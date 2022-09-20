Read full article on original website
Birkenstock Boston Clogs Are Fall's Must-Have Shoe: Where to Shop the Trending Style Before They Sell Out
In case you haven't noticed, one unexpected style has risen as the "it-shoe" for fall: the Birkenstock Bostons. The clogs are going viral on TikTok and are absolutely everywhere, including on the feet of our favorite celebs. Everyone from Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber to Kristen Stewart, Hilary Duff Ashley Olsen, and even Kanye West have gotten into the Birkenstock clog craze, so it's no wonder they're always sold out. If you were hoping to get your hands on a pair before they sell out again, you're in luck—we hunted down where to shop for Birkenstock Bostons that are currently in stock.
Olivia Wilde Dances at Harry Styles' Final Madison Square Garden Concert
Olivia Wilde danced the night away at her boyfriend's concert! As Harry Styles played his final concert at New York City's Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, fans captured video of the 38-year-old actress thoroughly enjoying the show. In the video, Wilde, wearing a boa and a white maxi dress, excitedly...
Ulta Beauty Fall Haul 2022: Shop The 10 Best Deals on Skincare, Makeup, and Hair Care Up to 50% Off
If you're looking to do a refresh on your fall beauty and skincare stock, look no further than Ulta Beauty's Fall Haul Event 2022 — one of the brand's biggest beauty sales of the year that's happening online now through October 1. The annual week-long sale features some of the best beauty, skincare, and haircare products at Ulta. Even better is that the beloved brands in the Fall Haul are up to 50% off.
The 40 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Today: Save on Apple, UGG, Keurig and More
Fall has officially arrived and Amazon has endless savings for the new season. Whether you're hunting down a new piece of furniture, kitchen appliances, electronics, or need to restock your skincare routine, we've scoured Amazon to find the best deals worth shopping now. From leggings to AirPods, we're keeping our eyes on Amazon's best markdowns across every category.
Kate Spade Designer Sale: Save Up to 40% On Handbags, Wallets, Jewelry and More
One thing we love more even than a brand new designer bag is a good sale, and you can score both with Kate Spade's extra-discounted selection of purses available right now. The New York-based fashion house is revered for its collection of polished purses, clothing, shoes, jewelry, and even phone cases. Right now, the Kate Spade sale just added new styles with even steeper mark downs up to 40% off — including fall essentials like gorgeous leather handbags and backpacks.
Coach Outlet Just Dropped A Sale with Extra Discounts on Fall Bags, Boots and More to Shop This Weekend
Coach Outlet's Friends & Family Sale is happening now and everyone is invited. Known for designer deals up to 70% off, Coach Outer is offering shoppers an extra 15% off pretty much everything with code FRIENDS15 through Tuesday, September 27. If shopping for new bags, shoes, and accessories for fall is on your mind this weekend, this savings event arrived just in time to pick up some fresh wardrobe essentials for the new season.
Watch Kim Kardashian Walk in Dolce & Gabbana Show at Milan Fashion Week
Kim Kardashian doesn't just tease. She also aims to please. Earlier this week, the 41-year-old reality TV star offered an "appetizer" before the big Dolce & Gabbana show featuring her "Ciao Kim" collection. On Saturday, she delivered the main course, which culminated with her walking in Dolce & Gabbana's show at Milan Fashion Week. She looked absolutely stunning in a sparkling black gown while donning a large diamond encrusted cross necklace and cross earrings. The blonde bombshell pinned her hair up to complete the look.
The Best Homecoming Dresses of 2022
Weekends of football games and tailgating are here and we're starting to feel the chill of fall. Right about now, the chill means excitement for high schoolers getting ready for the homecoming dance. It's exciting to get back out on the dance floor with friends and put your style on full display.
Prepare for Fall with 20% Off Tula Skincare's Eye Balms, Moisturizers, Vitamin C Serum and More
As the temperatures start to drop, we can't help but get excited for the fall season! Prepping everything from our home decor to our wardrobes, we can't forget our skincare routines. With the changing weather comes common autumn skin issues, making skin more prone to being dry and sensitive. To help tackle the cooler months ahead, Tula Skincare is hosting a sitewide sale with 20% off best-selling moisturizers, cleansers, brightening eye balms and more.
