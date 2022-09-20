Read full article on original website
Related
wccbcharlotte.com
One Person Hurt In Ivy Hollow Apartment Early Morning Fire
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– One person had to be taken to the hospital after an early morning apartment fire on Tanager Park Drive in North Charlotte. Charlotte Fire says five people were displaced from their homes. According to the fire department, the fire caused nearly $50-thousand in damages. It happened at...
wccbcharlotte.com
Motorcyclist Killed In Crash In Catawba County
HICKORY, N.C. — A Newton man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Hickory. Police say Kevin Wayne Letterman, 51, was driving 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he collided with a 2008 Nissan at the intersection of US Hwy 70 SE and 21st Street Drive SE. The crash happened Thursday, September 22, 2002 at 2:34p.m.
wccbcharlotte.com
Driver Rescued From Submerged Car In Lake Norman
THE LATEST — A retired NYPD officer, and three waitresses rescued a woman trapped inside her car in Lake Norman. It happened around 3pm Wednesday right across the street from Eddie’s Restaurant on Lake Norman. Three waitresses and a retired NYPD officer heard the woman’s car splash into the lake and they immediately ran across the street to help. The car was quickly filling up with water and the officer managed to unbuckle her seat belt, freeing the woman. One of the waitresses was able to get the car door open. Holding the woman, they all swam to the dock where emergency crews were waiting to help.
wccbcharlotte.com
One Person Dies After Skydiving Accident
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A skydiving accident in Chester County left one person dead Saturday, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the accident at Skydive Carolina at 1:26 p.m. Saturday. Officials have not yet released the name of the person who died, or said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wccbcharlotte.com
One Dead, One Arrested After Shooting At Arcade
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting outside an arcade Friday afternoon. The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police says that they were called just after 2 p.m. to the Giveaway Arcade on Albemarle Road for an assault with a deadly weapon. Police found a person with shooting injuries who was...
wccbcharlotte.com
Two Men From Charlotte Arrested Following Shooting & Chase In Iredell County
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Statesville Police have charged two men from Charlotte in connection with a shooting on Vernon Lane. Jaheim Tavares Vandiver and Tahilyia Amari Mitchell were taken into custody following a vehicle pursuit with the Iredell County Sherriff’s Department. On Thursday, September 22, 2022, the Statesville Police...
wccbcharlotte.com
One Dead After Late Night Shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a homicide in north-east Charlotte after a man was found shot. Shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday, police were called to the 12000 block of Deaton Hill Drive. Police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds who was later pronounced dead by EMS...
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD Investigates Deadly Shooting In East Charlotte, Suspect Arrested
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD detectives are investigating a deadly shooting in East Charlotte. Investigators responded to the Give Away Arcade on Albemarle Road around 2 p.m. Friday. They found a person lying in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim died on the scene. Detectives say they found the suspect on the scene holding a shotgun. He was arrested. Many people in the area say they heard the gunshots.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wccbcharlotte.com
Conover Man Charged In Fatal Motorcycle Crash
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Catawba County early Thursday September 22, 2022. The North Carolina Highway Patrol has identified the man as Gregory Allen Propst, 21, of Conover. The crash happened at approximately 6:15 a.m. on Rifle Range Road. Troopers say the...
wccbcharlotte.com
Electric Scooters Now Available In The City Of Albemarle
ALBEMARLE, N.C. — Residents and visitors in the City of Albemarle will have a new way of getting around town. The city has welcomed the electric scooter company Peel as a mode of transportation. A total of 20 scooters will be part of a pilot program in the city...
wccbcharlotte.com
Funeral Arrangements Announced For Anson County Sheriff
ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — Funeral arrangements have been announced for Anson County Sheriff Landric Reid, who passed away unexpectedly Wednesday. According to Smith’s Funeral Home in Wadesboro, services for Sheriff Reid will be on Sunday, September 25, 2022, 2:00pm at Anson Middle School. Interment will be at Westview Memorial Park in Wadesboro.
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD Investigating Homicide After Man Was Found Dead During Welfare Check
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (Press Release) Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Homicide Unit are conducting a homicide investigation at the 12400 block of South Tryon Street in the Steele Creek Division. Shortly before 12:00 a.m. officers responded to a call for service welfare check. Upon arrival, officers found...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wccbcharlotte.com
Murder Suspect Taken Into Custody in Rowan County
SALISBURY, N.C. — A man accused of murder in Rowan County is now in police custody. The Salisbury Police Department arrested Kendrick Jamal Vinson, 31, for a homicide that took place on Old Wilkesboro Road on September 18, 2022. Vinson was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center under...
wccbcharlotte.com
A Second Juvenile Arrested For Bomb Scares At Cabarrus County Schools
CONCORD, N.C. –The Concord Police Department has arrested a juvenile in connection with phoned-in bomb threats this week at two schools in Cabarrus County. Police say the juvenile is responsible for several threats on September 20, 2022 and September 21, 2022 at Jay M. Robinson High School and Cox Mill High School.
wccbcharlotte.com
Student Responsible for Bomb Threat Notes at Northwest Cabarrus High
CONCORD, N.C. — The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office says they have identified the student who made the bomb threats at Northwest Cabarrus High. On Monday and Tuesday, school leaders contacted the Sheriff’s Office with information about handwritten notes received by school staff detailing bomb threats. The school was evacuated on both days while deputies searched the school.
wccbcharlotte.com
Suspect Arrested In Drug Bust
MOORESVILLE, N.C.– Mooresville Police department makes an arrest in an undercover drug bust. In late August, Mooresville Police Department Detectives received information about a suspect who was transporting and distributing large amounts of illegal narcotics into the Mooresville/South Iredell area. Based on the information, detectives began an investigation during...
wccbcharlotte.com
Fitness Friday: Power Up Your Planks
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jay Johnson with Team MLP taught Lauren and James how to power up their planks to burn more and get more results. Train with Jay by visiting TeamMLP.com or follow him on Twitter @JayJohnsonMLP.
wccbcharlotte.com
Foster Friday: Give Winter A Loving Home
CHARLOTTE, NC — On this Best Friends Foster Friday, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Winter. Winter is a 10-month-old puppy who minds her manners and entertains herself. She is leash trained and gets along with other dogs. Winter is available to foster or adopt. To get more...
wccbcharlotte.com
Lawrence Gilligan
Emmy award winner Lawrence Gilligan joined WCCB Charlotte in August of 2022 and is part of the ensemble of talent on WCCB News Rising. He looks forward to bringing you the latest news and laughs in the early mornings. Prior to joining WCCB Charlotte, Lawrence spent more than 10 plus...
Comments / 0