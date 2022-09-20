Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Best Barbecue Restaurants in Kansas City (Opinion)Terry MansfieldKansas City, MO
Is Eric Bieniemy on the Move?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The 1912 Construction of the Spectacular Bernard Corrigan HouseCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Could the Chiefs put Colts HC on Hot Seat?Chiefs Focus News And More.Indianapolis, IN
The country's first suburban outdoor shopping district was Kansas City's Country Club Plaza built 100 years agoCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
KMBC.com
Kansas City police ask for help finding teenage girl last seen Monday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City are asking for help finding a 15-year-old girl. Authorities said Jada White was last seen on Monday in the area of 81st Street and Wabash Avenue. She was wearing a black shirt, dark blue sweatpants, and black Nike slide-on flip-flops. Police...
Motorcyclist dies overnight in 1-vehicle collision near ramp from I-70 to I-435
A motorcyclist died after an overnight single-vehicle collision near the ramp from eastbound Interstate 70 to southbound Interstate 435 in Kansas City, Missouri.
KCTV 5
Motorcyclist killed in I-435 crash identified
PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist killed in a Saturday night crash has been identified by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Joshauwa Wiley, 42, of Kansas City, Missouri, was ejected from his 2005 Suzuki motorcycle after colliding with another motorcyclist in a crash on Interstate 435 near Highway 45.
KCTV 5
Jury finds Kansas City man guilty in 2021 triple shooting that left 2 dead
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- A man has been convicted of murder and multiple other felonies stemming from a 2021 triple shooting. Dmarius Bozeman was charged with one count of second-degree murder, three counts of first-degree child endangerment and four counts of armed criminal action. Online court records indicate he was found guilty on all charges.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMBC.com
KCPD asking for help to identify suspects in an aggravated assault that happened in March
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department want the public to take a look at surveillance images to help identify two aggravated assault suspects. Police just released the photos of two individuals wanted in connection with the crime which happened around 8:30 p.m. on March 11 at Royal Liquor on Southwest Boulevard.
1 dead in crash early Sunday morning
One person died from their injuries after a single-vehicle crash that occurred early Sunday morning.
1 dead, 1 injured in crash in Platte County
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, one person is dead and another is seriously injured due to a crash.
KMBC.com
Kansas City mother, police still seeking answers in 22-month-old's death
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two years after a toddler was shot and killed in Kansas City, Missouri, his family and police are still pleading for answers. Twenty-two-month-old Tyron Payton was killed on Sept. 21, 2020, when someone opened fire on a car he was in with his parents. KMBC 9 spoke with his mother about her frustration and her message for the person who took her son's life.
RELATED PEOPLE
1 dead, 1 seriously injured due to fatal crash in Northland
Interstate 435 heading northbound was temporarily shut down Saturday night in the Northland between Kansas Highway 5 and Missouri 45 Highway due to a fatal crash in Platte County, Missouri.
KMBC.com
Holden community holds welcome home parade for little girl injured in horse and buggy crash
A homecoming celebration was held in Holden, Missouri, Saturday, for a little girl injured in a horse and buggy crash. A welcome home parade filled the streets of downtown Holden for a 5-year-old girl who was seriously injured when a car crashed into her family's buggy as they were heading home from church in late August.
One person in critical condition after shooting in Kansas City
An overnight shooting near the Express Stop on Independence Avenue in Kansas City left a victim hospitalized in critical condition.
Man charged in August 19 shooting death outside KCMO house
Jackson County prosecutors charged a man Friday in an August 19 shooting death that began as a fistfight outside a KCMO house.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMBC.com
KC Art Institute on high alert after multiple instances of man trying to lure people to his car near campus
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There have been multiple reports of a man flashing people and trying to lure them to his car near the Kansas City Art Institute campus, according to KCAI security. Campus security sent an email to students and staff asking them to keep their eye out...
KCTV 5
WATCH: Video captures fallen tree in Prairie Village narrowly missing unsuspecting driver
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (KCTV) - A Ring doorbell camera of KCTV5 photographer Dwain Crispell captured the remarkable timing of a tree fall in Prairie Village Thursday morning. In the video, the cracking of the tree branches can be heard moments before it fell just behind the unsuspecting driver. Crispell said...
Victim killed in Kansas City shooting was not intended target, police say
A woman killed following a shooting Tuesday night was not the intended target, according to the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department.
Kansas City Doorbell Cam Shows Car Barely Escape Falling Tree
Missed it by that much. A Midwest doorbell camera captured the harrowing moment that a car barely escaped being crushed by a falling tree. This happened a few days ago in Prairie Village, Kansas which is a suburb of Kansas City. Here's the short backstory of what the camera witnessed this past Wednesday, September 22, 2022:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCTV 5
Independence police sergeant dies, department announces
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence Police Department is mourning the loss of a police sergeant who died on Saturday. Sgt. Terry Dorman was off duty and suffered a medical emergency, the department said on Saturday. Dorman suffered the medical emergency at a relative’s house. “Since April 1991, Sgt....
Driver dies from injuries following I-49 crash in Belton
Officers responded to the crash just before 11:30 a.m. at southbound Interstate 49, just south of 155th Street.
KCTV 5
Overland Park woman with history of shoplifting pleads guilty to misdemeanor thefts
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An Overland Park woman accused of shoplifting multiple times has entered a guilty plea in two charges filed against her. Kelli Jo Bauer, 52, will be sentenced Nov. 15. If Bauer’s name and face look familiar to you, it is because we have reported about...
WIBW
Man shot at South Topeka bar
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Few details are being released regarding an early Friday morning shooting at a South Topeka bar. It happened at the 45th Street Bar, located in the 4600 block of SW Topeka Blvd. Topeka Police Dept. Watch Commander, Lt. Joe Perry, said officers responded shortly before 1...
Comments / 2