Woman waiting on NYC subway platform randomly slashed: NYPD
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A woman was randomly slashed in the face by a man while waiting on a New York City subway platform, police said. The unprovoked attack happened inside the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center subway station in Brooklyn just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday, NYPD officials said. A 30-year-old woman was standing on the […]
NBC New York
Fights Break Out at NYC Shelters as Tensions Among Homeless Rise Amid Migrant Influx
With New York City struggling to house thousands of new migrants NBC New York has learned tensions are at a new high in some city homeless shelters — with fights breaking out, and resentment palpable. One brawl happened inside a Brooklyn shelter for families Thursday night. Residents told the...
These are the best, worst subway stations in NYC: MTA
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Riders, beware: the list of the worst subway stations in New York City is out. The MTA Customer Satisfaction and Travel Survey, released on Monday, found that, by and large, customers at a number of Manhattan and Bronx stations weren’t satisfied. Riders gave low scores to stations based on personal security, […]
3 Officers Arrested in One Week; Is the Hudson Valley Going Bad?
After three separate arrests of law enforcement officers in just one week, many people in the Hudson Valley are wondering what's going on. Police officers, first responders and other law enforcement workers have a tough enough job without having to deal with people thinking they're up to no good. Whenever a member of law enforcement winds up getting in trouble they're referred to as a "bad apple." While it's true that the large majority of our local officers are dedicated to serving the community, having three high-profile arrests happen in one week doesn't look good.
WHERE'S ARIYAH? Girl, 12, last seen leaving SI home
The NYPD is searching for a missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen leaving her Staten Island home this week.
Two cameras will be installed in all NYC subway cars, Hochul says
QUEENS (PIX11) — To combat subway crime in New York City, the MTA will be installing two high-quality surveillance cameras in more than 6,000 train cars, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul. “This will give New Yorkers and subway riders great peace of mind,” Hochul said at a press conference Tuesday morning in Corona. “It’s also […]
Residents of this Staten Island community say thieves are accessing locked cars. Are high-tech devices at work?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — For more than two years, police have been imploring borough residents to lock their car doors amid a surge in car break-ins and grand larceny autos, a majority of which have involved unlocked vehicles. But residents of Mariners Harbor question whether recent incidents could be...
brickunderground.com
Can a NYC landlord require me to pay for repairs under $100?
My new lease says that any repairs under $100 are the responsibility of the tenant. Is this allowed?. It’s not common for a New York City landlord to require you to be responsible for repairs in your apartment, but whether it’s legal depends on your apartment’s rent-stabilization status—and if you caused the damage.
Newark airport will no longer be NYC-area airport due to upcoming city code change
Starting Oct. 3, Newark Liberty International airport will no longer be an NYC airport due to an upcoming change in their city code.
Bikers, people on illegal mopeds spotted disrupting traffic all over NYC
NEW YORK -- Hundreds of bikers and people on illegal mopeds were seen disturbing traffic on the Upper West Side on Sunday afternoon.Video shows them on Amsterdam Avenue at 98th Street, but CBS2 has learned they were spotted across the city, starting in Chelsea.Police said the group also blocked traffic on the Willis Avenue Bridge in the Bronx.People who work nearby described what they saw."They were stopping trucks, horses, pedestrians, walking," Avery Prince said. "There was a regular bike with one wheel. The front wheel was off. He was just wheeling it.""They was not in the bike lane. They take the whole street. They take actually both way of the street. This is two-way street. The whole street was full of bike, so basically the car stopped until all these guys go by and it take them at least 10 minutes to go by," said Marcos Emad, manager at Chelsea Square Restaurant.There were no reports of injuries or arrests.
NYCHA residents celebrate removal of sidewalk shed after 7 years
EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) – Sidewalk sheds are erected to protect pedestrians from falling debris and avoid tragedies across New York City. But for some residents in the East Village, they have become eyesores that make life miserable for tenants. Piece by piece, the sidewalk shed on 3rd Street between Avenue B and Avenue C […]
Woman hospitalized after being shot in shoulder in East Harlem
A 26-year-old woman says she "heard shots and felt pain" before realizing she had been shot in the right shoulder.
Video shows Bronx gang hit against reputed mobster at McDonald’s: prosecutors
Prosecutors said the $200,000 payday for the hit was tucked into a cardboard box filled with bottled water.
Iconic NJ pizzeria closes its doors
I know what you're thinking. One pizzeria closing in New Jersey is no big deal. You can get pizza on almost every street corner of New Jersey, but some places are just different. One of these places has always been Montclair’s Bivio Pizzeria, which has been serving authentic Neapolitan pizza...
Man Drowns After Jumping Into Hudson Valley Pond To Avoid Police
Police from the Hudson Valley had to save a man who drowned while trying to avoid officers. On Tuesday, the City of Newburgh Police Department released information about a man police saved from drowning at Downing Park. On September 8, 2022, the City of Newburgh Police Department was working in...
Owner wants to turn shuttered N.J. Lord & Taylor into big downtown redevelopment
There are big plans in the works to repurpose the former Lord & Taylor building in Westfield and its adjacent parking lots into a 730,000 square foot mixed used development. HBC, which owns the shuttered department store, through its real estate arm, Streetworks Development, presented a plan Tuesday night to the Westfield council in the first step of what is expected to be a two year long process to gain approvals for the project.
Fired NYC teacher rips Mayor Adams for keeping vaccine mandate: 'Why are you holding onto this?'
A former New York City teacher slammed Mayor Eric Adams after she was fired over her vaccination status, calling the move "personal" as the city fires school employees in droves over the COVID-19 mandate. Rachelle Garcia, who taught in Brooklyn for 15 years, joined "Fox & Friends First" Tuesday amid...
Marine’s uniforms are missing: Police found his car, stolen on Staten Island, without them still inside
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 29-year-old man had his United States Marine Corps uniforms swiped from his car that was stolen in Castleton Corners last week. Michael Ariza, who served between 2016 and 2020, said uniforms issued to him throughout his armed forces career — including his dress blues and other uniforms that bear his name — were in the trunk of his car on Sept. 12, when someone entered the vehicle.
Cash, cellphone and shoes are stolen in Jersey City gunpoint robbery: police
Six men robbed a 35-year-old man at gunpoint on Stegman Street in Jersey City, taking his cellphone, debit card, $156 in cash and even his footwear, authorities said. The incident occurred at 12:39 a.m. Saturday, near Van Cleef Street, Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. The investigation is ongoing, she said.
