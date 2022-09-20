Read full article on original website
Latest Marvel News: ‘She-Hulk’ drops its most disappointing episode yet as season 2 hopes rise for another MCU series
Well, that’s what we get for raising our hopes. After last week’s episode ended with a major promise that Daredevil was coming next time, this Thursday’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law installment decided to troll audiences by offering up a “self-contained wedding episode” instead of the superhero team-up we were all psyched for. In happier news, the chances of another MCU series getting a sophomore run just shot up. Let’s dive into another Marvel news roundup!
Watch: ‘The Crown’ season 5 release date confirmed with scandalous first-look
If you expected Netflix’s next season of The Crown to be held up due to the recent death of Queen Elizabeth II, then you were mistaken, as the streaming giant just reaffirmed its plans to release the fifth run of the acclaimed royal drama in just a few weeks, according to an announcement at the Tudum showcase today. There has been a lot of speculation about what was going to happen with the Peter Morgan-created series, but now know it’s definitely dropping later this year.
Latest Marvel News: The first trailer for a fan-favorite’s return spills as everyone hearts Ironheart’s leaked design
Today we’are burdened with glorious purpose as we unleash another Marvel news roundup. Despite the studio stubbornly refusing to share it officially when it premiered on D23 earlier in the month, the first-look trailer for the much-anticipated second season of a Disney Plus favorite has snaked its way online, causing the fandom to go into meltdown. Elsewhere, everyone is similarly losing it after some new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever merch reveals our best look yet at Ironheart’s armor.
‘Yellowstone’s prequel ‘1923’ adds another star power cast member
Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone universe continues to grow with new cast announcements for the upcoming prequel, 1923. The series is packed full of star power already, with leading actors Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren taking on Dutton family roles. Who else is making a splash in 1923? It was announced...
A sexy shoot ’em up that critics couldn’t stand pulls the trigger on Netflix
Luc Besson often tends to favor style over substance, and while it’s worked out pretty well for the prolific writer, director, and producer on a commercial level, a lot of his output tends to leave critics cold. 2019’s Anna remains his last feature from behind the camera, and it sums up the filmmaker’s sensibilities in a nutshell.
‘The Rings of Power’ fans growing convinced the Stranger will be revealed as a familiar face
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power still wants to keep the identity of the comet man a mystery, but fans are more and more convinced every day that the Stranger is none other than Gandalf himself when he first set foot in Middle-earth. That might give the...
MCU mainstays beginning to get frustrated with the lack of clarity on Steve Rogers’ whereabouts
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for leaving a trail of breadcrumbs throughout its various film and television offerings that can regularly end up being paid off years in advance, so it’s not as if the franchise is famed for leaving plot threads unresolved. However, fans would like to know sooner rather than later what really happened to Steve Rogers.
An all-time comic book great dusts itself off for another round on streaming
The superhero genre has become so all-encompassing that the argument over which comic book adaptation can truly be named as the very best will never reach a definitive or unanimous conclusion, but anyone in their right mind will surely admit that Logan deserves to at least be among the top contenders.
‘The Masked Singer’: Who was unmasked as the Hedgehog and the Knight in the season 8 premiere?
They’re at it again. Unmasking the Masked Singer is quietly becoming an American pop culture tradition and, if you are amongst the many who just wanna know who was unmasked, then allow us to enlighten you with such wisdom. Be warned, however. Here is where we give an obvious...
DC diehards happy to see Warner Bros. go bankrupt for the sake of one project
It would be fair to say the relationship between Warner Bros. and the DCEU fandom has proven to be fractious at the best of times, but are bridges finally beginning to mend between the two warring parties?. In the wake of the Batgirl fiasco, you’d be inclined to say no,...
Turns out, Harry Styles’ description of ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ was spot on
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Don’t Worry Darling, which is a movie. The theatrical release of Don’t Worry Darling is a revelation to fans who are discovering that Harry Styles’ spaced-out description of the film is spot-on. Styles’ seemingly disjointed response to what he liked...
Is ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ on tonight? Every ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 air date
Bachelor in Paradise is quickly becoming one of America’s most popular reality shows. The combination of romance and interpersonal drama has resonated with viewers, leading to it becoming one of the most talked about shows of any season it is part of. A spin-off of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, this show is heading into its eighth season and shows no signs of slowing down its trademark drama.
It’s official: These ‘High School Musical’ cast members are joining ‘HSMTMTS’ for season 4
Is season 4 of High School Musical: The Musical The Series going to be the best one yet? You can bet on it. Disney shared details on the upcoming fourth season today, and fans are getting episodes full of star power and some extra-special characters. East High is welcoming beloved...
Norman Reedus hints at a big return in his ‘Walking Dead’ spinoff
If you’re a fan of the hit AMC show The Walking Dead, then you’re probably familiar with the very special relationship between Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride), so when a spinoff featuring the two was announced, fans were understandably excited. Unfortunately, we were later told the...
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: Matt Smith and Paddy Considine hype up Emma D’Arcy as new ‘House’ trailer teases the war to come
House of the Dragon is at a show-defining crossroads right now, with Emma D’Arcy soon picking up the mantle of Rhaenyra Targaryen from Milly Alcock while Olivia Cooke does the same for her counterpart Emily Carey. We can hardly recall another television show whose main leads changed as early as the second half of season one, but that seems to be the way HBO wishes to handle this jarring 10-year time jump in Fire & Blood.
Bryce Dallas Howard reveals ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ director protected her from unfair studio pressure to lose weight
Recently, Jurassic World: Dominion brought the initial story of the franchise created by and adapted from a Michael Crichton book to a conclusion. It had good moments, bad and baffling ones, and, behind the scenes, some directorial kindness for the cast. Claire Dearing actress Bryce Dallas Howard reveals in a...
10 best fall episodes and shows for cozy sweater weather
As summer comes to an end, fall brings with it a slew of new holidays, in addition to some cozy sweaters and plenty of strangely flavored beverages. If you’re looking for some TV to get you into the spirit of the season, then we’ve got you covered. We’ve broken down five of the best episodes and shows to watch as you’re getting ready for sweater weather. These are the shows that will make you feel like fall has finally arrived, whether you want something comforting or a little more unnerving.
A modern horror favorite is still causing sleepless nights years later
The new wave of horror is still haunting audiences, and fans are still haunted by one of the last decade’s best films in The Witch. Subtitled A New-England Folktale, The Witch sees horror go back down to its bare bones and flex its creative muscle. Set in the 1630s, it sees a clash of faith as a Puritan family is inundated with unspeakable horrors from just beyond their farmland. Heavily influenced by director Robert Eggers’ love of folklore, it’s become a modern favorite.
Who is Shangela? The drag queen is making history on ‘Dancing With the Stars’
If you’ve been keeping up with Dancing with the Stars, you’ll have likely heard the name Shangela tossed around more than once. Beginning in 2005, Dancing with the Stars has aired over 30 seasons in total and is currently airing its 31st season, which marked the show’s migration from ABC to Disney Plus. Shangela, whose stardom long preceded her appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race, made a name for herself as a reality television star, actor and drag queen who first emerged on the scene in January 2009. Now, Shangela is making history after becoming the first drag queen to ever compete on Dancing With the Stars in the series’ 17-year run.
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: Fan art imagines Milly Alcock as MCU’s Gwen Stacy, as folk wonder if ‘House’ should be more comical
If you were to ask its most devout fans, House of the Dragon is perfectly paced with not so much as a stray filler sequence ruining its prospects. But the fact that the prequel show follows in the footsteps of a great predecessor and airs in roughly the same period as Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power was bound to draw comparisons sooner or later.
