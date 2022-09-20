High school fall sports polls and football computer ratings

FOOTBALL

OHSAA COMPUTER RATINGS

Division I

Region 1 - 1. Lakewood St. Edward (4-1) 13.3163, 2. Cleveland Heights (5-0) 10.05, 3. Medina (4-1) 9.2, 4. Massillon Jackson (3-2) 7.9, 5. Cle. St. Ignatius (3-1) 7.7727, 6. Wadsworth (3-2) 7.0, 7. Mentor (2-2) 6.1587, 8. Berea-Midpark (2-3) 4.75, 9. Strongsville (2-3) 4.2, 10. Cle. John Marshall (3-2) 3.6, 11. Elyria (2-3) 3.55, 12. Canton McKinley (1-4) 3.0687, 13. Brunswick (2-3) 2.5, 14. Lorain (1-4) 2.1, 15. Stow-Munroe Falls (1-4) 1.8, 16. Canton GlenOak (1-4) 1.75, 17. Euclid (0-5) 0

Region 2 - 1. Centerville (5-0) 15.9, 2. Dublin Jerome (5-0) 14.95, 3. Springfield (4-0) 11.4059, 4. Delaware Hayes (4-1) 9.7, 5. Clayton Northmont (4-1) 8.95, 6. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (3-2) 8.85, 7. Delaware Olentangy Berlin (3-2) 7.6, 8. Perrysburg (4-1) 7.4, 9. Powell Olentangy Liberty (2-3) 7.0, 10. Huber Hts. Wayne (3-2) 6.3747, 11. Kettering Fairmont (3-2) 6.1788, 12. Marysville (3-2) 5.85, 13. Dublin Coffman (3-2) 5.65, 14. Lewis Center Olentangy (3-2) 5.45, 15. Tol. Whitmer (3-2) 4.85, 16. Beavercreek (2-3) 3.1101, 17. Miamisburg (2-3) 2.95, 18. Findlay (1-4) 2.15

Region 3 - 1. Grove City (4-1) 11.25, 2. Gahanna Lincoln (4-1) 10.35, 3. Thomas Worthington (4-1) 9.6475, 4. New Albany (4-1) 9.1919, 5. Hilliard Bradley (3-2) 8.35, 6. Pickerington North (4-1) 8.2818, 7. Upper Arlington (4-1) 7.6, 8. Hilliard Darby (3-2) 7.55, 9. Westerville North (3-2) 7.0, 10. Pickerington Central (2-3) 6.45, 11. Hilliard Davidson (2-3) 5.5303, 12. Groveport-Madison (2-3) 4.9, 13. Grove City Central Crossing (2-3) 4.6232, 14. Galloway Westland (2-3) 3.6121, 15. Westerville Central (1-4) 3.1, 16. Newark (2-3) 3, 17. Lancaster (0-5) 0, 17. Reynoldsburg (0-5) 0

Region 4 - 1. Cin. Archbishop Moeller (5-0) 16.2, 2. Cin. Elder (4-1) 13.3828, 3. West Chester Lakota West (5-0) 12.9, 4. Fairfield (5-0) 10.95, 5. Cin. Princeton (4-1) 10.25, 6. Milford (4-1) 10.15, 7. Springboro (4-1) 9.6, 8. Mason (4-1) 9.0, 9. Cin. St. Xavier (2-3) 5.8828, 10. Hamilton (2-3) 5.05, 11. Cin. Western Hills (3-2) 4.9, 12. Cincinnati West Clermont (3-2) 4.85, 13. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (2-3) 4.5, 14. Cin. Oak Hills (2-3) 2.5, 15. Lebanon (1-4) 2.35, 16. Middletown (1-4) 1.85, 17. Cin. Colerain (1-4) 1.3, 18. Cin. Sycamore (0-5) 0, 18. Cin. Walnut Hills (0-5) 0

Division II

Region 5 - 1. Akron Archbishop Hoban (5-0) 13.3211, 2. Painesville Riverside (4-1) 11.4727, 3. Macedonia Nordonia (5-0) 11.35, 4. Hudson (5-0) 10.95, 5. Austintown-Fitch (5-0) 10.7898, 6. Garfield Hts. (4-1) 7.55, 7. Akron St. Vincent-St Mary (3-1) 7.4583, 8. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (4-1) 6.9196, 9. Mayfield (3-2) 6.8, 10. Maple Hts. (3-2) 6.6838, 11. Solon (3-2) 6.198, 12. Cle. John Hay (4-1) 5.55, 13. Ashtabula Lakeside (3-2) 5.25, 14. Willoughby South (3-2) 4.6, 15. Barberton (2-3) 4.1677, 16. Boardman (3-2) 4.0, 17. Cle. Rhodes (2-3) 2.8612, 18. Lyndhurst Brush (2-3) 2.85, 19. Akron Ellet (2-3) 2, 20. Shaker Hts. (1-4) 1.75

Region 6 - 1. Medina Highland (5-0) 13.3, 2. Fremont Ross (5-0) 12.25, 3. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (5-0) 11.45, 4. Avon (4-1) 11.3626, 5. North Ridgeville (4-1) 10.25, 6. Olmsted Falls (4-1) 9.6, 7. Avon Lake (4-1) 9.1857, 8. Oregon Clay (4-1) 8.1, 9. Tol. Central Cath. (4-1) 8.0, 10. Parma Normandy (4-1) 6.6, 11. North Olmsted (3-2) 6.1, 12. Sylvania Southview (4-1) 5.9, 13. Parma Hts. Valley Forge (3-2) 5.75, 14. Ashland (3-2) 5.05, 15. North Royalton (2-3) 4.55, 15. Westlake (3-2) 4.55, 17. Lakewood (2-3) 4.35, 18. Sylvania Northview (3-2) 3.5, 19. Grafton Midview (2-3) 2.9, 20. Tol. St. John's (1-4) 2.85

Region 7 - 1. Uniontown Lake (5-0) 11.75, 2. Sunbury Big Walnut (4-1) 10.4596, 3. Westerville South (4-1) 10.35, 4. Massillon Washington (4-1) 10.2, 5. Dover (4-1) 8.6939, 6. Green (3-2) 8.05, 7. Pataskala Watkins Memorial (4-1) 7.9, 8. North Canton Hoover (4-1) 6.75, 9. Worthington Kilbourne (2-3) 6.25, 10. Canal Winchester (3-2) 5.6, 11. Ashville Teays Valley (3-2) 5.45, 12. Cols. St. Charles (3-2) 5.4232, 13. Wooster (3-2) 5.2, 14. Massillon Perry (3-2) 4.95, 15. Cols. Northland (2-2) 4.9205, 16. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (2-3) 4.85, 17. Cols. Independence (3-1) 4.75, 18. Pataskala Licking Hts. (3-2) 4.3347, 19. Cols. Briggs (2-2) 3.5114, 20. Dublin Scioto (1-4) 2.4

Region 8 - 1. Xenia (5-0) 11.65, 2. Cin. Winton Woods (5-0) 9.6, 3. Kings Mills Kings (5-0) 9.4, 4. Trenton Edgewood (4-1) 9.05, 5. Piqua (4-1) 7.8818, 6. Troy (3-2) 5.0667, 7. Cin. Anderson (3-2) 5.05, 8. Morrow Little Miami (2-3) 3.9, 9. Cin. Northwest (2-3) 3.75, 10. Sidney (2-3) 3.35, 11. Lima Senior (3-2) 3.3, 12. Hamilton Ross (2-3) 3.2, 13. Cin. Withrow (2-3) 2.9, 14. Riverside Stebbins (2-2) 2.75, 15. Harrison (1-4) 2.7, 16. Cin. LaSalle (1-3) 2.3472, 17. Loveland (1-4) 1.9, 18. Fairborn (1-4) 1.1, 19. Cin. Aiken (1-3) 0.875, 19. Day. Belmont (1-3) 0.875

Division III

Region 9 - 1. Youngstown Chaney (5-0) 11, 2. Chardon (4-1) 10.901, 3. Canfield (4-1) 10.2278, 4. Cuy. Falls Cuy. Valley Christian Acad. (4-1) 9.45, 5. Tallmadge (4-1) 9.4, 6. Gates Mills Gilmour Acad. (4-0) 9.2222, 7. Hunting Valley University School (4-1) 8.0889, 8. Youngstown Ursuline (4-1) 7.4869, 9. Chagrin Falls Kenston (4-1) 7.35, 10. Cle. Villa Angela-St. Joseph (4-1) 6.698, 11. Alliance (4-1) 6.55, 11. Aurora (4-1) 6.55, 13. New Philadelphia (2-3) 6.0, 14. Geneva (3-2) 5.4, 15. Gates Mills Hawken (4-1) 4.9172, 16. Akron East (2-3) 4.75, 17. Painesville Harvey (3-2) 4.45, 18. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (1-4) 2.9677, 19. Kent Roosevelt (2-3) 2.9, 20. Madison (1-4) 2.55

Region 10 - 1. Medina Buckeye (4-1) 8.75, 2. Tiffin Columbian (4-1) 8.35, 3. Clyde (4-1) 7.9333, 4. Lodi Cloverleaf (4-1) 6.95, 5. Bay Village Bay (3-2) 6.9, 6. Mansfield Senior (3-2) 6.85, 7. Rocky River Lutheran West (4-1) 6.45, 8. Tol. Scott (3-2) 6.4333, 9. Norton (3-2) 5.45, 10. Ontario (3-2) 5.2, 11. Defiance (3-2) 4.7, 12. Lexington (2-3) 4.55, 13. Oberlin Firelands (4-1) 4.3, 14. Cle. Lincoln West (3-1) 3.75, 15. Parma Hts. Holy Name (2-2) 3.4861, 16. Sandusky (2-3) 3.0051, 17. Richfield Revere (2-3) 3.0, 18. Bowling Green (2-3) 2.5, 19. Parma Padua Franciscan (1-4) 2.3626, 20. Rocky River (1-4) 2.3

Region 11 - 1. Dresden Tri-Valley (4-1) 10.55, 2. Granville (5-0) 9.15, 3. Cols. South (4-0) 9.1207, 4. Chillicothe (4-1) 9.1, 5. Thornville Sheridan (4-1) 8.65, 6. Washington C.H. Washington (4-1) 8.6465, 7. Cols. Bishop Watterson (4-1) 8.1224, 8. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (4-1) 7.75, 9. Jackson (3-2) 7.5, 10. Bellefontaine (4-1) 7.1, 11. Plain City Jonathan Alder (4-1) 6.9, 12. London (3-2) 6.5859, 13. Zanesville (3-2) 5.4, 14. Circleville (3-2) 4.55, 15. Whitehall-Yearling (3-2) 4.1, 16. Washington C.H. Miami Trace (2-3) 3.85, 17. Cols. Hamilton Township (2-2) 3.75, 18. Cols. Beechcroft (2-2) 3.4318, 19. Cols. Linden McKinley (2-2) 3, 20. Marietta (2-3) 2.7556

Region 12 - 1. Hamilton Badin (5-0) 11.75, 2. Tipp City Tippecanoe (5-0) 11.3566, 3. Mount Orab Western Brown (4-1) 10.55, 4. New Richmond (5-0) 9.4, 5. Bellbrook (4-1) 9.35, 6. Wapakoneta (4-1) 8.65, 7. Cin. Hughes (3-1) 7.1818, 8. Day. Chaminade Julienne (3-2) 6.3351, 9. Celina (3-2) 6.1, 10. New Carlisle Tecumseh (3-2) 5.9, 11. Cin. Woodward (4-1) 5.4816, 12. Hillsboro (3-2) 5.45, 13. Elida (4-1) 5.2, 14. Monroe (3-2) 5.0, 15. Cin. Mount Healthy (3-2) 4.85, 16. Day. Carroll (3-2) 3.85, 17. Wilmington (2-3) 3.3111, 18. Vandalia Butler (2-3) 2.85, 19. Trotwood-Madison (1-4) 2.7172, 20. Goshen (1-4) 2.4

Division IV

Region 13 - 1. Girard (5-0) 10.9091, 2. Beloit West Branch (4-1) 8.8, 3. Jefferson Area (4-1) 8.45, 4. Peninsula Woodridge (3-2) 8.0, 5. Salem (4-1) 6.9808, 6. Ashtabula Edgewood (4-1) 6.45, 7. Lisbon Beaver (3-2) 6.0866, 8. Canal Fulton Northwest (3-2) 5.45, 9. Akron Coventry (4-1) 5.4, 10. Streetsboro (3-2) 5.15, 11. Canton South (3-2) 4.7, 12. Poland Seminary (2-3) 4.55, 13. Hubbard (4-1) 4.2535, 14. Ravenna (2-3) 3.35, 15. Mogadore Field (2-3) 3.3152, 16. Cle. Hts. Lutheran East (3-2) 3.0, 17. Mentor Lake Cath. (2-3) 2.8612, 18. Niles McKinley (2-3) 2.45, 19. Akron Buchtel (1-4) 1.1, 20. East Liverpool (1-4) 1.0

Region 14 - 1. Cle. Glenville (5-0) 13.368, 2. Millersburg West Holmes (5-0) 10.4, 3. Van Wert (4-1) 9.85, 4. Sandusky Perkins (4-1) 9.6576, 5. Bellevue (4-1) 9.3, 6. Bellville Clear Fork (4-1) 8.85, 7. Elyria Cath. (4-1) 8.8414, 8. St. Marys Memorial (3-2) 6.65, 9. Shelby (4-1) 5.9, 10. Caledonia River Valley (3-2) 5.45, 11. Wauseon (3-2) 3.85, 12. Delaware Buckeye Valley (2-3) 3.1204, 13. Upper Sandusky (2-3) 3.1, 14. Galion (2-3) 3.0, 15. Napoleon (1-4) 2.95, 16. Rossford (2-3) 2.45, 17. East Cle. Shaw (2-3) 2.1, 18. Bryan (2-3) 1.9, 19. Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan (1-4) 1.6, 20. Kenton (1-4) 1.0

Region 15 - 1. Steubenville (5-0) 10.1423, 2. Cols. East (4-0) 8.9382, 3. Circleville Logan Elm (4-1) 8.4929, 4. New Lexington (4-1) 8.25, 5. Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (5-0) 8.1838, 6. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (3-2) 6.9414, 7. St. Clairsville (3-2) 6.866, 8. McConnelsville Morgan (4-1) 6.7, 9. Carrollton (4-1) 5.3, 10. Cols. Marion-Franklin (2-2) 4.7386, 11. Warsaw River View (3-2) 4.2, 12. Cols. Bishop Hartley (2-3) 4.15, 13. Newark Licking Valley (3-2) 3.9, 14. Cambridge (3-2) 3.8, 15. McArthur Vinton County (3-2) 3.65, 16. Duncan Falls Philo (2-3) 3.55, 17. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (1-3) 3.3636, 18. Zanesville Maysville (3-2) 3.1, 19. Cols. Bishop Ready (2-2) 3.0682, 20. Uhrichsville Claymont (2-3) 3.0

