Multiple Shots Fired, 2 Victims Injured at Location of Baby Shower
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: Two victims shot on the same street may possibly be connected to a celebration Saturday evening, Sept. 24, around 7:12 p.m. A sergeant on the scene confirmed a baby shower was taking place at the same location. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department...
Woman Killed in Santa Ana Crash; Others Flee Scene
A woman was killed and others inside her vehicle fled the scene on foot after it ran a red light and struck another vehicle Saturday in Santa Ana, authorities said.
Deputy involved shooting occurs in Rancho Cucamonga after suspect attacks deputy
A deputy involved shooting Saturday evening after a man attacked deputies in Rancho Cucamonga. Deputies were searching a vehicle inside a parking lot located on Foothill Boulevard and Rochester Avenue when a man rammed a car to the back of the car being searched. The suspect then attacked the deputy...
Officers take man with rifle in Pomona into custody
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is assisting the Pomona Police Department with a suspect allegedly armed with a rifle at Mission Boulevard, near Phillips Drive. Officers arrived on scene around 10 a.m. Saturday to find a man with a rifle, investigators said. LASD air support is overhead assisting police.
Woman killed after fatal car crash in Santa Ana
A woman was killed and others inside her vehicle fled the scene on foot after it ran a red light and struck another vehicle Saturday in Santa Ana, authorities said. The motorist in the other vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, the Santa Ana Police Department said.
Video shows group of suspects in Santa Ana working together to steal catalytic converter
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) — Police in Santa Ana are looking for a group of men who were caught on video working together to steal a catalytic converter. The incident happened on the morning of Aug. 2 in the 5300 block of West Ballast Avenue where two vehicles were parked.
Deputies: Be on the lookout for missing Lancaster teenager
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is asking residents to be on the lookout for a missing teenager from Lancaster. Madelyn Lucia Lovitt, 15, was last seen near the intersection of 12th Street East and Morveen Street in Lancaster on Saturday at approximately 1:30 a.m. According to the sheriff’s...
1 killed, 2 hurt in fiery multivehicle freeway crash in Irvine
One person was killed and two others injured Saturday during a multivehicle crash on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Irvine that included a well-involved semi-truck fire, authorities said. The crash occurred a little after 4 a.m. on the southbound freeway at Jamboree Road, the California Highway Patrol reported. Firefighters...
Man caught on camera stealing dog through car window in Irvine parking lot
IRVINE, Calif. - A man was arrested after he was caught on camera stealing a dog from inside a vehicle. The Irvine Police Department said a small dog named "Mookie" was stolen out of a vehicle parking in the University Town Center. Police say the suspect, identified as Earl Choi, 38, walked up to the victim's car and removed the dog through an open window.
LAPD bodycam video shows moment leading up to fatal shooting of 19-year-old in South LA
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) — The Los Angeles Police Department has released body camera video after officers shot and killed a 19-year-old who was reportedly brandishing an airsoft rifle last weekend in South Los Angeles. Officers were initially called for a domestic violence report to a home in the...
Authorities ID man fatally shot in Carson
CARSON, Calif. – A man who was shot dead in Carson has been identified, county authorities said Friday. Deputies dispatched about 12:25 a.m. Sunday to Paradise Valley South regarding a “gunshot victim” call, found the victim unresponsive in an alley and suffering from trauma to his upper torso, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
Officials Searching For Missing Santa Clarita Teenager Thought To Be With Missing Girlfriend
Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are searching for a missing Santa Clarita 15-year-old who took the family’s car and thought to be with his girlfriend who has also been reported missing out of Lancaster. 15-year-old Kaylen Llamas from Saugus has been reported as an at-risk...
Suspect Arrested for Fatal Hit and Run
An Anaheim woman was arrested for the fatal hit and run of a male bicyclist in Newport Beach. Adriana Bernal, 36, was arrested without incident a brief time after the collision. She faces both murder and hit and run charges. The fatal incident took place at nearly 8:30 AM on...
Video shows suspect using waste bin to steal handbags from Santa Monica store
A boutique owner in Santa Monica says more than $10,000 worth of custom handbags were stolen from her store during an early-morning burglary Saturday.
Video: LASD chopper hoists car crash victims to safety after 200-foot fall
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Enforcement Bureau used a helicopter to hoist two people from a car that fell 200 feet over the side of Angeles Crest Highway. Video taken from the perspective of those aboard the chopper shows one victim being hoisted up to the...
2 LASD deputies relieved of duty amid fraud scheme probe have close ties to Villanueva, sources say
Two sheriff's department personnel were suspended from duty pending the outcome of an investigation into their alleged involvement in an unspecified "scheme to defraud the citizens" of L.A. County.
Andres Guardado: Lawyers recommend $8 million settlement in fatal shooting of man by LASD deputy
LOS ANGELES - Lawyers representing Los Angeles County have recommended an $8 million settlement of a lawsuit filed by the parents of an 18-year-old man who was fatally shot by a sheriff's deputy near Gardena in 2020. Andres Guardado was shot around 6 p.m. June 18, 2020, near the 400...
Video shows suspects stealing 200 gallons of gasoline from high desert gas station, authorities say
Two men were arrested after allegedly stealing hundreds of gallons of gasoline from two high desert gas stations this week.
Van Nuys woman says homeless man continues to camp out on her porch, refuses to leave
VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A woman in Van Nuys is calling on police to investigate after a man, who she believes is homeless, continues to make a bed on her porch and refuses to leave. Shacola Thompson, who lives near Sherman Way and Hazeltine Avenue, tells Eyewitness...
