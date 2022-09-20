Better known as Tony, a man of stature with an infectious smile, one that could make you feel seen and adored for just being you. His hugs were a warm embrace and his handshakes were hardy and firm.. Tony never knew a stranger and if they were a stranger, they weren’t for very long. He was inclusive of all people from all walks of life. He shared in laughter that was usually brought on by a dirty joke or two.

