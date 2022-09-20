ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula County, MT

KSEN AM 1150

Cooler Weather Sparks Reminder About Home Fire Prevention

As fall deepens in western Montana and residents start up their furnaces and home heating systems, Missoula fire officials remind residents that October is Fire Prevention Month. We reached out to both Dax Fraser with the Missoula City Fire Department and Battalion Chief Mike Bowman with Missoula Rural Fire for...
MISSOULA, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Reserve Street Camper With Warrants Gets Caught With Meth

On September 20th, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to the report of a disturbance behind a building in the 4800 block of North Reserve Street. When the officer arrived, he met with the reporting party who said that he heard a male and female arguing loudly in the woods behind the construction site where he was working.
MISSOULA, MT
KSEN AM 1150

New Missoula Mayor Talks Property Taxes and Bipartisanship

New City of Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess made his debut appearance on Friday’s City Talk program and immediately began answering questions from Talk Back listeners, eager to speak to the new mayor. The first caller immediately focused the new mayor’s attention on the issue of Missoula’s rapidly rising property...
MISSOULA, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Missoula Police Arrest Woman for Having 3.8 Grams of Meth

At approximately 1:15 a.m. on September 16, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer observed two vehicles in the parking lot of a casino located in the 2700 block of South Reserve Street. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “A little after one in the morning, an officer on patrol...
MISSOULA, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Man Hits Juvenile With an Arrow at a Missoula Park

At approximately 7:04 p.m. on September 15, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer responded to Downtown Lions Park for a report of an incident involving a bow and arrow. The initial reports stated a male in the park was shooting a bow, an arrow came into the backyard and struck the caller, and the male was waving around a taser. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
MISSOULA, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Woman on Probation Removes Ankle Monitor and Steals a Car

On September 16, 2022, a Missoula County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to a residence on Highway 93 after speaking with a probation officer. The probation officer was recently alerted that 29-year-old Jennifer Cassidy, a current parolee, had tampered with her GPS ankle monitor. The probation officer attempted to contact Cassidy multiple times but was not able to reach her. The probation officer asked the deputy to go to Cassidy’s residence to look for her.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Man Arrested for Burglarizing a Missoula Apartment and a Church

On September 18, 2022, at approximately 9:56 a.m., Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to an apartment building in the 200 block of South 5th Street East. Dispatch advised officers that they had received multiple complaints of a male suspect, Zachary Ireland, potentially trespassing at the apartment building. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
MISSOULA, MT
KSEN AM 1150

UM Liberal Arts Completes Education for Students With Any Major

A recent survey revealed that nearly 50 percent of college graduates who majored in liberal arts and humanities regretted their decision after entering the workplace. We reached out to the Director of Strategic Communications at the University of Montana Dave Kuntz who addressed that survey. “What makes the University of...
MISSOULA, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Suspect Shot by Law Enforcement Near Missoula Airport Identified

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting that occurred near the Smokejumper Center in the 5700 block of West Broadway as 34-year-old Vance Ledeau. Missoula Police Department spokesperson Lydia Arnold provided limited details of the incident that day. One...
MISSOULA, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Missoula Fugitive Takes Own Life During Attempted Traffic Stop

On September 13, 2022, at around 11:15 a.m., the Missoula Police Department announced they were searching for fugitive Patrick Cork who was armed and dangerous. He had a $50,000 warrant for his arrest and was actively attempting to elude law enforcement. It was also reported that Cork was in possession of a handgun.
MISSOULA, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Missoula Police Arrest Man for the Fourth Time in 12 Days

On September 15, 2022, at approximately 12:42 a.m., Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to the Poverello Center for a report of a rock thrown through a window. About five minutes before the window broke, 41-year-old Virinder Brar had been told he would not be allowed to stay at the center that night.
MISSOULA, MT
KSEN AM 1150

