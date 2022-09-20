Read full article on original website
Man of the Cliff competitions return this October
Calling all lumberjacks and lumberjills! The 12th annual Man of the Cliff is returning to Avon, Colorado, on October 15-16. This mountain-town event is your chance to trade in your business attire for flannel and try your hand at axe throwing, keg tossing, speed chopping, and more outdoor activities. Proceeds from the event benefit Can Do Multiple Sclerosis, an Eagle Valley-based nonprofit organization that helps people and families living with MS thrive.
Obituary: Patricia Kidder
Patricia passed away at the age of 96. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Kidder. She is survived by her three children, Jon and Jim Kidder, Wendy Becker and her five grandchildren, Arwyn, Kaleigh, & Colton Becker, Tom and Bob Kidder. Pat was born in Smith Center,...
The Education Foundation of Eagle County’s Wild West Day fundraiser returns Sunday
For over 30 years, Wild West Day has been a fall highlight for local children and families who look forward to spending a crisp fall day at 4 Eagle Ranch enjoying games, food, horse-drawn wagon rides, face painting, crafts and more. For three years running, the event had to be...
Meet Your Musician: Kory Montgomery
Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area musicians in a series called “Meet Your Musician” so you can learn a bit more about the voices behind the tunes. If you’re a local musician and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
Robert Moore’s innovative impressionism comes to Vail Village
Robert Moore’s colorful and textural style makes his landscapes immediately recognizable. Yet, behind the scenes of his energetic paintings lies a story just as fascinating. Artist’s Reception: September 23, 7-9 p.m. Visit the gallery during the artist’s reception to meet Robert and see his newest work. Plein...
Three-day “Purposeful Living Experience” brings best-selling authors to Vail and Denver on Sept. 27-29
The Vail Alliance for Purposeful Living, Vail Symposium and Knoebel Institute for Healthy Aging at the University of Denver are co-hosting a three-day “Purposeful Living Experience” featuring best-selling authors Richard Leider and Chip Conley. This includes two days of programming in Vail and one day in Denver; all sessions are focused on various aspects of purposeful living.
Hike, Wine & Dine raises over $170,000 for local cancer center
The changing of the leaves last week readied the backdrop for one of the valley’s most beloved fundraising events, Vail Health’s Hike, Wine & Dine in support of the Shaw Cancer Center and Jack’s Place. Now on its 14th year, the fundraiser combines two of the valley’s...
Obituary: Martin Sophir
Martin E. Sophir passed away peacefully on September 9, 2022. Martin is preceded in death by his loving parents, Alfred and Audrey Sophir. He is the beloved father of Mike Sophir, Marcie Klein (Mike), John Sophir, and step-daughter Tiffany Souers (Clark), daughter of second wife Kay Jordan, 1992-2002. Martin is the devoted grandfather to Griffin, Jack, Erik, and Zoe, loving brother to Jim and Penny Sophir, and Richard and Claudia Sophir, favorite uncle to many loving nieces and nephews. Despite their divorce in 1992, he remained close to the mother of his children, Susan Somberg (Ray), and they remained devoted friends and co-parents throughout his life.
Obituary: Anthony “Tony” Davis
Better known as Tony, a man of stature with an infectious smile, one that could make you feel seen and adored for just being you. His hugs were a warm embrace and his handshakes were hardy and firm.. Tony never knew a stranger and if they were a stranger, they weren’t for very long. He was inclusive of all people from all walks of life. He shared in laughter that was usually brought on by a dirty joke or two.
Habitat for Humanity celebrates affordable housing strides
Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley celebrated the substantial strides made in affordable housing policy this year by inviting local government representatives to a “Difference Makers” build day in Gypsum this past Wednesday. State Rep. Dylan Roberts, Eagle County Commissioner Kathy Chandler-Henry, and a number of other community leaders...
Eagle River sediment flow killed ‘hundreds’ of fish
The Eagle River seems to have largely recovered from an Aug. 16 sediment flow. The sediment, flowing into the river from Alkali Creek just west of Wolcott, muddied the river almost to Eby Creek in Eagle, almost 10 miles downstream. The sediment literally choked an untold number of fish and forced many others to swim downstream for safety.
Browning: A last best place worth preserving
I am writing on behalf of the Eagle Summit Wilderness Alliance, an all-volunteer nonprofit that works in coordination with the U.S. Forest Service to protect, preserve, and maintain the four federally designated Wilderness Areas in Eagle and Summit counties. In 2021, our members contributed over 7,000 volunteer hours to our local Wilderness areas.
Rally for Camp Hale national monument at Colorado Snowsports Museum in Vail includes 100-year-old WWII veteran
VAIL — As the country celebrated National Public Lands Day on Saturday, the Colorado Snowsports Museum welcomed a host of advocates rallying for the proposed Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument. Among those advocating for President Joe Biden to designate the new monument was Francis “Bud” Lovett, one of the...
Breckenridge hosts second annual Climate Solutions Summit this week
The second annual Climate Solutions Summit is taking place in Breckenridge this week, bringing mountain towns from around the country together to share strategies for addressing climate change in our unique economic and ecological environments. The first summit was held in Park City in 2019 as one of a few...
Town of Vail to offer Vail Resorts $12 million for East Vail parcel
The Vail Town Council voted Tuesday evening to offer $12 million to Vail Resorts for the purchase of the much-contested Booth Heights property in East Vail. The offer marks the next step in the town’s condemnation of the 23.3-acre parcel in East Vail. “The offer is based upon the...
Letter: The art of gathering
It was a magical evening. The night was the coming together of community and resort. Laughter and locals. Food and friends. The Vail Social made the “Art of Gathering” with intention and purpose: glorious and fun. Elaine Kelton. Vail.
When it comes to bear-human conflicts, humans are the problem
Reports of bear sightings and human-bear conflicts have doubled from 2019 to this year in Eagle County. Why the problem and what can be done. At the end of every summer, we approach a period where bears are getting ready for winter hibernation and enter a phase called hyperphagia. They become exceptionally hungry and will eat just about anything that doesn’t eat them first.
Last day of mountain town climate summit is all about urgency
In April, UN Secretary General António Guterres said after the release of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change 2022 report: “This is not fiction or exaggeration. It is what science tells us will result from our current energy policies. We are on a pathway to global warming of more than double the 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) limit agreed on in Paris 2015.”
Rally to make Camp Hale a national monument set for Saturday in Vail
Colorado ski towns could have a national monument right in their backyards, relatively speaking, and supporters hope it happens this fall. On Saturday, Vet Voice Foundation, community leaders, elected officials, and 10th Mountain Division veterans — including a 100-year-old 10th Mountain veteran — will gather with the public at the Colorado Snowsports Museum in Vail for a rally to support the proposed Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument.
