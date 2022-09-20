ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuck Bummin, Again

If hype videos, rental cars and cigars won football games, the Michigan State Spartans wouldn't be 2-2. First, it was an embarrassing loss at the hands of Washington in Seattle, and earlier today, it was an absolute shellacking in East Lansing, courtesy of PJ Fleck and the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
EAST LANSING, MI