Region 16 - 1. Cin. Wyoming (5-0) 10.3495, 2. Chillicothe Unioto (5-0) 8.85, 3. Middletown Bishop Fenwick (4-1) 7.1, 4. Springfield Shawnee (4-1) 6.8, 5. Greenfield McClain (4-1) 6.7, 6. Urbana (3-2) 6.3838, 7. Reading (4-1) 5.8727, 8. Cin. Taft (4-1) 5.85, 9. Day. Northridge (4-1) 5, 10. Kettering Archbishop Alter (3-2) 4.9, 11. St. Paris Graham Local (2-3) 4.85, 12. Eaton (3-2) 4.6, 13. Cleves Taylor (3-2) 4.3, 14. Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (3-2) 4.25, 15. Waverly (2-3) 3.2, 16. Bethel-Tate (2-3) 3.0, 17. Springfield Kenton Ridge (2-3) 2.8, 18. Cin. Hills Christian Acad. (2-3) 2.6111, 19. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (1-4) 1.85, 20. Batavia (1-4) 1.7

Division V

Region 17 - 1. Perry (4-1) 10.1, 2. Sugarcreek Garaway (5-0) 9.65, 3. Canfield South Range (5-0) 9.45, 4. Navarre Fairless (5-0) 9.3, 5. Creston Norwayne (3-2) 7.8, 6. Richmond Edison (5-0) 6.8293, 7. West Lafayette Ridgewood (4-1) 6.75, 8. Conneaut (4-1) 6.0778, 9. Cadiz Harrison Central (4-1) 5.6388, 10. Wooster Triway (3-2) 5.6, 11. Garrettsville Garfield (4-1) 5.4, 12. Smithville (4-1) 4.95, 13. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (2-3) 4.6768, 14. Warren Champion (3-2) 4.25, 15. Burton Berkshire (3-2) 3.8, 16. Cortland Lakeview (3-2) 3.6596, 17. Chagrin Falls (3-2) 3.25, 18. Apple Creek Waynedale (2-3) 2.65, 19. Mantua Crestwood (2-3) 2.4051, 20. Orrville (2-3) 1.9, 20. Magnolia Sandy Valley (2-3) 1.9

Region 18 - 1. Liberty Center (5-0) 10.9, 2. Coldwater (5-0) 9.0, 3. Bloomdale Elmwood (5-0) 8.95, 4. Pemberville Eastwood (5-0) 7.65, 5. Richwood North Union (4-1) 7.25, 6. Delta (4-1) 6.9, 7. Huron (4-1) 6.35, 8. Willard (4-1) 6.3, 9. Archbold (4-1) 6.2, 10. Marengo Highland (3-2) 6.05, 11. Milan Edison (3-2) 5.6, 12. Oak Harbor (4-1) 5.2596, 13. Genoa Area (2-3) 5.0, 14. Defiance Tinora (3-2) 4.75, 15. Fredericktown (3-2) 4.7, 16. Findlay Liberty-Benton (3-2) 4.5232, 17. Port Clinton (3-2) 4.25, 18. Tontogany Otsego (3-2) 3.25, 19. Bluffton (3-2) 3.05, 20. Northwood (2-3) 2.45

Region 19 - 1. Ironton (5-0) 12.6, 2. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (5-0) 9.902, 3. Belmont Union Local (4-0) 9.6528, 4. Barnesville (5-0) 7.0, 5. Centerburg (4-1) 6.95, 6. Portsmouth West (4-1) 6.3, 7. Proctorville Fairland (4-1) 6.1, 8. Wheelersburg (3-2) 5.85, 9. Minford (4-1) 5.5, 10. Zanesville West Muskingum (3-2) 4.2111, 11. McDermott Northwest (3-2) 4.1, 12. Heath (2-3) 4.0707, 13. Utica (2-3) 4.0, 14. South Point (2-3) 3.95, 15. Albany Alexander (4-1) 3.6, 16. Portsmouth (2-3) 3.3857, 17. Piketon (2-3) 2.9, 18. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (1-3) 2.5421, 19. Chesapeake (2-3) 2.4606, 20. Pomeroy Meigs (2-3) 2.0535

Region 20 - 1. Chillicothe Zane Trace (5-0) 10.2, 2. West Milton Milton-Union (5-0) 9.65, 3. Springfield Northeastern (5-0) 8.8, 4. Brookville (5-0) 8.7, 5. Cin. Madeira (5-0) 8.25, 6. Jamestown Greeneview (4-1) 7.95, 6. Germantown Valley View (4-1) 7.95, 8. Camden Preble Shawnee (3-1) 5.5694, 9. Waynesville (3-2) 5.25, 10. Cin. Summit Country Day (3-2) 5.198, 11. Blanchester (3-2) 4.35, 12. Cin. Purcell Marian (3-2) 4.2857, 13. Cin. North College Hill (2-1) 4.0, 14. Batavia Clermont Northeastern (2-3) 3.4687, 15. Carlisle (2-3) 2.45, 16. Cin. Gamble Montessori (2-3) 2.3143, 17. Cin. Mariemont (2-3) 2.25, 18. Williamsport Westfall (2-3) 2.0, 19. Cin. Clark Montessori (2-2) 1.75, 20. Norwood (1-4) 1.6

