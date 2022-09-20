ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester Township, NJ

TOMS RIVER: THREE CAR ACCIDENT LEADS TO ONE ARREST

Emergency personnel was at the scene of an earlier three car accident at the intersection of Washington and Clifton. One person was taken by ambulance to the hospital from the scene and a second was put in handcuffs and placed in the back of a patrol car. No additional information is available at this time.
CLIFTON, NJ
TOMS RIVER: BICYCLIST STRUCK AND INJURED

Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident on the 1300 block of Route 9, near First Financial Bank, for a bicyclist who was struck by a car and injured. The bicyclist is alert and conscious complaining of head and back pain. No additional information is available at this time.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
TOMS RIVER: OVERTURNED VEHICLE WITH ENTRAPMENT

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident on the northbound side of the Garden State Parkway at exit 81. There is an entrapment but the victim is conscious and complaining of knee pain. Avoid this area while this accident scene is cleared.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
HOLMDEL: DRIVER OF STOLEN VEHICLE LEAD POLICE ON PURSUIT BEFORE QUICKLY ESCAPING

On 9/23/22 around 10:30AM Holmdel PD was alerted that a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Woodcliff Lake, NJ was on Hastings Road. This vehicle is a blue, 2021 BMW 850i convertible with NY plates CPE1986. Officers quickly arrived in the area, but the BMW was gone. A short time later the vehicle was reported to be on White Oak Ridge Rd in Middletown. A Holmdel PD officer was responding to the new location and observed the BMW recklessly driving through traffic on Red Hill Rd, then enter the Garden State Parkway northbound at excessive speeds. The Holmdel officer was unable to catch up to the BMW and it was eventually pursued by the NJSP.
HOLMDEL, NJ
Serious Crash Reported On Jersey Shore

A serious crash with injuries occurred during on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 3:50 p.m. on Route 34 southbound near Lakewood Road in Wall Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. The right shoulder of the roadway was closed, the DOT said.
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
Toddler hit by train at N.J. amusement park released from hospital

A 2-year-old taken to a hospital in critical condition after being hit by a train at a Warren County amusement park has been released from a hospital, authorities said Friday. The child was struck about 1 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Land of Make Believe in Hope Township. The toddler was hospitalized for about a month before being released recently, according to State Police.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
Authorities identify woman found dead in water off Great Kills Park

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A woman whose body was found in the waters off of Great Kills Park has been identified by law enforcement officials. New Jersey State Police have identified the woman as 65-year-old Susan Mikson, of Union Beach, N.J. At around 7 a.m. Thursday, a body was located along the shoreline in Crooks Point., according to a New Jersey State Police spokesperson. Mikson was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
UNION BEACH, NJ
Driver indicted in midnight crash that killed N.J. high school student

A grand jury has Indicted a Millville man in connection with a fatal crash that killed a 17-year-old passenger two years ago. David Garcia-Aguilar, now 20 years old, was at the wheel of a car on South Wade Boulevard in Millville shortly before midnight on Aug. 31, 2020, when the vehicle left the roadway, struck a curb and went airborne before hitting a utility pole and landing on its roof, according to police.
MILLVILLE, NJ
Motorcyclist, 64, killed in crash with car, cops say

A 64-year-old motorcyclist was killed Wednesday evening after a vehicle traveling in front of him stopped short in Plumsted, officials said. The crash took place on the eastbound side of Lakewood Road (Route 528) at about 7:20 p.m, Plumsted police said. Emergency workers took the motorcyclist, a resident of the...
PLUMSTED TOWNSHIP, NJ
TOMS RIVER: TRUCK TAKES OUT FIVE POLES, PEOPLE TRAPPED BY LIVE WIRES

Emergency personnel are reporting to the scene of an accident where a tractor trailer took down five poles and pulled live wires down on Chestnut Street off Hooper. Emergency crews are facing challenges getting to victims trapped in their vehicles due to live wires and arcing lines covering the roadway and vehicles. On scene is a sedan with three trapped individuals, one being a juvenile, the driver of the tractor trailer, the driver of a dump truck and the operator of a backhoe. Power lines have been completely torn from multiple homes. This is going to be an extended road closure and clean up. Avoid the area.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
