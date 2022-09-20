Read full article on original website
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: MPD Have Canceled a ‘Be on the Lookout’ for Liquor Store Theft 'Person of Interest'
UPDATE (MURFREESBORO, TN) Murfreesboro Police have canceled a ‘Be On the Lookout’ for a man who was previously named as a “Person of Interest” in a shoplifting case. According to MPD Public Information Officer Larry Flowers, the suspect was accused of stealing liquor from a local store and detectives have since taken out warrants for his arrest.
Hendersonville police arrest 3 suspects involved in alleged check cashing scheme
Three people were arrested Thursday after they were caught breaking into vehicles in connection to a check cashing scheme.
wgnsradio.com
Do You Recognize Him?
(MURFREESBORO) Police are asking for the public's help in idenifying a "person of interest". On Monday (9/19/2020), it was reported that an individual entered the Walmart Superstore at 2000 Old Fort Pkwy, concealed merchandise, and walked out of the store without paying. As the individual was exiting the store, an...
Estranged husband arrested after firing shots at wife’s home
An estranged husband is now behind bars after shooting at his wife's home.
Vehicle theft suspect shot by armed citizen
The vehicle came to a stop in the westbound lanes on I-40 near the Donelson Pike exit around 6 a.m.
Man arrested for making second bomb threat against Nashville school this year
A man who was out on probation for making a bomb threat against a Nashville school was arrested again this week for allegedly making another bomb threat against the same school.
Man arrested after reportedly throwing kitten into firepit
A man has been arrested after he reportedly threw a kitten into a firepit, leading to its death.
newstalk941.com
PCSO Seeking Public Assistance On Missing Baxter Woman
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office seeking public assistance in locating a missing Baxter woman. Sheriff Eddie Farris said 46-year-old Lori Ann Hicks was reported missing by family Tuesday but was last seen in the county on September 2nd. “48 hours is a pretty good standard before we start sending...
Report: 2 arrested in Tennessee after overdosing with child in the car
On Tuesday, Sept. 20 around 7:12 p.m., officers responded to the parking lot of East Tennessee Children's Hospital for a reported overdose. According to the arrest report, a 911 call said that man and woman were overdosing with a small child in the vehicle's back seat in the parking lot.
Authorities searching for missing Putnam County woman
The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 46-year-old woman from Baxter, Tennessee.
Man arrested after allegedly stealing big rig from scene of accident
They say no good deed goes unpunished. That would seem to be the case after a good samaritan pulled over to help a wreck victim in Spring Hill, only to have the wreck victim steal his semi truck loaded with concrete.
Mother believes children are still alive 10 years after their disappearance
For the past 10 years, Cheryl Daniel has wondered if the age progressed photos of her children, Chloie Leverette and Christopher "Gage" Daniel are accurate. She's confident she'll find out eventually, because she believes they're still alive.
Robertson County woman shot at while driving on Highway 49, suspect on the run
When Cynthia Hall heard a gunshot while driving on Highway 49, she thought someone was hunting nearby. Then, she said she realized she was being hunted by another driver.
Macon County SRO saves homecoming crowd from dangerous driver
Macon County High School in Tennessee was holding its homecoming parade this afternoon when a man behind in a black vehicle went speeding around the roadblocks and heading right for the large crowd.
Williamson County deputies find 11 pounds of California pot in back seat of car during traffic stop
Pot may be legally grown, sold and ingested in western states like California and Oregon, but in Tennessee, it is still very illegal.
WSMV
Woman arrested after striking Walgreens employee with bag full of stolen items
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a woman on Wednesday afternoon for assaulting a Walgreens employee last month during a robbery attempt. According the arrest affidavit, 53-year-old Pamela Key is a known thief at the Walgreens location on the corner of Rosa L. Parks Blvd. and Jefferson Street. On the morning of August 22, Key entered the store and put several items in a bag and started to walk to the exit without paying.
wgnsradio.com
Alleged Shoplifting Suspect at Lowe's in Murfreesboro was Reportedly Armed
UPDATE - MURFREESBORO, TN – Detectives in Murfreesboro have located a person of interest in a theft case that was opened after a shoplifting incident was reported at a local store. The theft was reported at Lowe’s Home Improvement on Old Fort Parkway, September 17, 2022. According to...
Riverbend Prisoner Charged with Murder of Another State Inmate
DAVIDSON COUNTY – A state prison inmate has been charged with murdering another prisoner, following an investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. On February 18th, at the request of 20th Judicial District Attorney Glenn Funk, TBI special agents began investigating the homicide of an inmate...
Guns, drugs, cash seized during arrest of Nashville felon
Metro police reported 34-year-old Derrick Harvey was arrested Wednesday by narcotics detectives with the assistance of federal and state partners.
Bicyclist killed in crash on I-40 in Wilson County
At least one person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 in Wilson County early Friday morning.
