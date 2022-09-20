Read full article on original website
Related
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Trump because if they do, 'he turns around and punches them in the face' for it.
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Donald Trump because he "punches them in the face" for it. Cruz said many Republicans asked themselves how to "deal with Trump" and his incendiary political style. Cruz also praised policy achievements under Trump, who was once a staunch opponent that insulted his wife.
SFGate
GOP strategy elevates clashes over crime, race in midterm battlegrounds
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. One Republican commercial casts Mandela Barnes as a "different" Democrat, and points out his push to end cash bail. Another shows his face on a wall with his last name sprayed in graffiti-style script and highlights a comment he made about reallocating police funds. A third labels him "dangerously liberal on crime."
Trump news – live: New book reveals ex-president’s nicknames for DeSantis as GOP talks Biden impeachment
New excerpts from Maggie Haberman’s interviews with Donald Trump reveal the former president’s thoughts on spurious voter fraud lawsuits, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Senator Mitch McConnell and what he was doing as a mob of his supporters breached the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021.The House select committee investigating the attack will reconvene for its first public hearing since July on 28 September.Committee co-chair Liz Cheney, who recently lost a Republican primary to a Trump-backed opponent, said she will drop out of the party if he is the GOP’s presidential nominee in 2024.US Rep Adam Schiff has also rebuked...
The seven Democrats most likely to run for president — if Biden bows out
President Biden’s statement this week that it “remains to be seen” if he’ll run for reelection has prompted more Democratic chatter about whether they’ll have a different candidate for the White House in 2024. If Biden doesn’t run again, a number of Democrats are expected...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ted Cruz was booed by a Texas audience when he said his plan to end school shootings is putting more police officers in schools
"You guys can instead sing kumbaya with them and hope they'll just stop, but what you're proposing doesn't work," Cruz said to a heated audience.
Donald Trump Says He Can't Be Sued for Fraud Because He Paid the Money Back
Former President Donald Trump wrote Thursday on social media that he cannot be sued for fraud because he repaid loans borrowed from lenders "in full on or before the due date" or is still repaying them. Trump was responding to a civil lawsuit announced on Wednesday by New York Attorney...
Liz Cheney says if Trump wins the 2024 GOP presidential nomination she 'won't be a Republican'
Liz Cheney said she'll do "everything I can" to ensure Trump is not a 2024 presidential nominee. Speaking at Texas Tribune Fest, she said if Trump is the GOP candidate, she "won't be a Republican." The recently primaried vice chair of the Jan 6 committee has historically voted conservatively. Speaking...
Trump judge backtracks after court rebuke — legal experts say it may sink his chance to appeal
District Judge Aileen Cannon on Thursday struck portions of her special master ruling barring the Justice Department from investigating former President Donald Trump just hours after the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ripped apart her decision to halt the criminal probe. The three-judge panel — which included two Trump...
RELATED PEOPLE
Conservatives call Biden ‘plain creepy’ for comment about his friendship with 12-year-old girl when he was 30
Conservatives on social media were disturbed and confused following President Biden's cryptic remark about a friendship he had with a 12-year-old girl when he was 30. During a speech to the National Education Association, the nation’s largest teachers’ union, and other Democrats on Friday, Biden momentarily interrupted his remarks on climate change to address a woman in the crowd he apparently knew long ago.
Michael Cohen says New York investigation will 'ultimately terminate' the Trump Organization: 'This is going to put an end to the entire company'
Michael Cohen said the New York probe into the Trump Organization would "end to the entire company." Cohen said investigators have what they need to "ultimately terminate" the company. Cohen predicted that one or two of Trump's children may have to "fall on the sword for him." Former President Donald...
SFGate
The Truth About Rainbow Fentanyl
The United States is nearing midterm season and the spookiest thing some Republicans can think of — besides a woman’s right to choose — is drugs being put in kids’ Halloween baskets. In an on-air interview with Fox News, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said “every mom in the country” is worried that their children will get ahold of rainbow-colored fentanyl.
SFGate
Cowardly Senator Shamed into Admitting Trump Can’t Declassify Documents by Thoughts Alone
Days ago, Donald Trump said on in a Sean Hannity interview that a president has special telepathic declassification abilities, and Republicans have been scrambling to justify the remarks ever since. That includes Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), who on Sunday had to be cornered into admitting a president can’t declassify documents with his mind.
Comments / 0