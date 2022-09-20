ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officers take man with rifle in Pomona into custody

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is assisting the Pomona Police Department with a suspect allegedly armed with a rifle at Mission Boulevard, near Phillips Drive. Officers arrived on scene around 10 a.m. Saturday to find a man with a rifle, investigators said. LASD air support is overhead assisting police.
Woman killed after fatal car crash in Santa Ana

A woman was killed and others inside her vehicle fled the scene on foot after it ran a red light and struck another vehicle Saturday in Santa Ana, authorities said. The motorist in the other vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, the Santa Ana Police Department said.
Deputies: Be on the lookout for missing Lancaster teenager

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is asking residents to be on the lookout for a missing teenager from Lancaster. Madelyn Lucia Lovitt, 15, was last seen near the intersection of 12th Street East and Morveen Street in Lancaster on Saturday at approximately 1:30 a.m. According to the sheriff’s...
1 killed, 2 hurt in fiery multivehicle freeway crash in Irvine

One person was killed and two others injured Saturday during a multivehicle crash on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Irvine that included a well-involved semi-truck fire, authorities said. The crash occurred a little after 4 a.m. on the southbound freeway at Jamboree Road, the California Highway Patrol reported. Firefighters...
Man caught on camera stealing dog through car window in Irvine parking lot

IRVINE, Calif. - A man was arrested after he was caught on camera stealing a dog from inside a vehicle. The Irvine Police Department said a small dog named "Mookie" was stolen out of a vehicle parking in the University Town Center. Police say the suspect, identified as Earl Choi, 38, walked up to the victim's car and removed the dog through an open window.
Authorities ID man fatally shot in Carson

CARSON, Calif. – A man who was shot dead in Carson has been identified, county authorities said Friday. Deputies dispatched about 12:25 a.m. Sunday to Paradise Valley South regarding a “gunshot victim” call, found the victim unresponsive in an alley and suffering from trauma to his upper torso, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
Suspect Arrested for Fatal Hit and Run

An Anaheim woman was arrested for the fatal hit and run of a male bicyclist in Newport Beach. Adriana Bernal, 36, was arrested without incident a brief time after the collision. She faces both murder and hit and run charges. The fatal incident took place at nearly 8:30 AM on...
