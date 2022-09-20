Read full article on original website
CCSD hosts job fair seeking bus drivers
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County School District continues to get more bus drivers hired and on the road. Since June, CCSD has been holding job fairs monthly with the goal of getting more people out applying and ultimately hired. Applicants can apply onsite and speak to current...
City of North Las Vegas Police Department holding Q&A panel for interested candidates
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Are you interested in joining the police force in North Las Vegas? Now is your chance. The City of North Las Vegas Police Department is holding a hiring forum for those interested in various positions within the department. The event will be on Saturday, Sept....
Las Vegas man gets prison time for trying to burn down federal courthouse
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas man has been sentenced to over four years in prison for an attempt to burn down a federal courthouse two years ago, according to prosecutors. Marty Clark, 32, pleaded guilty back in June to a count of depredation against property of the United States, the U.S. Attorney's Office for Nevada said in a news release.
4 killed Friday in traffic related deaths in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Four people were killed in traffic-related fatalities on Friday in the Las Vegas valley. The deadly day ended with two drivers killed on Las Vegas Blvd just north of Craig Rd by Nellis Air Force Base. The deaths are adding to a rise in fatalities on our roadways according to Erin Breen, Director of the Road Equity Alliance Project at UNLV.
CCSD student grades slightly improve following rollout of grade reform
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County School District grading reform was front and center Thursday during the Board of Trustees meeting. The latest update highlights the changes being implemented in the district and how the new grading reform showed a slight improvement in student grades. Preliminary data showed fewer students with at least one “F” during the 2021-2022 compared to the last four academic years as well as an increase of students receiving a grade of “A.”
Vegas Chamber talks takeaways from trip to Washington D.C.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Vegas Chamber is in Washington D.C. for its largest fly-in yet. President and CEO Mary Beth Sewald joined us live on Thursday to talk about how the trip has been going and what the chamber's biggest takeaways have been.
Arrest report: Las Vegas woman accused of killing roommate had apparent mental illness
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas woman accused of stabbing her roommate to death Thursday displayed apparent mental health issues after her arrest, according to police. Officers were called just before 2 a.m. about a stabbing in the 2200 block of Steele Street, near Nellis Boulevard and Carey Avenue, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
Police investigate domestic battery in Henderson
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Henderson police responded to a domestic disturbance on the 10 block of Desert Rain Lane. Officers reported to a domestic battery incident near Desert Rain Lane and Navajo Point Place around 7 p.m. The female victim safely left the residence. The suspect was arrested. SWAT...
SPECIAL REPORT: Protection from cyberattacks
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Our smartphones, tablets, and computers make our lives easier and more productive, help our kids learn, and keep us entertained. But, they also make us and our families vulnerable to fraud and ripoffs. Takes a closer look at the latest cyber threats, and what you...
Nevada high schools honored with National College Success Award
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — 25 Nevada high schools have been recognized, receiving the prestigious college success award. Among those recognized are 11CCSD schools including Palo Verde High School, Las Vegas Academy of Arts, and Southeast Career Technical Academy. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Henderson teen named finalist in nation's...
Nationwide STEM contest finalist from Henderson talks winning project
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Henderson teenager has been named a finalist in the country's top middle school STEM competition. Luka Nguyen joined us to talk about his project and his passion for science.
Woman arrested for stealing $60K Rolex from man's Las Vegas hotel room
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stealing a man's luxury watch, valued at tens of thousands of dollars, from his Las Vegas hotel room, according to an arrest report. Raegan Parker was arrested on suspicion of grand larceny between $20,000 and $100,000. According...
2 dead in suspected murder-suicide near Chisolm Trail, officials say
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two people are dead after a suspected murder-suicide, officials said. At about 12:43 p.m. on Thursday, LVMPD patrol officers responded to a murder-suicide in the 5700 block of Chisolm Trail. When officers arrived, they found an elderly man and woman inside the home with gunshot...
Nonprofit community job fair coming to Las Vegas on Saturday
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Fifteen local organizations are coming together this weekend during a 'Work With Purpose' community job fair. The event will be held on Saturday, September 24, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Opportunity Village Oakey Campus, located at 6300 W Oakey Blvd. Job seekers...
Missing Torrah has been recovered
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Torah stolen on the Las Vegas Strip has been recovered and returned. Las Vegas police posted a photo on Friday afternoon, confirming that they have returned the Torah to its rightful owner. It was stolen from a casino back in June and the suspect...
Two people shot and injured near Stewart, Nellis in east valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a shooting that left two people wounded in the east Las Vegas valley Friday morning. The shooting was reported around 3:37 a.m. in the area of Stewart Avenue and Oakford Street, just west of Nellis Boulevard, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. Officers...
Local wins $55k jackpot from Rampart Casino
One lucky local won big Wednesday night. The North Las Vegas native took home $55, 177 from Summerlin's Rampart Casino. They took home the big prize after a $2.50 bet on Dragon Crash. Congratulations!
Hispanic Heritage Month: How Las Vegas is celebrating across the valley
Las Vegas (KSNV) — It's Hispanic Heritage Month, and organizations across the valley are honoring the community with various events through October 15. The City of North Las Vegas kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month with a night-long celebration highlighting the city’s Hispanic population with food, music, and live entertainment.
Woman stabbed to death by roommate
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman is dead after being stabbed to death by her roommate. On September 21, around 1:58 a.m., patrol officers responded to a residence located in the 2200 block of Steele Street for reports of a fight between two roommates. Arriving officers located an unresponsive...
Las Vegas man arrested for DUI after crashing into parked SUV, killing driver
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI after a speeding Jeep struck and killed a 40-year-old man while he sat in a parked SUV early Thursday morning, according to police. The crash was reported at about 2:18 a.m. near Rancho Drive and W. Red...
