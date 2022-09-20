ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WBOY

Yosef gives No. 4 Marshall edge over WVU

Thundering Herd thunder on to earn first regular-season win over WVU since 2000. The Mountain State Derby's first entry in the Sun Belt gave the rivalry a fast and physical chapter as No. 4 Marshall topped West Virginia at its Hoops Family Field in Huntington on Saturday. Milo Yosef...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

WVU men's soccer ready for Mountain State Derby

The West Virginia University men's soccer team travels to Huntington, West Virginia, to take on No. 4 Marshall on Saturday, Sept. 24. Kickoff at Hoops Family Field is set for 7:15 p.m. ET. Fans can follow along with all of the Mountain State Derby action with live stats, courtesy...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WBOY

GBN Podcast: Reaction to win vs. VT

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Thursday's 23-point win over Virginia Tech could mark a turning point in the season for WVU football. In the latest edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano, we explore that possibility following a dominant performance by the Mountaineers in another rivalry matchup.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

2022-23 WVU Men's Basketball Schedule

West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons and the Big 12 Conference have announced the 2022-23 men's basketball schedule. The nonconference schedule will feature eight games at the WVU Coliseum and five games away from home, including three in the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland, Oregon. WVU will...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

WVU, TTU battle to draw in Big 12 opener

An equalizer in the 48th minute helped the West Virginia University women's soccer team fight to a 1-1 draw against Texas Tech at John Walker Soccer Complex in Lubbock, Texas, on Thursday night. The two teams were scoreless at the half, despite West Virginia (3-3-4, 0-0-1 Big 12) outshooting...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Quick Hits: Brown felt great about "complete win"

Neal Brown was in a much better mood on Thursday night than he was on Sept. 1. His football team fought back from a historic 0-2 start to claw back to an even 2-2 record after a dominating victory over Virginia Tech at Lane Stadium. Brown's team defended the Black Diamond Trophy and brought it back to Morgantown for an indefinite period of time.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

FINAL: West Virginia 33, Virginia Tech 10

The Black Diamond Trophy is up for grabs in Blacksburg, Virginia as the West Virginia Mountaineers make their first trip to Lane Stadium since 2004 to face Virginia Tech. Be sure to follow along right here for updates as the game unfolds. Click here for more information on the rivalry clash and here for a full game preview.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WBOY

Stories of the Week: September 18 through September 24

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page. A private school in Harrison County has implemented a policy to allow students to carry pocket knives. A WWII-era ship docked in Charleston, more than 70 years after landing on the...
CLARKSBURG, WV

