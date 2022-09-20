ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Heroes' display vandalized at Fort Collins' Veterans Plaza of Northern Colorado

By Erin Udell, Fort Collins Coloradoan
 4 days ago
Just over two years after its military service flags were stolen, a Fort Collins veterans monument is facing its latest — and largest — act of vandalism.

An LCD monitor used for an interactive "heroes" display of veterans' names was found smashed in its stone pillar at Fort Collins' Veterans Plaza of Northern Colorado on the morning of Sept. 13.

Calling the incident a "gut punch," Veterans Plaza board member Bob Loner estimated the monitor will cost roughly $12,000 to replace. As one of two monitors at the plaza, the damaged one housed an interactive display where people could scroll through the names of U.S. veterans who served honorably, some of whom date back to the Revolutionary War, he said.

Loner said the monitor's destruction is the biggest act of vandalism he's seen at the plaza in its 11-year history, followed by the June 2020 theft of five service flags from its grounds.

The plaza's other monitor, which was not damaged and previously held plaza information, historical facts, videos and more, has been changed to display veterans' names temporarily, according to Loner.

Since the Veterans Plaza of Northern Colorado has a contract with Fort Collins' parks department, the plaza is insured through the city and the damaged monitor is covered by the city's insurance policy, Fort Collins Director of Parks Mike Calhoon confirmed Tuesday.

The parks department is in the process of filing necessary paperwork for an insurance claim, investigating the monitor's replacement cost and discussing security options with the plaza board, including security cameras, Calhoon said. No decisions on increased security measures have been made yet, he added.

In the meantime, the Veterans Plaza of Northern Colorado has asked for donations from the public to help offset the cost of replacing the damaged monitor. The funds will go toward any insurance deductible for the monitor, and any leftover funds will be set aside for possible security cameras, Loner said.

Comments / 14

Phoenyx Star
4d ago

wishing people move back to California and Texas and Florida. never had such disrespect till out of Towner's came in. now's there more trash filling the streets and accidents.

Reply(1)
6
SM
4d ago

Crime in Fort Collins is steadily increasing. Hopefully the vandals were caught on video. These acts need to be prosecuted and the criminals punished.

Reply(1)
6
Arlene Sullivan
4d ago

This act of vandalism is sick. Obviously it is probably someone that wouldn't have the guts to serve their country.

Reply(1)
8
 

The Coloradoan

The Coloradoan

