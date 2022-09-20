ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nypressnews.com

4 dead, 8 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least five people are dead, and eight others are wounded in shootings across the city as of Saturday. At least two of the victims are under the age of 18. In the first shooting of the weekend, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the South Austin neighborhood Friday evening.
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Man, 18, killed in West Side shooting

A man has died after he was shot Saturday afternoon during an argument in Humboldt Park on the West Side. John Park, 18, was arguing with a person he knew around 2:30 p.m. when the person drew a handgun and shot him in the chest, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. The shooting happened in the 600 block of North St. Louis Avenue.
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

1 person killed, 1 in critical condition in Aurora shooting

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting in Aurora Saturday afternoon, police say. Police were investigating just before 3 p.m. after two people were found shot in the 300 block of Center Avenue, according to the Aurora Police Department.
AURORA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Chicago, IL
Accidents
nypressnews.com

Chicago Housing Authority program saves woman, 73, from homelessness

CHICAGO (CBS) – She was living in shelters, for a year and a half, with no privacy and up to 20 people in a room with you at a time. That was the reality for a 73-year-old Edgewater woman, until a case manager who knew about a Chicago Housing Authority emergency voucher program changed her life. CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot told her story.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Lightfoot
nypressnews.com

Metra train strikes, kills woman in Mokena

MOKENA, Ill. — Metra says a woman was struck and killed by a train in Mokena Friday afternoon. The incident occurred around 2:45 p.m. All trains are at a halt as a result of the crash. The deadly train crash comes three days after a woman, believed to be...
MOKENA, IL
nypressnews.com

Naperville man dies after fall in apparent freak accident in Grundy County

GRUNDY COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) — A Naperville man is dead after an apparent accident Thursday afternoon in Morris, according to Grundy County Coroner’s John Callahan’s office. Around 2:30 p.m., the man identified as Chenping Ni, 58, and the owner of the property, in the 1000 block of Quail Drive, was trimming tree limbs from a ladder. One of the limbs came back and knocked him off the ladder – causing him to fall to the ground.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Building#Buildings Department#Chicago Mayor#Building Inspection#Accident#Chicago Fire Department#Mount Sinai Hospital#Stroger Hospital#Cbs 2
nypressnews.com

Woman charged with DUI in deadly rollover crash in Will County

WILL COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) – A Park Forest woman is charged with driving under the influence in a rollover crash that left one passenger dead, and another injured in July. Niara Harris, 32, turned herself into the ISP District 15 at the Park Forest Police Department on Thursday. ISP...
WILL COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy