Memphis, TN

Owner of Downtown disco arrested

By Alicia Davidson
The Daily Memphian
 4 days ago

The owner of Paula & Raiford’s Disco in Downtown Memphis was charged with misdemeanor assault Thursday, Sept. 15, according to Shelby County Criminal Justice records.

Paula Raiford was booked for the alleged offense Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Paula & Raiford’s Disco, which is located at 14 S. Second St., between Madison and Monroe avenues, is open every Friday and Saturday from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

When reached at the disco, a representative of Raiford’s who commented on the condition of anonymity said that it was Raiford herself who was the victim of the alleged assault.

No further information is currently available.

Paula & Raiford’s Disco has been open in Downtown Memphis since 1976. An early incarnation of the club was located on Vance Avenue before closing in 2007; it subsequently reopened on Second Street in 2009.

The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community.

