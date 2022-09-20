ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, CO

Vail Daily

Man of the Cliff competitions return this October

Calling all lumberjacks and lumberjills! The 12th annual Man of the Cliff is returning to Avon, Colorado, on October 15-16. This mountain-town event is your chance to trade in your business attire for flannel and try your hand at axe throwing, keg tossing, speed chopping, and more outdoor activities. Proceeds from the event benefit Can Do Multiple Sclerosis, an Eagle Valley-based nonprofit organization that helps people and families living with MS thrive.
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

Obituary: Patricia Kidder

Patricia passed away at the age of 96. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Kidder. She is survived by her three children, Jon and Jim Kidder, Wendy Becker and her five grandchildren, Arwyn, Kaleigh, & Colton Becker, Tom and Bob Kidder. Pat was born in Smith Center,...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Meet Your Musician: Kory Montgomery

Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area musicians in a series called “Meet Your Musician” so you can learn a bit more about the voices behind the tunes. If you’re a local musician and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
VAIL, CO
Vail, CO
Sports
City
Vail, CO
Vail Daily

Robert Moore’s innovative impressionism comes to Vail Village

Robert Moore’s colorful and textural style makes his landscapes immediately recognizable. Yet, behind the scenes of his energetic paintings lies a story just as fascinating. Artist’s Reception: September 23, 7-9 p.m. Visit the gallery during the artist’s reception to meet Robert and see his newest work. Plein...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Three-day “Purposeful Living Experience” brings best-selling authors to Vail and Denver on Sept. 27-29

The Vail Alliance for Purposeful Living, Vail Symposium and Knoebel Institute for Healthy Aging at the University of Denver are co-hosting a three-day “Purposeful Living Experience” featuring best-selling authors Richard Leider and Chip Conley. This includes two days of programming in Vail and one day in Denver; all sessions are focused on various aspects of purposeful living.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Obituary: Martin Sophir

Martin E. Sophir passed away peacefully on September 9, 2022. Martin is preceded in death by his loving parents, Alfred and Audrey Sophir. He is the beloved father of Mike Sophir, Marcie Klein (Mike), John Sophir, and step-daughter Tiffany Souers (Clark), daughter of second wife Kay Jordan, 1992-2002. Martin is the devoted grandfather to Griffin, Jack, Erik, and Zoe, loving brother to Jim and Penny Sophir, and Richard and Claudia Sophir, favorite uncle to many loving nieces and nephews. Despite their divorce in 1992, he remained close to the mother of his children, Susan Somberg (Ray), and they remained devoted friends and co-parents throughout his life.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Obituary: Anthony “Tony” Davis

Better known as Tony, a man of stature with an infectious smile, one that could make you feel seen and adored for just being you. His hugs were a warm embrace and his handshakes were hardy and firm.. Tony never knew a stranger and if they were a stranger, they weren’t for very long. He was inclusive of all people from all walks of life. He shared in laughter that was usually brought on by a dirty joke or two.
GYPSUM, CO
Vail Daily

Habitat for Humanity celebrates affordable housing strides

Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley celebrated the substantial strides made in affordable housing policy this year by inviting local government representatives to a “Difference Makers” build day in Gypsum this past Wednesday. State Rep. Dylan Roberts, Eagle County Commissioner Kathy Chandler-Henry, and a number of other community leaders...
GYPSUM, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle River sediment flow killed ‘hundreds’ of fish

The Eagle River seems to have largely recovered from an Aug. 16 sediment flow. The sediment, flowing into the river from Alkali Creek just west of Wolcott, muddied the river almost to Eby Creek in Eagle, almost 10 miles downstream. The sediment literally choked an untold number of fish and forced many others to swim downstream for safety.
EAGLE, CO
Vail Daily

Browning: A last best place worth preserving

I am writing on behalf of the Eagle Summit Wilderness Alliance, an all-volunteer nonprofit that works in coordination with the U.S. Forest Service to protect, preserve, and maintain the four federally designated Wilderness Areas in Eagle and Summit counties. In 2021, our members contributed over 7,000 volunteer hours to our local Wilderness areas.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: The art of gathering

It was a magical evening. The night was the coming together of community and resort. Laughter and locals. Food and friends. The Vail Social made the “Art of Gathering” with intention and purpose: glorious and fun. Elaine Kelton. Vail.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

When it comes to bear-human conflicts, humans are the problem

Reports of bear sightings and human-bear conflicts have doubled from 2019 to this year in Eagle County. Why the problem and what can be done. At the end of every summer, we approach a period where bears are getting ready for winter hibernation and enter a phase called hyperphagia. They become exceptionally hungry and will eat just about anything that doesn’t eat them first.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Last day of mountain town climate summit is all about urgency

In April, UN Secretary General António Guterres said after the release of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change 2022 report: “This is not fiction or exaggeration. It is what science tells us will result from our current energy policies. We are on a pathway to global warming of more than double the 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) limit agreed on in Paris 2015.”
EAGLE, CO
Vail Daily

Rally to make Camp Hale a national monument set for Saturday in Vail

Colorado ski towns could have a national monument right in their backyards, relatively speaking, and supporters hope it happens this fall. On Saturday, Vet Voice Foundation, community leaders, elected officials, and 10th Mountain Division veterans — including a 100-year-old 10th Mountain veteran — will gather with the public at the Colorado Snowsports Museum in Vail for a rally to support the proposed Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument.
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