Division VI

Region 21 - 1. Kirtland (5-0) 10.95, 2. Mogadore (4-0) 7.875, 3. Cuyahoga Hts. (5-0) 7.45, 4. Dalton (4-1) 7.35, 5. Youngstown Valley Christian (5-0) 7.15, 6. Rootstown (4-1) 7.0, 7. Canton Central Cath. (2-3) 5.35, 8. Hanoverton United (4-1) 5.2727, 9. Ravenna Southeast (3-2) 4.9192, 10. Mineral Ridge (4-1) 4.75, 11. Brookfield (4-1) 4.3626, 12. North Jackson Jackson-Milton (4-1) 3.8, 13. Brooklyn (3-2) 3.4, 14. Independence (1-4) 2.6152, 15. Massillon Tuslaw (2-3) 2.55, 15. Atwater Waterloo (3-2) 2.55, 17. Rittman (2-3) 2.1071, 18. Doylestown Chippewa (1-4) 1.85, 19. Newton Falls (1-4) 1.55, 19. Andover Pymatuning Valley (1-4) 1.55

Region 22 - 1. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (5-0) 8.45, 2. Carey (5-0) 8.3, 3. Ashland Crestview (5-0) 7.85, 4. Columbia Station Columbia (5-0) 7.1, 5. West Salem Northwestern (4-1) 6.85, 6. Tol. Ottawa Hills (4-1) 6.25, 7. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (4-1) 6.05, 8. Columbus Grove (3-2) 5.7, 9. Castalia Margaretta (4-1) 5.6, 10. Hamler Patrick Henry (4-1) 5.3, 11. Attica Seneca East (3-2) 4.55, 12. Mt. Blanchard Riverdale (4-1) 4.3, 13. Ashland Mapleton (3-2) 3.55, 14. Collins Western Reserve (2-3) 2.65, 15. Haviland Wayne Trace (2-3) 2.35, 16. Metamora Evergreen (2-3) 2.1, 17. Sullivan Black River (1-4) 2.0, 18. Bucyrus (1-4) 1.1, 19. Van Buren (1-4) 1.05, 19. Elmore Woodmore (1-4) 1.05

Region 23 - 1. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (5-0) 9.05, 2. Beverly Fort Frye (5-0) 9.0, 3. Malvern (4-1) 5.55, 4. Galion Northmor (4-1) 5.4, 5. Nelsonville-York (4-1) 5.1857, 6. Sarahsville Shenandoah (4-1) 4.8182, 7. West Jefferson (3-2) 4.6222, 8. Sugar Grove Berne Union (4-1) 4.35, 9. Bellaire (2-3) 4.3354, 10. Mount Gilead (3-2) 4.2, 10. Newcomerstown (3-2) 4.2, 12. Ironton Rock Hill (2-3) 3.65, 13. Grove City Christian (3-2) 3.6306, 14. Loudonville (2-3) 3.35, 15. Worthington Christian (3-2) 3.25, 16. Grandview Hts. (2-3) 2.6061, 17. Howard East Knox (2-3) 2.05, 18. Marion Elgin (2-3) 1.85, 19. Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley (1-4) 1.45, 20. Martins Ferry (2-3) 1.4

Region 24 - 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (5-0) 10.75, 2. Versailles (4-1) 7.25, 3. Harrod Allen East (4-1) 6.25, 4. New Madison Tri-Village (4-1) 6.0818, 5. Williamsburg (4-1) 6.0273, 6. Bainbridge Paint Valley (3-2) 5.65, 7. New Paris National Trail (4-1) 5.5212, 8. Cin. Country Day (3-1) 4.5478, 9. West Liberty-Salem (3-2) 3.9131, 10. Cin. Deer Park (2-3) 3.0636, 11. Chillicothe Huntington (2-3) 2.9, 11. Rockford Parkway (2-3) 2.9, 13. Milford Center Fairbanks (3-2) 2.85, 14. Lucasville Valley (2-3) 2.65, 15. West Alexandria Twin Valley South (2-3) 2.6111, 16. North Lewisburg Triad (2-3) 2.5091, 17. Frankfort Adena (2-3) 2.3, 18. Arcanum (2-3) 2.2, 19. Anna (2-3) 2.0, 20. Miamisburg Day. Christian (2-3) 1.804

Division VII

Region 25 - 1. Warren John F. Kennedy (5-0) 11.25, 2. Danville (4-1) 7.6, 3. Lowellville (5-0) 6.95, 4. Salineville Southern (5-0) 6.3768, 5. Toronto (4-1) 6.1293, 6. Norwalk St. Paul (3-2) 5.3, 7. Lucas (3-2) 4.3202, 8. Greenwich South Central (2-3) 3.9, 9. Vienna Mathews (4-1) 3.8714, 10. New Washington Buckeye Central (3-2) 3.5, 11. Lisbon David Anderson (2-3) 3.1677, 12. Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding (2-3) 3.05, 13. Wellsville (3-2) 3.0, 14. Windham (2-2) 2.6944, 15. New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Cath. (2-3) 2.5606, 16. East Canton (2-3) 2.55, 17. Jeromesville Hillsdale (2-3) 2.5, 18. Bowerston Conotton Valley (2-3) 2.45, 18. New Middletown Springfield (1-4) 2.45, 20. Plymouth (3-2) 2.3

