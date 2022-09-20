ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Visalia Fox film series focuses on beloved films

By Donna Orozco
Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register
 4 days ago
We’re in the “ber” months (September, October, November, December). So the Visalia Fox Theatre has put together a “Ber” season of classic films—some free, some with interactive activities that have become very popular at the Fox, plus a car show, train ride, and a zoot suit contest.

You’ll notice that the sponsor of each film usually has a connection with the film.

National Treasure—Friday, Sept. 23

An amateur cryptographer (Nicolas Cage) searches for a huge lost treasure hidden during the Revolutionary War by the Freemasons. Whoever can steal the Declaration of Independence, find the map and decode it first will discover the greatest treasure ever accumulated in history.

Created in the Indiana Jones tradition, this swashbuckling 2004 film has many plot points inspired by true, often little-known, events in history.

7 p.m. Free. Sponsored by the Visalia Masonic Lodge.

The Nightmare Before Christmas—Friday, Oct. 14

This 1993 film may sound like a Christmas film, but it really has more to do with Halloween. A stop-motion animated musical fantasy, it tells the story of the bored king of Halloween Town who stumbles upon Christmas Town and becomes obsessed with celebrating the holiday but compares everything to his ideas of Halloween.

Nominated for an Academy Award for Best Visual Effects, the film has become a classic, a dazzling mix of fun and fright.

7 p.m. Free. Sponsored by The Source.

Zoot Suit—Saturday, Oct. 15

This 1981 film includes real-life events of the Sleepy Lagoon murder trial when a group of young Mexican-Americans were charged with murder, resulting in the Zoot Suit Riots in L.A. in the early 1940s.

Starring Edward James Olmos. Music by Lalo Guerrero, the father of Chicano music.

Before the film, there will be contests for the Best Zoot Suit for men and the Best 40s Attire for women, with a $100 prize for first place and a $50 second place prize in each category.

There will also be a car show, 40s only. The show is limited to the first 12 cars. If you want to enter your car, contact Kathy at 559 331-5896.

6 p.m. contest & car show. Movie at 7 p.m. $10. Sponsored by Perico Productions.

Hocus Pocus—Friday, Oct. 28

A curious youngster moves to Salem, where he finds a trio of diabolical witches that were executed in the 17th century. Featuring Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker.

This 1993 film is a Halloween tradition. Kids are invited to wear costumes and come at 6 p.m. to trick or treat in the lobby. Bring your candy bags and buckets.

Plus, this is an interactive film. You can buy a packet with flashlight, eyeball, black cat and other ghoulish items, complete with a script to tell you when each item is used during the film.

6 p.m. trick or treat, 7 p.m. movie. $5 entry and $5 optional interactive kit. Sponsored by the Crystal Barn.

Men in Black—Thursday, Nov. 10

Two agents (Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones) of a secret organization called Men in Black supervise extraterrestrial lifeforms. This 1997 science fiction action comedy lends itself to lots of creature effects and makeup, which participants can buy to interact with the film.

This film has no sponsor yet. If you would like to support the Fox and sponsor the film, call 559 625-1369.

7 p.m. $5 entry. $5 optional interactive kit.

The Polar Express—Thursday, Dec. 22

Using live-action and motion-capture CGI (computer-generated imagery) animation, this 2004 fairy tale film tells the story of a skeptical young boy who on Christmas Eve sees a mysterious train bound for the North Pole stop outside his window and is invited aboard by its conductor (a CGI-created and voiced Tom Hanks).

The film was listed in the 2006 Guinness World Records as the first all-digital capture film.

The sponsors are really getting involved with this event. All Aboard Trains will offer free mini train rides on Encina Street with paid admission, starting at 6 p.m.

Reimers Candies & Gifts from Three Rivers will be handing out free Christmas candy.

6 p.m. train rides, 7 p.m. movie. $5 entry. $5 optional interactive kits.

Information

Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main St. 559 625-1369. www.foxvisalia.org

Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register

