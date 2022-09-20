LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County School District grading reform was front and center Thursday during the Board of Trustees meeting. The latest update highlights the changes being implemented in the district and how the new grading reform showed a slight improvement in student grades. Preliminary data showed fewer students with at least one “F” during the 2021-2022 compared to the last four academic years as well as an increase of students receiving a grade of “A.”

