ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

‘Crisis pregnancy centers’ that oppose abortion questioned by U.S. Senate Democrats

By Jacob Fischler
Oregon Capital Chronicle
Oregon Capital Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qnCN2_0i3JVYxN00

Crisis pregnancy centers try to persuade pregnant women not to have an abortion. (Getty Images)

Seven U.S. Senate Democrats questioned a leading Ohio-based antiabortion group Tuesday about its practice of collecting personal information from patients seeking abortions.

So-called crisis pregnancy centers—facilities that often mirror abortion provider aesthetics but actually provide services to discourage abortion —collect sensitive data from patients. That presents troubling new complications as states move to increase penalties for abortions after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the 49-year precedent guaranteeing a right to the procedure, the letter says.

Massachusetts Democrat Elizabeth Warren led the letter to Jor-El Godsey, the president of Heartbeat International, an antiabortion group that operates more than 2,000 crisis pregnancy centers in the United States.

Six other Democratic senators, including Ron Wyden of Oregon and Cory Booker of New Jersey, also signed the letter.

In a written statement Tuesday afternoon, Godsey did not address any of the privacy concerns the senators raised, but did say “What we do is safe, secure, and legal.”

“This is naked politics intended not to help women but to influence elections,” he said. “It is clearly a stunt designed to appease Big Abortion power brokers.”

Operated by antiabortion groups, crisis pregnancy centers’ practices include “luring” patients considering abortions who believe they can obtain the procedure at those centers, the lawmakers wrote. The centers collect personal information, including home addresses, sexual histories and test results, the senators said.

Because the facilities aren’t actually medical providers, they are not governed by medical privacy laws, the lawmakers say.

Next Level CMS, the data management system “powered by” Heartbeat, maintains privacy standards that meet federal protection statutes, according to its website .

But as states move to restrict abortion access following the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, sensitive information could “be used to put women’s health and freedom to choose in jeopardy, and to put them and their health care providers at risk of criminal penalties,” the senators said.

A Texas law, for example, allows third parties to sue—and win a cash award from—anyone who helps a patient obtain an abortion.

“Heartbeat International—which is explicitly opposed to abortion rights—appears to be in a position to collect a significant amount of personal information from women about their pregnancies and potential plans for managing their care,” the letter reads. “But it is not under any legal obligation to maintain the confidentiality of this information, or keep it out of the hands of abortion bounty hunters.”

The senators posed a series of questions to Godsey and asked for a response by Oct. 3.

The questions included what information Heartbeat International collects from patients, what privacy standards the organization is subject to, what internal guidelines were in place to protect sensitive patient information and if law enforcement had ever sought individual data.

A larger group of Democratic senators asked the U.S. Health and Human Services Department last week to strengthen privacy protections for abortion patients.

The post ‘Crisis pregnancy centers’ that oppose abortion questioned by U.S. Senate Democrats appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle .

Comments / 0

Related
WashingtonExaminer

'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member

President Joe Biden surprised viewers Friday when pausing his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd he said he knew when she was 12. “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said during a speech at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. “We go back a long way. She was 12 — I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Mail

Trump, Obama, Bush and Clinton skip DC memorial to the Queen... leaving Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy to honor Her Majesty at Washington National Cathedral

Washington lawmakers gathered at the National Cathedral today for a memorial service honoring Queen Elizabeth II, but none of the living former presidents who were invited chose to attend. Trump, Obama, Bush, Clinton and Carter were all invited to the service after missing out on invitations to the Queen's State...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Texas State
State
Oregon State
Law & Crime

Trump-Appointed Judge Dismisses Lawsuit by Parents Who Sued over Merrick Garland School Board Memo That Sparked Conservative Outrage

A little less than a year ago, Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a single-page memo that denounced threats of violence and intimidation against school teachers, administrators and staff. The memo quickly sparked outrage from conservative media and lawmakers on Capitol Hill — and even a federal lawsuit from parents claiming it was a blueprint to “silence” them.
POTUS
Kansas Reflector

Tribal law enforcement boosted under bill proposed by members of Congress from the West

A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers re-introduced legislation Thursday to provide more resources for tribal law enforcement, an issue they say has become more urgent as Congress begins to consider how to respond to a July Supreme Court case that complicated state-tribal criminal jurisdiction. The bill, introduced in the House by U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego […] The post Tribal law enforcement boosted under bill proposed by members of Congress from the West appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS Baltimore

Judiciary unveils Barbera's portrait, a first for a woman

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The official portrait of retired Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera was destined to be highly symbolic, as it would be the first of 24 such drawings of the state's top jurists going back to 1778 to feature a woman.But contained in the portrait unveiled recently are a host of symbols chosen to depict a dedicated judge, accomplished appellate attorney, fierce advocate, proud Marylander and loving wife, mother and grandmother.Barbera stepped down from the high court last September upon reaching Maryland's mandatory judicial retirement age of 70.Current Chief Judge Matthew J. Fader hosted...
MARYLAND STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon Capital Chronicle

Salem, OR
1K+
Followers
676
Post
134K+
Views
ABOUT

The Oregon Capital Chronicle, founded in 2021, is a professional, nonprofit news organization. We focus on deep and useful reporting on Oregon state government, politics and policy. Staffed by experienced journalists, the Capital Chronicle helps readers understand how those in government are using – or abusing – their power, what’s happening to taxpayer dollars, and how citizens can stake a bigger role in big decisions. Our journalists believe in fair, honest reporting that is also fearless. We are here to serve only the interests of Oregonians – no party, no business power, no private beneficiary. We are accountable to our readers for our performance. We strive for accuracy, but Oregon Capital Chronicle also is honest about its mistakes and promptly corrects them. As a nonprofit, the generosity of donors guides the future of Oregon Capital Chronicle. Support through tax-deductible donations allows us to retain our independence – and to grow to serve Oregon with even more important journalism that otherwise is disappearing too fast. Oregon Capital Chronicle is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Capital Chronicle retains full editorial independence, meaning decisions about news and coverage are made by Oregonians for Oregonians.

 https://oregoncapitalchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy