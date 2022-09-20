ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bensalem Township, PA

Feasterville-Trevose Times

Rick Tyrrell is FBA Person of the Year

Bensalem’s Rick Tyrrell is being honored as the Feasterville Business Association’s Person of the Year during its annual Frolic at the Philmont Country Club, 301 Tomlinson Road in Huntingdon Valley, on Friday, Oct. 14. Cocktails are at 6 p.m. followed by dinner and the awards ceremony at 7 p.m. The public is invited to attend.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
Feasterville-Trevose Times

Drought watch remains for Bucks County

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced after a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force that, despite recent rainfall, 36 counties, including Bucks County, remain on drought watch and continued voluntary water conservation is requested in those counties. “Conditions have improved with the recent rain, but we need to...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Bensalem Times

DCED Acting Secretary stops by Bucks manufacturers

Department of Community and Economic Development Acting Secretary Neil Weaver recently discussed the Wolf Administration’s ongoing commitment to Pennsylvania’s manufacturing industry and saw firsthand the results of the commonwealth’s investments in two Bucks County manufacturers. Weaver toured three businesses that have received more than $1.1 million in...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Bensalem Times

Bensalem Kollel, Synagogue and Outreach Center receives $91,000

Gov. Tom Wolf announced that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, has awarded $4.2 million in Nonprofit Security Grant Program funding to dozens of nonprofits located in Pennsylvania. Bensalem Kollel, Synagogue and Outreach Center, is receiving $91,366. “Pennsylvania’s diverse bounty of cultures are too...
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
Feasterville-Trevose Times

Trevose Horticultural Society meeting

“Plant Breeding for Home Gardeners” is the featured PowerPoint program at the monthly meeting of the Trevose Horticultural Society on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m. at the Bensalem Senior Center, 1850 Byberry Road in Bensalem. Guest speaker Dr. Sarah Dohle will explain the Participatory Plant Breeding program that...
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
Bensalem Times

Joey C Sings Sinatra & Friends

Local artist Joey C is performing the music of Frank Sinatra and friends on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Valley Restaurant, 5413 Neshaminy Blvd. in Bensalem. Enjoy dinner while listening to timeless classics. Call the restaurant at 215-757-1314 to make a reservation. Visit JoeyCSinatra.com for...
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
Bensalem Times

Bensalem Times

Bensalem, PA
Community Policy