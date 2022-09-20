Read full article on original website
North Summit Unite hosts its first Regional Roundup
North Summit Unite formed as a nonprofit organization last year and has secured two RAP tax grants from Summit County to host community events. The president of North Summit Unite, or NSU, is former Summit County deputy manager Anita Lewis who says with all of the new growth headed their way, they wanted to form an organization that would help keep their history alive.
Local photographers capture moments in nature for state awards
Photographers from Park City won awards at a state competition this month. Five Park City photographers recently racked up numerous awards in a competition with thousands of entries. Established in 1856, the Utah State Fair in Salt Lake City hosts competitions in photography and several other types of fine and...
Park City handles adversity with a win over Olympus, as South Summit continues their perfect season
With the arrival of fall, football season is now in full swing! The Park City Miners faced off with the Olympus Titans this past weekend, and pulled off a gritty win. The 5-1 Park City Miners welcomed the 3-3 Olympus Titans to Dozier Field this past Friday, and Park City had look for the next man up after a chippy game against Highland last week. The Miners had to play this game without some of their best playmakers, RB Braden Beyer and WR William McCurdy.
Park Record Publisher Andy Bernhard retires at the end of the month - long time advertising director Val Spung to take over
After a 35 year career as publisher of Park City’s local newspaper, The Park Record, Andy Bernhard is stepping down at the end of the month. When Andy Bernhard’s brother hired him as publisher of The Park Record in 1987, he had no experience as a publisher, but he had been selling newspaper advertising and knew his first duty was to keep the paper afloat. It didn’t take long to know that another big part of the job was to answer to the community when he published something that lit them up.
Besides location, Heber LDS temple details unclear
News that a temple will be built in the eastern part of the Heber Valley has sparked questions about what will happen next. Now that Heber Valley residents know the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints plans to build a temple east of Heber City, neighbors are curious how that will impact them.
Heber Valley Airport eyes runway, buffer zone shifts
The Heber Valley community got a glimpse at the possible future of its airport at an open house Thursday. Future development of the Heber Valley Airport became a little more clear to the public Thursday evening. Planners revealed what they believe is the best path forward to bring the airport up to standards.
Ketamine treatment for depression available in Park City
Ketamine is an FDA approved medicine that was initially developed as an anesthetic and used on solders in Vietnam. Over the last two decades, ketamine has been researched and developed into a treatment for depression. Various clinics offer different types of treatment. The Huntsman Mental Health Institute’s Park City Behavioral...
Heber Valley LDS temple site, groundbreaking announced
After nearly a year since the first announcement of a new temple, the Heber Valley temple location is now official. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday the three-story Heber Valley temple will break ground October 8. It’ll be built east of downtown Heber City at 1400 East Center Street.
55 mph was reduced to 45mph on Hwy 224 from Kimball Junction to Park City proper this week
People used to driving 55 miles an hour off I-80 along the 224 corridor are in for a surprise. This week the speed limit was reduced to 45 miles an hour. Wildlife collisions along S.R. 224 have long been a concern for the Park City community. Just last year, three moose were killed within a few feet of one another just days apart. In those accidents, a mother and her baby and a bull moose collided with cars at the intersection of Highway 224 and Cutter.
Wildfire risk is a reality in Park City–community input is needed
Park City Municipal is looking for resident input as it enters into the next phase of its Community Wildfire Preparedness Plan. The plan, which was adopted by the city council in 2021, establishes wildfire planning and mitigation efforts. The plan is now in the risk assessment stage, which looks to examine local hazards and identify certain areas of the city that are at high risk of wildfire.
30 local nonprofits share $300k from Promontory Foundation
The Promontory Foundation recently awarded more than $300,000 to local nonprofits as part of its 2022 grants cycle. Among the 30 organizations selected, People’s Health Clinic, the Christian Center of Park City (CCPC), PC Tots, Peace House, and Youth Sports Alliance (YSA) were awarded what are called high impact grants for their efforts to provide essential services to hourly workers and their families. Specific grant amounts weren’t made public.
LDS Church community members praise Heber temple plans
Local churchgoers in the Heber area are celebrating after hearing news of a temple to be built in their valley, and some say they hope those who have concerns will give it a chance. Heber resident Ruth Holmes says Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temples have always inspired...
Look up this weekend – Autumn Aloft returns to town
The skies will be colorful over the weekend – if we’re lucky. The Autumn Aloft hot air balloon festival returns to town Saturday and Sunday, September 17 and 18. This year, 18 balloons are registered to take off from the North 40 fields at 2530 Kearns Blvd. There’s also a candlestick event Saturday night on Main Street in downtown Park City.
Saturday is hazardous waste collection day in Summit County
Recycle Utah’s semi-annual household hazardous materials collection happens this weekend. Executive Director Carolyn Wawra says the event is in partnership with Sunrise Rotary Club whose members help collect and toss the materials into appropriate bins. She says they collect just about everything. “We collect paints, varnishes, solvents, chemicals, motor...
Park City pilots reusable to-go food container program
Parkites have a new way to cut down on waste with reusable to-go boxes — no cleaning required. Park City’s reusable to-go-box pilot program begins in October and may continue beyond that if it goes well. “Rather than throwing it in the trash, which you have to do...
Utah Board of Education wants feedback on student health survey
The Student Health and Risk Prevention, or SHARP survey, is given every two years to students in grades 6, 8, 10, and 12. The survey looks at risky behavior among youth like substance abuse. In June the state board of education voted to withdraw support for the survey amid concerns...
Ice arena needs work; city, county deciding how to pay for it
The Park City Ice Arena is 17 years old, and the facility will soon need major upgrades. Park City Municipal and Basin Recreation plan to revisit the interlocal agreement which lays out how the arena is funded. More than half of the ice arena’s primary users live in the Snyderville...
Mayflower builders tout snowmaking, resort location in response to snow concerns
As neighbors and motorists near the Mayflower Mountain Resort see home and ski trail construction progress, some wonder how much snow the country’s first new ski resort in decades will have once it’s up and running. Construction is well underway. Apartments are nearing move-in status, home lots are...
Heber’s Avon, Ideal movie theaters up for sale
Two locally-owned movie theaters on Heber City Main Street are on the market, and the seller hopes to find a buyer who will keep the movies playing there. Avon and Ideal are two theaters known for showing many family movies, as well as a range of genres and ratings. Located just a block apart from each other in downtown Heber, their vintage blue signs stand out among the shops and restaurants nearby.
Volksmarch shows off Midway open space to visitors, locals
As a busy stretch of events in Midway continues, the Volksmarch is this Saturday. Traditional German dress, cow bells, Stocknagel walking sticks, live music and games will highlight the 10-kilometer walk through Midway’s historic homes and rural areas. Volksmarch is German for “people’s march.” It’s a European tradition of...
