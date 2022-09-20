WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A year of criticism didn’t shake DJ Uiagalelei’s belief that he could lead an offense capable of putting up big numbers for Clemson. He and his teammates proved that in a shootout road win against a ranked opponent. It’s a good thing, too, considering the No. 5 Tigers’ margin for error in an Atlantic Coast Conference it dominated for six years looks slimmer than usual. “I feel like every time I step on the field, I definitely have that confidence,” Uiagalelei said after Saturday’s 51-45 double-overtime win at Wake Forest. “And I feel like as an offense, I feel like very time we step on the field, I think we can just get better and better and better.” The Tigers (4-0, 1-0 ACC) stayed in the same spot in Sunday’s new AP Top 25 poll after the wild win. Clemson compiled 559 total yards and converted 16 of 23 third downs (69.6%), with those 16 conversions breaking a program record that had stood since 1983. Uiagalelei threw for 371 yards and a career-high five passing scores to go with 52 yards rushing.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 14 MINUTES AGO