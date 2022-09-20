Read full article on original website
Missoula County Health Director Says COVID ‘Can Still Kill People’
Even though President Biden let it slip that COVID is ‘no longer a pandemic’, local health officials are taking the onset of fall to remind Missoula residents that the pandemic is still very much with us. Missoula City-County Health Department Director D’Shane Barnett told us that the COVID...
Managing the Heat: UM Student Studies Mental Health Effects of Firefighting
MISSOULA – For seven years, University of Montana student Luke Santore worked on and off as a wildland firefighter, battling blazes in states throughout the West. The work was physically grueling, the frontline conditions dangerous and the social life isolating at best. But it was the off season he...
Missoula Sheriff Announces Closure of 1992 Cold Case Murder
Missoula County Sheriff T.J. McDermott announced on Friday morning that a 30-year-old cold case murder of a local transient has been solved. Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Jeannette Smith provided details of the murder investigation that began in 1992. “The known facts of the case are on September 13,...
Missoula Weekly Crime Report: Man With Sword Scares Churchgoers
The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 16 new criminal complaints this week, which is significantly less than last week and closer to the weekly average. On Friday’s Talk Back show, County Attorney Kirsten Pabst provided her report. “One of those was an interpersonal violent crime involving a violation...
Cooler Weather Sparks Reminder About Home Fire Prevention
As fall deepens in western Montana and residents start up their furnaces and home heating systems, Missoula fire officials remind residents that October is Fire Prevention Month. We reached out to both Dax Fraser with the Missoula City Fire Department and Battalion Chief Mike Bowman with Missoula Rural Fire for...
Missoula Man Tries to Hit Hospital Security Officer With a Metal Pipe
On September 15, 2022, at approximately 7:34 a.m., officers with the Missoula Police Department responded to an area near St. Patrick Hospital after receiving a report of a physical disturbance. Upon arrival, an officer spoke with the victim who was a security officer at the hospital. That morning, the security...
Why Missoula Has “Frequent Fliers” Appearing in Court
If there is one topic that comes up more often than most when it comes to the criminal justice system, it is why the same names seem to be appearing in court accused of various crimes that are not being kept in jail. We spoke to Missoula County Attorney's Office...
Reserve Street Camper With Warrants Gets Caught With Meth
On September 20th, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to the report of a disturbance behind a building in the 4800 block of North Reserve Street. When the officer arrived, he met with the reporting party who said that he heard a male and female arguing loudly in the woods behind the construction site where he was working.
New Missoula Mayor Talks Property Taxes and Bipartisanship
New City of Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess made his debut appearance on Friday’s City Talk program and immediately began answering questions from Talk Back listeners, eager to speak to the new mayor. The first caller immediately focused the new mayor’s attention on the issue of Missoula’s rapidly rising property...
Kids Are Asked to Stay Indoors Due to Unhealthy Air Quality
With air quality at the ‘Unhealthy’ stage in Missoula and ‘Very Unhealthy’ south of Missoula into Hamilton, the Missoula City-County Health Department is recommending that school children be kept inside. We spoke to Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield on Monday morning about the extremely bad air...
Missoula Police Arrest Woman for Having 3.8 Grams of Meth
At approximately 1:15 a.m. on September 16, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer observed two vehicles in the parking lot of a casino located in the 2700 block of South Reserve Street. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “A little after one in the morning, an officer on patrol...
Man Hits Juvenile With an Arrow at a Missoula Park
At approximately 7:04 p.m. on September 15, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer responded to Downtown Lions Park for a report of an incident involving a bow and arrow. The initial reports stated a male in the park was shooting a bow, an arrow came into the backyard and struck the caller, and the male was waving around a taser. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
Montana U.S. Attorney on Prosecuting for Drugs and Trafficking
U.S. Attorney for the State of Montana Jesse Laslovich sat down with us on Thursday at the Missoula Federal Department of Justice office to discuss a number of issues important to our listeners. Laslovich briefly described the role the U.S. Attorney for Montana fills in the hierarchy of law enforcement.
Governor Gives ‘Spirit of Montana’ Award to Missoula Firefighters
Montana Governor Greg Gianforte was in Missoula on Thursday afternoon to present the ‘Spirit of Montana’ Award to members of the Missoula City Fire Department for a dramatic rescue that occurred on July 16 when a paraglider crashed 80 feet up in a tree coming off Mount Sentinel.
Woman on Probation Removes Ankle Monitor and Steals a Car
On September 16, 2022, a Missoula County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to a residence on Highway 93 after speaking with a probation officer. The probation officer was recently alerted that 29-year-old Jennifer Cassidy, a current parolee, had tampered with her GPS ankle monitor. The probation officer attempted to contact Cassidy multiple times but was not able to reach her. The probation officer asked the deputy to go to Cassidy’s residence to look for her.
Man Arrested for Burglarizing a Missoula Apartment and a Church
On September 18, 2022, at approximately 9:56 a.m., Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to an apartment building in the 200 block of South 5th Street East. Dispatch advised officers that they had received multiple complaints of a male suspect, Zachary Ireland, potentially trespassing at the apartment building. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
UM Liberal Arts Completes Education for Students With Any Major
A recent survey revealed that nearly 50 percent of college graduates who majored in liberal arts and humanities regretted their decision after entering the workplace. We reached out to the Director of Strategic Communications at the University of Montana Dave Kuntz who addressed that survey. “What makes the University of...
Suspect Shot by Law Enforcement Near Missoula Airport Identified
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting that occurred near the Smokejumper Center in the 5700 block of West Broadway as 34-year-old Vance Ledeau. Missoula Police Department spokesperson Lydia Arnold provided limited details of the incident that day. One...
Missoula Fugitive Takes Own Life During Attempted Traffic Stop
On September 13, 2022, at around 11:15 a.m., the Missoula Police Department announced they were searching for fugitive Patrick Cork who was armed and dangerous. He had a $50,000 warrant for his arrest and was actively attempting to elude law enforcement. It was also reported that Cork was in possession of a handgun.
Missoula Police Arrest Man for the Fourth Time in 12 Days
On September 15, 2022, at approximately 12:42 a.m., Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to the Poverello Center for a report of a rock thrown through a window. About five minutes before the window broke, 41-year-old Virinder Brar had been told he would not be allowed to stay at the center that night.