Region 26 - 1. Antwerp (5-0) 6.95, 2. Waynesfield-Goshen (5-0) 6.9, 3. Defiance Ayersville (4-1) 6.8, 4. Gibsonburg (4-1) 6.1, 5. McComb (4-1) 5.8, 6. Arlington (5-0) 5.65, 7. Edgerton (4-1) 5.55, 8. Pandora-Gilboa (3-2) 5.0, 9. Pioneer North Central (3-2) 4.3212, 10. Convoy Crestview (3-2) 3.85, 11. Edon (3-2) 3.6, 12. Tiffin Calvert (3-2) 3.2, 13. Leipsic (3-2) 3.15, 14. Dola Hardin Northern (3-2) 2.8, 15. Lima Central Cath. (2-3) 2.65, 16. Delphos Jefferson (2-3) 2.6, 17. Sycamore Mohawk (2-3) 2.55, 18. Mt. Victory Ridgemont (3-2) 2.45, 18. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley (3-2) 2.45, 20. Ada (1-4) 1.75

Region 27 - 1. Newark Cath. (2-1) 6.25, 2. Franklin Furnace Green (5-0) 5.3, 3. Reedsville Eastern (4-1) 4.8182, 4. Hannibal River (4-1) 4.5111, 5. Caldwell (5-0) 4.0535, 6. Bridgeport (3-2) 3.9041, 7. Crown City South Gallia (3-2) 3.5141, 8. Waterford (2-3) 3.0306, 9. New Matamoras Frontier (2-3) 2.4714, 10. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (1-3) 2.0548, 11. Lancaster Fairfield Christian Acad. (1-4) 1.85, 12. Racine Southern (2-3) 1.7535, 13. Portsmouth Notre Dame (2-3) 1.75, 13. Portsmouth Sciotoville (2-3) 1.75, 15. Beallsville (2-3) 1.4, 16. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (1-4) 0.7, 16. Corning Miller (1-4) 0.7, 18. Lancaster Fisher Cath. (0-5) 0, 18. Manchester (0-5) 0, 18. Millersport (0-4) 0, 18. Woodsfield Monroe Central (0-5) 0, 18. Shadyside (0-5) 0

Region 28 - 1. Springfield Cath. Central (5-0) 7.85, 2. New Bremen (4-1) 6.45, 3. Ansonia (4-1) 6.15, 4. Mechanicsburg (4-1) 5.85, 5. DeGraff Riverside (3-2) 5.15, 5. S. Charleston Southeastern Local (3-2) 5.15, 7. Minster (3-2) 5.1, 8. Fort Loramie (3-2) 4.2837, 9. St. Bernard-Elmwood Place (3-2) 3.8887, 10. Cin. College Preparatory (2-3) 3.6, 11. Fort Recovery (2-3) 3.55, 12. Cin. Miami Valley Christian Acad. (3-2) 2.7592, 13. Sidney Lehman Cath. (2-3) 1.6, 14. Cedarville (1-3) 1.5694, 15. St. Henry (1-4) 1.15, 15. Troy Christian (1-4) 1.15, 17. Union City Mississinawa Valley (1-4) 0.8, 17. Lewisburg Tri-County North (1-4) 0.8, 19. Lockland (0-4) 0, 19. Hamilton New Miami (0-4) 0, 19. Cin. Riverview East Acad. (0-4) 0

ASSOCIATED PRESS POLL

DIVISION I

1. Cincinnati Moeller (18) 5-0 202

2. Centerville (2) 5-0 154

3. West Chester Lakota West (1) 5-0 147

4. Lakewood St. Edward 4-1 132

5. Springfield 4-0 105

6. Dublin Jerome 5-0 89

7. Cincinnati Elder 4-1 86

8. Fairfield 5-0 75

9. Cleveland St. Ignatius 3-1 32

10. Cleveland Heights 5-0 27

Others receiving 12 or more points: Medina 20. Cincinnati Princeton 18. Gahanna Lincoln 13. New Albany 13. Springboro 12. Grove City 12.

DIVISION II

1. Akron Hoban (11) 5-0 193

2. Cincinnati Winton Woods (8) 5-0 127

3. Massillon Washington 4-1 114

(tie) Medina Highland 5-0 114

5. Xenia (1) 5-0 88

6. Kings Mills Kings 5-0 85

7. Uniontown Lake 5-0 78

8. Toledo Central Catholic (1) 4-1 68

9. Austintown-Fitch 5-0 58

10. Macedonia Nordonia 5-0 39

Others receiving 12 or more points: Fremont Ross 35. Painesville Riverside 34. Avon 30. Hudson 28. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 24. Piqua 12.

DIVISION III

1. Hamilton Badin (13) 5-0 198

2. Tipp City Tippecanoe (1) 5-0 149

3. Chardon (4) 4-1 140

4. Youngstown Chaney (1) 5-0 119

5. Canfield (1) 4-1 86

6. Granville 5-0 75

7. Mount Orab Western Brown 4-1 51

8. Bellbrook (1) 4-1 49

9. Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 5-0 41

10. Dresden Tri-Valley 4-1 40

Others receiving 12 or more points: Youngstown Ursuline 34. Tallmadge 29. New Richmond 27. Wapakoneta 26. Tiffin Columbian 22.

