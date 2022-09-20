Read full article on original website
Related
Slate
I Left a Recording Device in Our Bedroom. I’m Devastated by What I Caught.
Every Thursday, Rich and Stoya answer a special question they could only tackle together, just for Slate Plus members. Join today to never miss a column. How to Do It is Slate’s sex advice column. Have a question? Send it to Stoya and Rich here. It’s anonymous!. Dear...
'Eco-warrior' and Earth First! co-founder Dave Foreman dies
Dave Foreman, a self-proclaimed eco-warrior who was a prominent member of the radical environmentalism movement and a co-founder of Earth First!, has died. He was 74.The New Mexico-based Rewilding Institute, which Foreman founded as a think tank to develop long-term land conservation plans, said on its website that he died peacefully at his home in Albuquerque on Monday.A cause of death wasn’t immediately released, but friends of Foreman said he had battled a lung illness for several months.“There will never be another like him. One of the greatest conservationists ever,” the institute said. “He is sorely missed by so...
Comments / 0