SFGate

GOP strategy elevates clashes over crime, race in midterm battlegrounds

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. One Republican commercial casts Mandela Barnes as a "different" Democrat, and points out his push to end cash bail. Another shows his face on a wall with his last name sprayed in graffiti-style script and highlights a comment he made about reallocating police funds. A third labels him "dangerously liberal on crime."
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

Trump news – live: New book reveals ex-president’s nicknames for DeSantis as GOP talks Biden impeachment

New excerpts from Maggie Haberman’s interviews with Donald Trump reveal the former president’s thoughts on spurious voter fraud lawsuits, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Senator Mitch McConnell and what he was doing as a mob of his supporters breached the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021.The House select committee investigating the attack will reconvene for its first public hearing since July on 28 September.Committee co-chair Liz Cheney, who recently lost a Republican primary to a Trump-backed opponent, said she will drop out of the party if he is the GOP’s presidential nominee in 2024.US Rep Adam Schiff has also rebuked...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Conservatives call Biden ‘plain creepy’ for comment about his friendship with 12-year-old girl when he was 30

Conservatives on social media were disturbed and confused following President Biden's cryptic remark about a friendship he had with a 12-year-old girl when he was 30. During a speech to the National Education Association, the nation’s largest teachers’ union, and other Democrats on Friday, Biden momentarily interrupted his remarks on climate change to address a woman in the crowd he apparently knew long ago.
POTUS
SFGate

The Truth About Rainbow Fentanyl

The United States is nearing midterm season and the spookiest thing some Republicans can think of — besides a woman’s right to choose — is drugs being put in kids’ Halloween baskets. In an on-air interview with Fox News, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said “every mom in the country” is worried that their children will get ahold of rainbow-colored fentanyl.
PHARMACEUTICALS

