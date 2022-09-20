Video of fake Trump elector inside south Georgia election office raises concerns about breach

COFFEE COUNTY, Ga. — New video is raising concerns about a breach by a team of Trump supporters at a south Georgia elections office just one day after the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot obtained surveillance video that shows a Republican county official and a team of supporters working for Trump attorney Sidney Powell inside a restricted area of an elections office in Coffee County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Powell claimed there was massive voter fraud days after the 2020 election, but multiple federal and state investigations proved otherwise.

Among those on the video is a former GOP chairwoman for Coffee County, Cathy Latham, who is under investigation for posing as a fake elector in 2020. Latham has previously denied that she was involved in the breach at the south Georgia elections office, but the video appears to disprove that.

In the video, Latham works on computers near election data and then proceeds to access voting data.

Scott Hall, an Atlanta bail bondsman and a Fulton County Republican poll watcher, also spent hours inside the restricted area. In audio obtained by CNN, Hall described what he did.

“I’m the guy that chartered the jet to go down to Coffee County to have them inspect all of those computers,” Hall said in the recording. “And I’ve heard zero, OK? I went down there. We scanned every freaking ballot.”

The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office’s Gabe Sterling confirmed that Powell paid for the trip.

“These are funded by Sidney Powell and the Trump people were trying to find something,” Sterling said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Sterling said there was nothing to find. Powell is scheduled to testify about potential criminal meddling in the election before a Fulton County Grand Jury later this week.

Sterling called what happened in the Coffee County criminal behavior, and promised that the state investigation will get to the bottom of what happened.

“It’s criminal behavior,” Sterling said. “And that’s why the GBI is involved and that’s why I can’t get into too much detail on this.”

But election experts said the damage could be even bigger than the illegal accessing of voting equipment in Georgia and other parts of the country.

“One of the key defenses to an attack on electronic voting machines is that in most cases, to complete a successful attack, you need physical access to the machines,” Jessica Marsden said. “And so these efforts to unlawfully gain access to the machines opens up a new sort of threat that we haven’t seen in the past.”

Elliot reached out to Latham and her attorney but has yet to hear back.

©2022 Cox Media Group