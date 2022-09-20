ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffee County, GA

Video of fake Trump elector inside south Georgia election office raises concerns about breach

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iJAK3_0i3JUVCZ00

COFFEE COUNTY, Ga. — New video is raising concerns about a breach by a team of Trump supporters at a south Georgia elections office just one day after the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot obtained surveillance video that shows a Republican county official and a team of supporters working for Trump attorney Sidney Powell inside a restricted area of an elections office in Coffee County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Powell claimed there was massive voter fraud days after the 2020 election, but multiple federal and state investigations proved otherwise.

Among those on the video is a former GOP chairwoman for Coffee County, Cathy Latham, who is under investigation for posing as a fake elector in 2020. Latham has previously denied that she was involved in the breach at the south Georgia elections office, but the video appears to disprove that.

In the video, Latham works on computers near election data and then proceeds to access voting data.

Scott Hall, an Atlanta bail bondsman and a Fulton County Republican poll watcher, also spent hours inside the restricted area. In audio obtained by CNN, Hall described what he did.

“I’m the guy that chartered the jet to go down to Coffee County to have them inspect all of those computers,” Hall said in the recording. “And I’ve heard zero, OK? I went down there. We scanned every freaking ballot.”

The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office’s Gabe Sterling confirmed that Powell paid for the trip.

“These are funded by Sidney Powell and the Trump people were trying to find something,” Sterling said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Sterling said there was nothing to find. Powell is scheduled to testify about potential criminal meddling in the election before a Fulton County Grand Jury later this week.

Sterling called what happened in the Coffee County criminal behavior, and promised that the state investigation will get to the bottom of what happened.

“It’s criminal behavior,” Sterling said. “And that’s why the GBI is involved and that’s why I can’t get into too much detail on this.”

But election experts said the damage could be even bigger than the illegal accessing of voting equipment in Georgia and other parts of the country.

“One of the key defenses to an attack on electronic voting machines is that in most cases, to complete a successful attack, you need physical access to the machines,” Jessica Marsden said. “And so these efforts to unlawfully gain access to the machines opens up a new sort of threat that we haven’t seen in the past.”

Elliot reached out to Latham and her attorney but has yet to hear back.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 9

Crystal Shelly
4d ago

why haven't these fake electors been arrested...isn't it a crime to falsify documents...did they sign documents stating they were the electors?

Reply
4
bat123girl
4d ago

now tell me that Trump wasn't trying to overturn the election this was a day after January 6th thank you very much

Reply
9
Rick Cantrell
4d ago

notice how many in the gop talk about voter security, yet they are the ones involved in shenanigans

Reply(1)
9
Related
WRDW-TV

Ga. county’s election equipment being replaced after breach

ATLANTA - Georgia’s elections chief said Friday he’s replacing election equipment in Coffee County because former election officials allowed unauthorized access to it in violation of state laws. “To allay the fears being stoked by perennial election deniers and conspiracy theorists, we’re replacing Coffee County’s election machines,” Georgia...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Coffee County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Coffee County, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
County
Fulton County, GA
Fulton County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

More than 2000 receive COVID-19 vaccinations, $100 gift cards at mass vaccination event in DeKalb

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — Around 2,500 people received COVID-19 vaccinations, including boosters in an event at Stonecrest Mall in DeKalb County on Saturday. The event ran from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and The DeKalb County Board of Health says the DeKalb County Government gave away a $100 prepaid debit card to everyone who received a COVID-19 vaccination or booster shot.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Elliot
Person
Scott Hall
Person
Donald Trump
Essence

3 Times Stacey Abrams Matched Atlanta’s Energy

From “Goonica” to Gucci Mane, Georgia's gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams proves she is dedicated to meeting every voter where they are. Distrust for politicians within the Black community comes from disingenuity. Far too often the community only sees politicians during the campaign trail when it is time to secure our vote. And that pandering can be patronizing, like in 2016, when Hilary Clinton told the Breakfast Club she carried hot sauce in her bag–an obvious reference to Beyonce’s hit song “Formation.” Or, when Joe Biden also told Charlamagne Tha God of the Breakfast Club that he “ain’t Black” he didn’t vote for him. Only in the last 60 or so years has the community seen candidates that not only look like us, but are truly for us. Stacey Abrams is the latest addition to the list.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

2,500 people received free COVID-19 vaccination at DeKalb County event

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The parking lot at Stonecrest Mall was filled with cars Saturday morning as thousands received COVID-19 vaccinations. From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the DeKalb County Board of Health and DeKalb County Fire Rescue administered voluntary COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots to anyone 12 years of age and older. DeKalb County officials gave away a $100 prepaid debit card to everyone who received a COVID-19 vaccination or booster shot. In addition, see-through bookbags filled with school supplies were distributed.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Manager no longer employed at Tift Theatre following controversy

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) -Controversy over a show cancellation in Tift county erupted one week ago. Tifton’s City manager, Pete Pyrzenski, confirmed that Holden Stokes is no longer with the city. He wouldn’t say why. “Yes, Holden is no longer with the city. I can validate that” Pyrzenski said....
TIFTON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Georgia#Politics#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Election Local#Elector#Republican#Gop#Watcher#Cnn#State S Office
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia and you love to go out with your family and friends from time to time, I have put together three amazing burger spots in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already tried them. All of them are known for serving truly delicious burgers that melt in your mouth.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Trafficking suspects charged in 2nd case with another teen victim

ATLANTA — A man and a woman already facing human trafficking charges now face charges in a separate case, this time for a 16-year-old girl. Attorney General Chris Carr announced Tuesday that the office’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit opened a new case against Courdale Thayer and Jahaundria Seabron, who were already facing charges involving a 14-year-old girl in Fulton County.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Republican Party
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
189K+
Followers
129K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy