Death of man in South Dakota prison under investigation, DOC says

By Alfonzo Galvan, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 4 days ago
A South Dakota state prison inmate has died, according to the state's department of corrections.

Christopher Defender, 40, was found unresponsive at the Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield on Monday morning. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased, according to the release.

Defender's death is currently under investigation. He was serving sentences for possession of a controlled substance, perjury and second-degree escape from Minnehaha County, according to the release.

More Argus911: Man dies in hospital days after homicide in Sioux Falls, police say.

Got a story idea from your community? Email reporter Alfonzo Galvan at agalvan@argusleader.com or follow him on Twitter @GalvanReports.

IN THIS ARTICLE