DIVISION IV

1. Cleveland Glenville (15) 5-0 190

2. Cincinnati Wyoming (3) 5-0 168

3. Steubenville (1) 5-0 151

4. Millersburg West Holmes (1) 5-0 138

5. Girard 5-0 107

6. Van Wert 4-1 87

7. Beloit West Branch 4-1 65

8. Chillicothe Unioto 5-0 54

9. Sandusky Perkins 4-1 32

10. Columbus East 4-0 28

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Lexington 23. Gallipolis Gallia Academy 20. Springfield Shawnee 17. Elyria Catholic 15. Bellevue 13.

DIVISION V

1. Ironton (8) 5-0 173

2. Coldwater (7) 5-0 161

3. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (1) 5-0 116

4. Liberty Center (2) 5-0 101

5. Canfield S. Range (1) 5-0 94

6. Sugarcreek Garaway (1) 5-0 87

7. Milton-Union 5-0 77

8. Bloomdale Elmwood 5-0 57

9. Chillicothe Zane Trace 5-0 44

10. Cincinnati Madeira 5-0 34

Others receiving 12 or more points: Perry 32. Jamestown Greeneview (1) 26. Pemberville Eastwood 23. Navarre Fairless 21. Belmont Union Local 17. Germantown Valley View 17. Springfield Northeastern 15. Brookville 15. West Lafayette Ridgewood 13. Barnesville 12.

DIVISION VI

1. Maria Stein Marion Local (15) 5-0 201

2. Kirtland (6) 5-0 182

3. Carey 5-0 134

4. Beverly Fort Frye 5-0 129

5. Versailles 4-1 95

6. Mogadore 5-0 90

7. Ashland Crestview 5-0 71

8. North Robinson Colonel Crawford 5-0 67

9. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 5-0 62

10. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights 5-0 49

Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbia Station Columbia 24. New Madison Tri-Village 13.

DIVISION VII

1. Warren John F. Kennedy (18) 5-0 206

2. Springfield Catholic Central (2) 5-0 129

3. New Bremen 4-1 122

4. Antwerp 5-0 100

5. Newark Catholic (1) 2-1 93

6. Lowellville 5-0 84

7. Mechanicsburg 4-1 57

8. Arlington 5-0 52

9. Salineville Southern 5-0 50

10. McComb 4-1 42

Others receiving 12 or more points: Franklin Furnace Green 40. Waynesfield-Goshen 37. Danville 34. Ansonia 33. Caldwell 22.

BOYS SOCCER

DIVISION I

1. Cle. St. Ignatius 6-0-0 150

2. Centerville 8-0-0 140

3. Powell Olentangy Liberty 5-1-1 125

4. Hudson 7-1-1 17

5. Cincinnati St. Xavier 5-1-1 108

6. Strongsville 6-0-2 88

7. Dublin Jerome 4-1-2 84

8. Mason 5-1-1 80

9. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 7-1-2 65

10. Copley 5-1-2 56

11. New Albany 3-1-1- 48

12. Cincinnati Moeller (Cincinnati) 4-0-3 42

13. Springboro 7-0-2 37

14. Perrysburg 8-0-2 29

15. Brunswick 5-5-0 18

Receiving Votes: University School.

DIVISION II

1. Richfield Revere 6-1-0 146

2. Bay Village Bay 6-1-2 140

3. Cin. Summit Country Day School 5-2-0 131

4. Bexley 6-1-0 112

5. Howland 7-1-0 99

6. Lima Shawnee 4-1-1 87

7. Lexington 4-2-1 80

8. Cin. Wyoming 4-1-0 79

9. CVCA 6-0-0 65

10. Kenston 5-1-1 53

11. Tippecanoe 7-1-0 51

12. Day. Carroll (Dayton) 5-3-0 27

13. Maysville 9-0-0 27

14. Granville 5-2-1 25

15. Indian Hill 6-2-0 25

Receiving Votes: St. Marys Memorial, Athens, Day. Oakwood, Poland, Canfield, Painesville Harvey Painesville, St. Vincent-St. Mary

DIVISION III

1. Hudson Western Reserve Academy 4-0-2 147

2. Ottawa Hills 5-1-1 138

3. Worthington Christian 5-2-1 127

4. Cardinal Mooney 4-2-0 116

5. Legacy Christian 11-0-0 114

6. Cin. Mariemont 3-3-1 90

7. Beachwood 6-1-1 89

8. Yellow Springs 5-1-0 74

9. Grandview Heights 4-3-0 70

10. Madeira 2-3-3 61

11. Ottoville 7-0-1 57

12. Norwayne 6-1-0 34

13. United 6-1-2 25

14. Georgetown 7-1-1 19

15. Troy Christian 3-3-2 15

Receiving Votes: Mansfield Christian, Wickliffe, Badger, Berlin Hiland, Tree Of Life School, Kalida, Rosecrans

GIRLS

DIVISION I

1. Milford 7-0-0 150

2. Centerville 6-0-3 146

3. Perrysburg 6-0-2 139

4. Strongsville 7-0-2 128

5. Olentangy Berlin 8-0-0 120

6. Medina 6-1-0 116

7. Twinsburg 8-0-0 92

8. Springboro 8-0-1 84

9. Cin. Mount Notre Dame 3-0-2 81

10. Olentangy Orange 8-0-2 76

11. Walsh Jesuit 4-2-2 58

12. Avon Lake 6-0-2 35

13. Sylvania Northview 5-0-3 31

14. GlenOak 6-1-1 16

15. Olentangy Liberty 3-1-3 16

Receiving Votes: Anthony Wayne, Ashland, Mass. Jackson, Cin. Seton, Chillicothe

DIVISION II

1. Copley 8-0-0 147

2. Granville 7-0-0 140

3. Bay 6-0-0 127

4. Waynesville 8-0-0 119

5. Mansfield Ontario 8-1-0 103

6. Akron Hoban 7-2-0 101

7. Cin. Summit Country Day School 5-2-0 96

8. Cin. Wyoming 6-0-1 83

9. Bloom-Carroll 8-0-0 57

10. Lemon-Monroe 7-1-0 52

11. Kenston 7-2-0 50

12. St. Marys Memorial 8-2-0 41

13. West Branch 6-0-1 38

14. Clear Fork 6-1-2 16

15. Fairfield Union 6-1-3 8

Receiving Votes: Tippecanoe, Badin, Canfield, Chagrin Falls, Dover

DIVISION III

1. Cin. Country Day School 5-2-0 148

2. Worthington Christian 6-2-1 136

3. West Liberty-Salem 8-0-0 128

4. Kirtland 5-2-2 111

tie, Akr. Manchester 9-1-0 111

6. Ottawa-Glandorf 7-1-1 92

7. Chippewa 7-1-0 83

8. Kettering Alter 2-4-2 74

tie, Lynchburg-Clay 6-1-0 74

10. Grandview Heights 6-0-2 70

11. Mariemont 4-3-1 64

12. Poland 5-2-0 55

13. Pemberville Eastwood 7-0-1 33

14. Columbus School For Girls 4-2-0 20

tie, Mansfield Christian 4-3-2 20

Receiving Votes: Cortland Lakeview, Cin. Madeira, Zanesville Rosecrans, Cuyahoga Heights, Miami East, Norwayne

VOLLEYBALL

DIVISION I

1. Cin. Ursuline (20) 333

2. Olentangy Liberty (14) 326

3. Magnificat (2) 283

4. Cin. St. Ursula (1) 242

5. Cin. Mount Notre Dame 168

6. Olmsted Falls 144

7. Mass. Jackson (2) 117

8. Dublin Coffman 93

9. Cle. St Joseph Academy 77

10. Sylvania Northview 59

11. Cols. Watterson 48

tie, Amherst Steele 48

12. Tol. St. Ursula Academy 42

13. Cin. Seton 39

14. GlenOak 23

tie, Kings Mills Kings 23

15. Medina 17

tie, Austintown-Fitch (1) 17

16. Westlake (1) 13

17. Dublin Scioto 12

18. Twinsburg 9

tie, Centerville 9

tie, Pickerington Central 9

tie, Olentangy Orange 9

19. Cols. Briggs 8

tie, Sunbury Big Walnut 8

tie, Uniontown Green 8

20. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 7

tie, Lebanon 7

tie, Chardon 7

DIVISION II

1. Cols. Hartley (32) 465

2. Cin. Mercy Mcauley (14) 406

3. Marengo Highland 238

4. Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 215

5. Hamilton Badin 213

6. Belmont Union Local (1) 193

7. Liberty-Benton (1) 140

8. Cin. Hills Christian Academy 111

9. Bishop Fenwick 95

10. Gilmour Academy (1) 79

11. Vermilion (1) 67

12. Gallia Academy 63

13. Millbury Lake 57

14. Roger Bacon 50

15. Bloom-Carroll 47

16. East Liverpool 42

tie. Girard 42

17. Cin. McNicholas 26

18. Cin. Wyoming 21

19. Sheridan 18

20. Tippecanoe 17

DIVISION III

1. Mentor Lake Catholic (36) 434

2. Versailles (3) 316

3. Frankfort Adena (4) 308

4. Huron 246

5. Rockford Parkway (4) 244

6. Cortland Lakeview (1) 176

7. Coldwater 175

8. Independence (1) 116

9. St. Henry 113

10. Columbiana Crestview 110

11. Ottawa-Glandorf 77

12. Meadowbrook 63

13. Kirtland 56

14. Wheelersburg 35

15. Mineral Ridge 27

16. Camden Preble Shawnee (1) 25

17. Cardington-Lincoln 21

tie. Buckeye Trail 21

tie. Waynedale 21

18. Fairbaknks 17

tie. Tuscarawas Valley 17

19. Ashland Crestview 14

tie. Claymont 14

20. Swanton 10

tie. Sherwood Fairview 10

tie. Chippewa 10

DIVISION IV

1. New Bremen (41) 454

2. Marion Local (1) 347

3. Tiffin Calvert (4) 309

4. Sycamore Mohawk 302

5. Seneca East 211

6. Fort Loramie 176

7. Russia 115

tie. Newark Catholic 115

8. Berlin Hiland (1) 90

9. Shekinah Christian 65

tie. Portsmouth Notre Dame 65

10. Shenandoah (1) 55

11. Leipsic 53

12. Carey 48

13. Wellsville 34

14. Miller City 22

15. Buckeye Central 19

16. Jackson Center 17

17. Lincolnview 16

tie. Newton Local 16

18. Monroeville 15

19. Caldwell 13

20. Fisher Catholic 12