5 children injured in Tuesday morning crash near school

CAMDEN TWP. — The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that sent five children to the hospital early Tuesday morning.

The kids were all passengers in a 2004 Cadillac Escalade being operated by 25-year-old Bradley James Lemley of Camden who was traveling eastbound on Montgomery Road when he rear-ended a stopped trash truck near the Camden-Frontier Schools.

Lemley and all five juveniles were transported to Hillsdale Hospital from the crash scene by Reading Emergency Unit and Wright-Waldron EMS.

The driver of the trash truck — operated by Republic Waste Services — was uninjured in the crash, which shut down part of Montgomery Road between Gilbert Road and M-49 for several hours while the sheriff’s crash investigator began to piece together what happened that led to the crash.

The Montgomery Fire Department and Camden Fire Department assisted on the crash scene.