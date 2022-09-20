ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Deep trouble? Steelers look to revive sluggish pass game

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ASIpz_0i3JVv3y00

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mitch Trubisky won the starting quarterback job in Pittsburgh during training camp by basically not losing it.

He didn’t turn the ball over during the preseason and won raves from the coaching staff for his decision-making.

That same pragmatic approach however, isn’t playing so well now that the games count. And Trubisky knows it.

The Steelers (1-1) have put together two touchdown drives in two games heading into Thursday’s visit to Cleveland (1-1), a ratio that needs to change if Pittsburgh wants to be a factor in what looks like a wide-open AFC North.

“We’ve just got to score more points,” Trubisky said Tuesday. “So however we do that, that’s got to be our mindset.”

Therein lies the issue. Pittsburgh’s biggest moves during the offseason were aimed at trying to jumpstart an offense that finished in the bottom third of the league in most major offensive categories.

The Steelers signed Trubisky and drafted eventual franchise quarterback Kenny Pickett, revamped the offensive line and added field-stretching 6-foot-3 wide receiver George Pickens to a wide receivers room that already featured Pro Bowler Diontae Johnson and 6-4 enigma Chase Claypool.

Yet through nine quarters, the deep passing game is non-existent. Trubisky is 32nd in the league in yards per attempt. His two longest completions have been to tight ends Pat Freiermuth and Zach Gentry on plays where Freiermuth’s and Gentry’s legs did most of the work while turning short tosses into 30-plus yard gains and Pickens — a standout during camp — has been basically invisible while catching two passes for 23 yards.

Coach Mike Tomlin declined to place blame on any one specific person, but added both the quarterback and the game plan could be more aggressive. Trubisky insists he doesn’t need to be told twice.

“I think every quarterback in their heart likes to throw the ball as far as they can on the football field and watch their playmakers go up and get it,” he said.

Trubisky’s playmakers are waiting. Johnson became demonstrably upset at one point during last Sunday’s 17-14 loss to New England after Trubisky went elsewhere with the ball on a play Johnson felt he had a matchup advantage.

Pickens estimates he was open “90%” of the time against the Patriots, a percentage more symbolic of Pickens’ confidence than reality, a perception that’s fine by his head coach.

“We’ve got playmakers, young playmakers, guys with a lot of talent, guys that want to be the reasons why we’re successful,” Tomlin sad. “I’d much rather say ‘whoa’ than ‘sic’em.’ I think that’s just a general attitude that we as competitors in a competitive football team in a competitive organization have.”

It’s an attitude Trubisky insists he shares, though he’s also quick to point out that he doesn’t need to start channeling Kansas City star Patrick Mahomes and chuck the ball all over the field. A little bit of daring might go a long way with a defense that looks significantly improved over last year’s group that finished last in the league against the run.

“There’s a fine line between protecting the football and (wanting) to be aggressive,” Trubisky said. “So you want to be aggressive as a quarterback. But when you have a great defense (like we do), you also want to protect the football because they’re always going to keep us in games.”

Maybe, but the Steelers are currently missing All-Pro outside linebacker T.J. Watt, who is out indefinitely with a left pectoral injury. Pittsburgh didn’t have a sack against the Patriots and produced just one turnover after racking up five in Week 1 in Cincinnati.

If Pittsburgh wants to do more than tread water in Watt’s absence, the offense needs to pick things up. The Steelers got off to a similar sluggish start last season and recovered to make the playoffs.

It’s far too early to panic, especially in a season that now stretches well past New Year’s and the offense is incredibly young. Pittsburgh’s longest-tenured offensive starter is right tackle Chuks Okorafor, who is in his fifth season. Trubisky has been in offensive coordinator Matt Canada’s system for a handful of months. Every starting skill position player has been in the NFL four years or less.

Canada used the words “grow” or “growth” multiple times on Tuesday, essentially saying the Steelers need to trust the process. It’s a sentiment echoed by the 21-year-old Pickens, who’s only been a pro since May but understands how quickly perceptions and production can change.

“Somebody might catch a 90-yard bomb (on Thursday),” Pickens said. “And now everybody is excited again. So it can happen at any time.”

The sooner the better in Pittsburgh.

NOTES: LB Devin Bush (foot) practiced on Tuesday and is expected to play in Cleveland. ... The Steelers signed WR Jaquarii Roberson to the practice squad and released CB Mark Gilbert.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Cowboys' Gallup, Giants' Thibodeaux, Ojulari ready to help

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Help may be on the way for the somewhat undermanned Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants heading into their NFC East showdown on Monday night. Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup and Giants outside linebackers Azeez Ojulari and Kayvon Thibodeaux seemingly are ready to make their 2022 debuts after missing the opening two games. All three were projected starters, but injuries have had them inactive on game days. “Nobody wants to be on the sideline, but I think that’s the part of team sports; you’ve really got to be humble,” said Thibodeaux, the No. 5 overall pick in the draft. “I can’t win a game, and I can’t lose a game. All I can do is contribute to the outcome. So, for me, even when I’m not on the field, (it’s) figuring out how I can contribute to the guys I’m playing with.”
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

Uiagalelei, offense boost No. 5 Clemson in key ACC stretch

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A year of criticism didn’t shake DJ Uiagalelei’s belief that he could lead an offense capable of putting up big numbers for Clemson. He and his teammates proved that in a shootout road win against a ranked opponent. It’s a good thing, too, considering the No. 5 Tigers’ margin for error in an Atlantic Coast Conference it dominated for six years looks slimmer than usual. “I feel like every time I step on the field, I definitely have that confidence,” Uiagalelei said after Saturday’s 51-45 double-overtime win at Wake Forest. “And I feel like as an offense, I feel like very time we step on the field, I think we can just get better and better and better.” The Tigers (4-0, 1-0 ACC) stayed in the same spot in Sunday’s new AP Top 25 poll after the wild win. Clemson compiled 559 total yards and converted 16 of 23 third downs (69.6%), with those 16 conversions breaking a program record that had stood since 1983. Uiagalelei threw for 371 yards and a career-high five passing scores to go with 52 yards rushing.
CLEMSON, SC
The Associated Press

Bears RB Montgomery, WR Pringle depart with injuries

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery and wide receiver Byron Pringle left Sunday’s game against Houston because of injuries. Both players got hurt in the first quarter, and the Bears said their return is doubtful. Montgomery’s right leg got twisted under him while he was...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
The Associated Press

Hurricanes are reeling, and the honeymoon is over

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami is on a two-game losing streak, plus has some major injury problems, a disgruntled fan base and quite possibly a quarterback controversy. The honeymoon for the Hurricanes is officially over. Miami’s 45-31 loss to Middle Tennessee State on Saturday did more than knock the Hurricanes (2-2) out of the Top 25. It showed that the offense is continuing to sputter and the defense is suddenly susceptible to big plays. It also brought out more booing from those who showed up for the game — there weren’t many — and left everybody afterward reaching for answers. “We’ve got a long ways to go,” Miami coach Mario Cristobal said. “I knew we had a long ways to go upon arrival, but the progress that we had made in some respects, I feel like certainly we’ve regressed. And we’ve got to do a better job.”
NFL
The Associated Press

Packers place veteran WR Sammy Watkins on injured reserve

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins has been placed on injured reserve, meaning he must miss at least the next four games. The Packers (1-1) announced the move Saturday, one day before they play at Tampa Bay (2-0). They already had ruled Watkins out for the Buccaneers game on Friday’s injury report due to a hamstring issue. Watkins has six catches for a team-high 111 yards through the first two games of the season. He caught three passes for 93 yards Sunday night in a 27-10 victory over the Chicago Bears. The 29-year-old Watkins also dealt with hamstring issues last season with the Baltimore Ravens, when he had 27 catches for 394 yards and one touchdown to set career lows in all three categories. Watkins has battled injuries for much of his career, which began in 2014 when the Buffalo Bills selected him out of Clemson with the No. 4 overall pick in the draft.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Baltimore

Ravens elevate WR Webb and LB Copeland from practice squad

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens have promoted wide receiver Raleigh Webb and linebacker Brandon Copeland from the team's practice squad.The Ravens made the announcement Saturday evening on the team's Twitter account.Copeland, 31, is a Carroll County native. He signed with the Raven's practice squad a few days ago.Head coach John Harbaugh said during a press conference on Sept. 21 that Copeland was "one who kind of sort of got away."Copeland spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons, playing 16 games, three of them starts, and recording 39 combined tackles, two quarterback hits and four tackles for loss.In his six-year career, Copeland played for the Detroit Lions, New York Jets and New England Patriots before joining Atlanta in 2021.A native of Sykesville, Copeland starred at the Gilman School before going on to play with the Penn Quakers at the college level.The Ravens signed Copeland as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and placed him on the practice squad coming out of training camp, but he was released in September and caught on with the Tennessee Titans.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
528K+
Post
531M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy