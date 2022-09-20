Dave Foreman, a self-proclaimed eco-warrior who was a prominent member of the radical environmentalism movement and a co-founder of Earth First!, has died. He was 74.The New Mexico-based Rewilding Institute, which Foreman founded as a think tank to develop long-term land conservation plans, said on its website that he died peacefully at his home in Albuquerque on Monday.A cause of death wasn’t immediately released, but friends of Foreman said he had battled a lung illness for several months.“There will never be another like him. One of the greatest conservationists ever,” the institute said. “He is sorely missed by so...

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 29 MINUTES AGO