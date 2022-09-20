ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fantasy Football Week 3: TE rankings

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports
It seems like we find ourselves in this exact position every fantasy football season: Seeking a late-round — or even mid-round — savior at tight end. Hoping someone, anyone emerges to help bolster a position in desperate need of consistent, reliable fantasy production outside of the top names.

I mean, just think about the wide receiver position in comparison to the tight ends. You can get down all the way to our 40th-ranked wide receiver before you think to yourself, "Yeah, I can't start these guys."

Meanwhile, over in TE land, we're already considering benching the likes of Kyle Pitts and cutting someone like Cole Kmet, both young, talented players who were expected to make serious leaps respectively in 2022.

Instead, we're watching the stars, Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews, go off, and just hoping for the best from everyone else.

And all we can do is hope — but maybe our hope will pay off. Maybe it will pay off in the form of Pittsburgh Steelers tight end, Pat Freiermuth.

Freiermuth is currently the sixth highest-scoring tight end in fantasy with 20.2 points — just 9.5 less than Kelce, the No. 1. That doesn't tell the full story of Pat's two games, however. He's been targeted 17 times this season, third among tight ends behind Kelce and Andrews. Those targets are a big deal when you consider that Pat has a new quarterback and has to compete for looks with Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, Najee Harris and rookie receiver George Pickens.

Perhaps Freiermuth — who was being selected as the 12th tight end off draft boards on Yahoo — could start turning all those targets into elite production and, just maybe, become the fantasy TE hero we've been looking for.

Here's the tight end position — check out where Freiermuth and the rest of the TEs landed in our analysts' rankings for Week 3:

