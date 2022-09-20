ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Comments / 0

Related
news3lv.com

CCSD hosts job fair seeking bus drivers

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County School District continues to get more bus drivers hired and on the road. Since June, CCSD has been holding job fairs monthly with the goal of getting more people out applying and ultimately hired. Applicants can apply onsite and speak to current...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas man gets prison time for trying to burn down federal courthouse

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas man has been sentenced to over four years in prison for an attempt to burn down a federal courthouse two years ago, according to prosecutors. Marty Clark, 32, pleaded guilty back in June to a count of depredation against property of the United States, the U.S. Attorney's Office for Nevada said in a news release.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

4 killed Friday in traffic related deaths in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Four people were killed in traffic-related fatalities on Friday in the Las Vegas valley. The deadly day ended with two drivers killed on Las Vegas Blvd just north of Craig Rd by Nellis Air Force Base. The deaths are adding to a rise in fatalities on our roadways according to Erin Breen, Director of the Road Equity Alliance Project at UNLV.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Clark County, NV
Government
State
Nevada State
County
Clark County, NV
Local
Nevada Government
news3lv.com

CCSD student grades slightly improve following rollout of grade reform

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County School District grading reform was front and center Thursday during the Board of Trustees meeting. The latest update highlights the changes being implemented in the district and how the new grading reform showed a slight improvement in student grades. Preliminary data showed fewer students with at least one “F” during the 2021-2022 compared to the last four academic years as well as an increase of students receiving a grade of “A.”
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Police investigate domestic battery in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Henderson police responded to a domestic disturbance on the 10 block of Desert Rain Lane. Officers reported to a domestic battery incident near Desert Rain Lane and Navajo Point Place around 7 p.m. The female victim safely left the residence. The suspect was arrested. SWAT...
HENDERSON, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Election Security#General Elections#Politics Local#Politics Federal#Rnc#Gop
news3lv.com

SPECIAL REPORT: Protection from cyberattacks

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Our smartphones, tablets, and computers make our lives easier and more productive, help our kids learn, and keep us entertained. But, they also make us and our families vulnerable to fraud and ripoffs. Takes a closer look at the latest cyber threats, and what you...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Nevada high schools honored with National College Success Award

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — 25 Nevada high schools have been recognized, receiving the prestigious college success award. Among those recognized are 11CCSD schools including Palo Verde High School, Las Vegas Academy of Arts, and Southeast Career Technical Academy. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Henderson teen named finalist in nation's...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Woman arrested for stealing $60K Rolex from man's Las Vegas hotel room

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stealing a man's luxury watch, valued at tens of thousands of dollars, from his Las Vegas hotel room, according to an arrest report. Raegan Parker was arrested on suspicion of grand larceny between $20,000 and $100,000. According...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
news3lv.com

2 dead in suspected murder-suicide near Chisolm Trail, officials say

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two people are dead after a suspected murder-suicide, officials said. At about 12:43 p.m. on Thursday, LVMPD patrol officers responded to a murder-suicide in the 5700 block of Chisolm Trail. When officers arrived, they found an elderly man and woman inside the home with gunshot...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Nonprofit community job fair coming to Las Vegas on Saturday

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Fifteen local organizations are coming together this weekend during a 'Work With Purpose' community job fair. The event will be held on Saturday, September 24, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Opportunity Village Oakey Campus, located at 6300 W Oakey Blvd. Job seekers...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Missing Torrah has been recovered

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Torah stolen on the Las Vegas Strip has been recovered and returned. Las Vegas police posted a photo on Friday afternoon, confirming that they have returned the Torah to its rightful owner. It was stolen from a casino back in June and the suspect...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Two people shot and injured near Stewart, Nellis in east valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a shooting that left two people wounded in the east Las Vegas valley Friday morning. The shooting was reported around 3:37 a.m. in the area of Stewart Avenue and Oakford Street, just west of Nellis Boulevard, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. Officers...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Hispanic Heritage Month: How Las Vegas is celebrating across the valley

Las Vegas (KSNV) — It's Hispanic Heritage Month, and organizations across the valley are honoring the community with various events through October 15. The City of North Las Vegas kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month with a night-long celebration highlighting the city’s Hispanic population with food, music, and live entertainment.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Woman stabbed to death by roommate

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman is dead after being stabbed to death by her roommate. On September 21, around 1:58 a.m., patrol officers responded to a residence located in the 2200 block of Steele Street for reports of a fight between two roommates. Arriving officers located an unresponsive...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy