazards and safety precautions with diligent adherence to site-specific safety training.”

Knuston Construction will implement a strategic safety and health management system patterned after OSHA’s Recommended Practices for Safety and Health Programs in Construction, including having all contractors on-site perform daily walk-arounds. Before any task begins, workers must receive a site-specific construction safety orientation in a language they can understand and be issued personal protective equipment. Additionally, subcontractors must submit their company’s safety and health plans or adopt Knuston’s program while working on the project. Safety training will focus on trenching and excavation hazards, falls and safe ladder use.

Construction started on the new 70-bed tower in April.