Save Up to $600 on a Casper Mattress and Improve Your Sleep with This September Sale
Casper is hosting its September Sale this week with deep discounts on mattresses and up to 50% off select pillows and sheets. Much like the best pillows or the coziest bedding, the right mattress can make or break whether you get a good night's rest. Sleep preferences vary for everyone, but Casper's quality mattresses always stand out among the crowd. Using code SEPT22, you can save up to $600 on Casper mattresses just in time for a better night's rest this fall.
Amazon Mattress Sale: The 15 Best Deals You Can Shop on Nectar, Casper and More
Amazon's mattress sale released tons of deals available to shop right now. The price of a new mattress might keep you from updating your bedroom, but Amazon is offering plenty of deals on top brands like Casper, Nectar, and Serta. Whether you're looking for a mattress in a box, a cooling mattress, or a classic spring bed, we'll update this list with the best mattresses on sale.
Lululemon's Fan-Favorite Print Returns in A Limited-Edition Throwback Collection
Y2K and '90s fashion nostalgia is everywhere right now, but one brand is paying homage to a more recent era: the 2010s. Lululemon brought its most popular print back from the archive with a nostalgic capsule collection. When activewear brand Lululemon launched their unicorn print in 2011, the colorful style sold out in seconds and was never seen again—until now.
Samsung's Frame TV Is On Major Sale Right Now: Save Up to $1,000 on the Stylish 4K Smart TV
Let's be honest: There are televisions that are, well, televisions, and there are televisions that might as well be works of art. The Samsung Frame TV falls into the latter category and it is the perfect solution for those looking to elevate their home's style with a QLED 4K TV screen that doubles as wall art.
Athleta Sale: Get up to 50% off Leggings, Tops and Other Athletic Fall Styles
Having new fitness gear can make you feel good, and the Athleta Sale can help you save up to 50% on sale items. The start of a new season is a great time to shop for the best athletic wear for the gym, hiking, running errands, and more. Fitting in a good workout during your busy day can seem impossible, but finding the right clothes for the gym shouldn't be. You can upgrade your workout drawer with new pieces you'll love to wear from the Athleta sale.
Solo Stove Sale: Save Up to 50% on Portable, Smokeless Fire Pits for Your Backyard and Tabletop This Fall
Chilly yet cozy fall nights are right around the corner, and one of our favorite autumn activities is gathering around a fire with friends and family. Getting out to the woods for a campfire is not always convenient, but Solo Stove makes portable fire pits that allow you to bring bonfires to your backyard, patio, and even your tabletop. Solo Stove is currently offering incredible deals on smokeless stainless steel fire pits, fire pit bundles, and accessories to make memories this fall. Right now, the Solo Stove sale has can't-miss fire pit deals up to 50% off.
The Best Samsung Washer and Dryer Deals Available Now: Save Up to $1,400 on Laundry Sets
When it comes to essential home appliances, a high-quality washing machine and dryer that can handle any clothes you throw at it is a must-have. With bigger ticket hardware though, you’ll want to be on the lookout for that unbeatable deal, which makes your home's new addition that much sweeter. Right now, Samsung is offering massive washer and dryer deals on nearly all of the brand's Smart Dial washers and dryers to upgrade your laundry room.
Instant Pot Deals: Save Up to 35% On Convenient Pressure Cookers, Air Fryers, and Dutch Ovens
Fall has officially begun, which means Thanksgiving and more family get-togethers will be here before your know it. To start getting prepared for the cozy season of cooking and hosting, Amazon is offering huge discounts on fan-favorite Instant Pots. The original Instant Pot pressure cooker is one of the most versatile kitchen appliances, offering the ability to steam, sautee, air fry, bake, roast, dehydrate, and slow cook, to name a few of its numerous features. Some models offer up to 11 different cooking functions.
