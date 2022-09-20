Read full article on original website
4 dead, 8 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) – At least five people are dead, and eight others are wounded in shootings across the city as of Saturday. At least two of the victims are under the age of 18. In the first shooting of the weekend, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the South Austin neighborhood Friday evening.
Man, 18, killed in West Side shooting
A man has died after he was shot Saturday afternoon during an argument in Humboldt Park on the West Side. John Park, 18, was arguing with a person he knew around 2:30 p.m. when the person drew a handgun and shot him in the chest, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. The shooting happened in the 600 block of North St. Louis Avenue.
Man struck in back after hearing gunshots outside residence in West Garfield Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is shot while inside a residence in the West Garfield Park neighborhood Sunday morning. The shooting happened around 7:27 a.m. in the 4400 block of West West End Avenue. Police said a 33-year-old man was inside the residence when he heard shots from outside...
1 person killed, 1 in critical condition in Aurora shooting
AURORA, Ill. (CBS) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting in Aurora Saturday afternoon, police say. Police were investigating just before 3 p.m. after two people were found shot in the 300 block of Center Avenue, according to the Aurora Police Department.
Chicago Housing Authority program saves woman, 73, from homelessness
CHICAGO (CBS) – She was living in shelters, for a year and a half, with no privacy and up to 20 people in a room with you at a time. That was the reality for a 73-year-old Edgewater woman, until a case manager who knew about a Chicago Housing Authority emergency voucher program changed her life. CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot told her story.
Chicago shooting: 16-year-old boy dies after critically hurt in double drive-by, authorities say
CHICAGO (WLS) — A 16-year-old boy has died after he and another teen were critically hurt in a Wednesday shooting on the West Side, Chicago police said. The medical examiner’s office identified him as Davante Steadman. The two 16-year-old boys were standing outside when a vehicle drove by...
4 people killed in Oak Forest shooting, barricade situation, fire caught on neighbor’s Ring camera
OAK FOREST, Ill. (WLS) — Four people are dead in Oak Forest after neighbors said a man was seen shooting his family members outside his home before barricading himself inside and setting the home on fire. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office identified the victims Friday afternoon as 22-year-old...
Bourbonnais Man, 18, killed after crashing into stadium in Michigan City
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (CBS) – A Bourbonnais man is dead after crashing into the bleachers of a stadium in Michigan City Thursday night. Michigan City police said around 8:10 p.m. Illinois State Police were requested to investigate a deadly crash in the area. A preliminary investigation by an ISP...
Metra train strikes, kills woman in Mokena
MOKENA, Ill. — Metra says a woman was struck and killed by a train in Mokena Friday afternoon. The incident occurred around 2:45 p.m. All trains are at a halt as a result of the crash. The deadly train crash comes three days after a woman, believed to be...
Naperville man dies after fall in apparent freak accident in Grundy County
GRUNDY COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) — A Naperville man is dead after an apparent accident Thursday afternoon in Morris, according to Grundy County Coroner’s John Callahan’s office. Around 2:30 p.m., the man identified as Chenping Ni, 58, and the owner of the property, in the 1000 block of Quail Drive, was trimming tree limbs from a ladder. One of the limbs came back and knocked him off the ladder – causing him to fall to the ground.
Oak Forest police ask residents to shelter in place due to barricaded subject, fire
OAK FOREST, Ill. (WLS) — A fire has broken out at a south suburban home, where police said a person was barricaded Friday morning. Oak Forest police tweeted just after 7 a.m. that an individual was barricaded in the 5500-block of Ann Marie Lane. They asked residents who live...
‘New normal:’ Boy shot in Highland Park parade shooting transitions to new lifestyle
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — After months of daily rehabilitation, a life-changing surgery and more roadblocks on the road to recovery, eight-year-old Cooper Roberts who was paralyzed waist down in the July 4 Highland Park Parade shooting is trying to adjust to his new lifestyle. His parents, Jason and Keely...
Woman charged with DUI in deadly rollover crash in Will County
WILL COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) – A Park Forest woman is charged with driving under the influence in a rollover crash that left one passenger dead, and another injured in July. Niara Harris, 32, turned herself into the ISP District 15 at the Park Forest Police Department on Thursday. ISP...
Electric bill scam: Woman scammed out of $500 after sending money to scammer through Zelle app
CHICAGO (WLS) — The I-Team has a new warning about scammers threatening to turn off your electricity. Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles talked exclusively with a woman who was ripped off. Scared her power would be shut off, a local woman lost $500 to the electric bill scam. She sent...
Kenwood vs. Morgan Park high school football game ends with 18-20 players ejected after large post-game fight
One of Kenwood’s key players lost control of his emotions in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game against Morgan Park at Lane Stadium. He was overwhelmed by the pressure, by his team’s failure in a crucial moment and it all became too much. There were tears and screams and he was emotionally unable to continue playing.
