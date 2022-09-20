Report recommends creation of a state Department of Hospitals to run Eleanor Slater

PROVIDENCE — After wrestling for months with the tangle of medical, mental health and child welfare issues currently under the umbrella of a single state agency, a state Senate commission has recommended splitting off the state-run hospitals from the Executive Office of Health and Human Services (EOHHS).

In a recently released report, the panel, chaired by Sen. Joshua Miller, recommended a dramatic re-shaping of the $3 billion-a-year super-agency.

The agencies under the wing of EOHHS include the Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) and the many-headed Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals (BHDDH), along with the separate departments of health and human services.

Among the Senate commission's recommendations:

Create a separate Department of Hospitals to run the state's Eleanor Slater Hospital, the new stand-alone psychiatric hospital the state is gearing up to open in an existing state building on state grounds in Cranston and the Rhode Island Veterans' Home.

This is one of several proposals that would require legislative action.

Their argument is that, "Hospital management is a distinct skillset from other types of departmental management."

Transfer responsibility for children’s behavioral health and developmental disabilities from DCYF, the state's child welfare agency, to BHDDH.

The hope: shifting responsibility "to what is currently the Department of Behavioral Health, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals would allow DCYF to better focus on youth safety and stability."

Create a new sub-agency under the Executive Office of Health and Human Services "to concentrate on Medicaid" and at the same time give the Health and Human Services Secretary a role in the hiring and firing of the directors of agencies that report to them.

In its final report, the Senate commission cited testimony from Marylou Sudders, the Secretary of Massachusetts' Executive Office of Health and Human Services.

"Secretary Sudders made it clear that her ability to recommend, evaluate, and remove agency directors is an important tool that allows her to hold directors accountable, and strengthens her authority and effectiveness as a leader.

"Ultimately, Secretary Sudders’ testimony and insight informed the commission’s recommendation to give the secretary the authority to make recommendations to the governor regarding the appointment and removal of the sub-agency directors."

This proposal – along with most others in the report – would require legislative action.

The response so far from Gov. Dan McKee's spokesman Matt Sheaff:

'We're reviewing.'

But the report references an Aug. 2 memo an unnamed official at EOHHS sent the Senate study group that said, in part: "We do believe the hospitals may benefit as a quasi-public agency."

“This is the first time since the Executive Office of Health and Human Services was created in 2005 that there has been an evaluation of whether the current structure is the most effective use of our resources to help Rhode Islanders," the chairman, Cranston Democrat Miller, said of the effort.

"This isn’t any criticism of our state’s hardworking health and human services agencies or employees – it’s an effort to hone in on administrative structures that better support their efforts,” Miller said.

"Our recommendations are designed to build on the strengths that we see, and make adjustments in areas where we have challenges," he said.

The 11-member commission included three senators – Democrats Miller and Louis DiPalma and the new Republican Minority Leader, Jessica de la Cruz.

The roster included Michael DiBiase, president and CEO of the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council; former state Health Commissioner Marie Ganim; Elena Nicolella, the current head of the Rhode Island Health Center Association; Matthew Gunnip, president of SEIU Local 580; Susan Storti, head of the Substance Use Mental Health Leadership Council of Rhode Island, among others.

As a starting point: the commission is not suggesting the state dismantle EOHHS, which was created 17 years ago as one of then-Gov. Donald Carcieri's "fiscal fitness initiatives" to centralize budgeting, spending and other back shop operations, along with policy coordination.

In the years since, it has evolved into a $3-billion super-agency that both oversees and sometimes clashes with its subordinate agencies.

On the Medicaid front, for example, the panel envisioned a stand-alone Medicaid Department within EOHHS to elevate the role of Medicaid Director, who would require Senate Advice and Consent.

The panel decided: "Medicaid’s large budget, which is nearly one-third of the state’s budget, warrants holding the Medicaid Director directly accountable to the Governor and the General Assembly."

Beyond that, "EOHHS and Medicaid are [currently] intertwined, which complicates Medicaid’s work with other departments. A dedicated Medicaid Department would be less influenced by competing priorities within the executive office."

"It would allow EOHHS to focus more attention and resources on streamlining centralized services, as well as carrying out a coordination and oversight role."

Moving children's behavioral healthcare out of DCYF and over to BHDDH was based in part on numbers: Only 6% (6,853) of the 110,125 children with any Medicaid claims in calendar year 2021 were involved with DCYF, and had a "behavioral health Medicaid claim."

Among the other recommendations: raise the salaries of the EOHHS director and the agency heads under them.

"In recent history, it has been challenging to recruit a secretary and directors – as is evident by the current leadership vacancies within EOHHS and its sub-agencies."

With one exception, all are currently being led by "acting" directors following the exodus over the last year and a half of Raimondo-era holdovers. The exception: BHDDH Director Richard Charest.