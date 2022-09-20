Read full article on original website
Rick Tyrrell is FBA Person of the Year
Bensalem’s Rick Tyrrell is being honored as the Feasterville Business Association’s Person of the Year during its annual Frolic at the Philmont Country Club, 301 Tomlinson Road in Huntingdon Valley, on Friday, Oct. 14. Cocktails are at 6 p.m. followed by dinner and the awards ceremony at 7 p.m. The public is invited to attend.
Drought watch remains for Bucks County
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced after a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force that, despite recent rainfall, 36 counties, including Bucks County, remain on drought watch and continued voluntary water conservation is requested in those counties. “Conditions have improved with the recent rain, but we need to...
Healthcare Services Group, Inc. shows support for employees in National Guard, Reserve
The Pennsylvania Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, a Department of Defense program, announced that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. signed a Statement of Support in recognition of extraordinary support of employees serving in the Pennsylvania Guard and Reserve. According to PA ESGR Southeast area volunteer James Wong, the Statement...
DCED Acting Secretary stops by Bucks manufacturers
Department of Community and Economic Development Acting Secretary Neil Weaver recently discussed the Wolf Administration’s ongoing commitment to Pennsylvania’s manufacturing industry and saw firsthand the results of the commonwealth’s investments in two Bucks County manufacturers. Weaver toured three businesses that have received more than $1.1 million in...
Bensalem Kollel, Synagogue and Outreach Center receives $91,000
Gov. Tom Wolf announced that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, has awarded $4.2 million in Nonprofit Security Grant Program funding to dozens of nonprofits located in Pennsylvania. Bensalem Kollel, Synagogue and Outreach Center, is receiving $91,366. “Pennsylvania’s diverse bounty of cultures are too...
Trevose Horticultural Society meeting
“Plant Breeding for Home Gardeners” is the featured PowerPoint program at the monthly meeting of the Trevose Horticultural Society on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m. at the Bensalem Senior Center, 1850 Byberry Road in Bensalem. Guest speaker Dr. Sarah Dohle will explain the Participatory Plant Breeding program that...
Joey C Sings Sinatra & Friends
Local artist Joey C is performing the music of Frank Sinatra and friends on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Valley Restaurant, 5413 Neshaminy Blvd. in Bensalem. Enjoy dinner while listening to timeless classics. Call the restaurant at 215-757-1314 to make a reservation. Visit JoeyCSinatra.com for...
Blues Traveler bringing 35th anniversary tour to Parx on Sept. 30
When The Times recently caught up with Ben Wilson, keyboardist of Jersey rock band Blues Traveler, he was very much at ease. It was the final day of the group’s tour with Train and Jewel, and the musician had found a riverside trail to hike during our conversation. The...
